The role of a statutory officer

Statutory officers, also known as holders of public office, are positions created by law – such as the Reserve Bank Act 1959, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001, Audit Act 1901, Competition and Consumer Act 2010, Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986, Productivity Commission Act 1998, Australian Communications and Media Authority Act 2005, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority 1988, Fair Work Act 2009 and a number of others.
These are positions created by those Acts which also outline their roles and responsibilities. Many are appointed for a five-year term by the Governor General in Council with remuneration set by the Remuneration Tribunal. Because these positions are statutorily independent (compared to say the secretary of a department), they have strong job security – the various Acts give very limited grounds for dismissal, usually for a crime or being bankrupt.
The person appointed to a statutory job has a solemn responsibility to administer the law which Parliament has passed in exactly the way specified in the law. He/she is expected to behave in a non partisan manner and not engage in political activities.
Also, the statutory officer is expected to not campaign for changing the Act which they are charged with administering. To do so would be a major conflict of interest. Sure, if there are problems in the law the statutory officer could privately advise the Government of the defects. But to publicly campaign to change the law, or against Government plans to amend the law is an outrageous breach of the statutory officer’s solemn responsibility.
Unfortunately Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane have blatantly breached their obligations by campaigning against the Government’s planned changes to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 which they are charged with administering. They have released a strident critique of the Government’s proposed amendments and have thus offended the dignity of their positions from which they should resign.
ALP destroyed the role of a statutory officer.
Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane are just the latest example.
Again MT has to be led towards the sensible path.
Where do 24 Million Australians go with their complaints when their Human Rights are trashed by Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane?
WE need an “AUSTRALIAN Human Rights Commission”, to combat the “LEFTARDS Human WRONGS Commission” run by Triggs and Tim.
Every one of these statutory positions is a Trojan Horse betraying the citizens in the most brazen manner. What’s more when a sitting Prime Minister is removed with ease while someone like Triggs is safe in her web will lead to the despotism of The Appointed.
In dictatorships you have one man, one vote, one time while here we have one appointment, one disappointment, every time. It seems to go to the heads of the budding tyrants as soon as they are installed.
Don’t blame the Left for being what they are. Blame ‘conservatives’ (Fraser, Howard, Abbott and Turnbull and all the state premiers) for letting them get away with it.
A strong leader would now sack them and close down the commission.
Anyone out there?
This morning’s coffee-on-the-keyboard moment…
Hear hear!
Offended the dignity of the offices they hold is a gross understatement. Those two have no dignity nor do they have any genuine sense of right and wrong. The way Triggs dealt with her daughter is a pretty good example of that. The fact that they still have their snouts in the public trough is an indictment of the Federal Government. The disgraceful organisation which employs them should have been closed down a long time ago and if we had a decent right thinking Government that would have happened and none of us would be having this issue now.
Totally agree with the sentiments expresses in this article. Unfortunately ‘honour’ no longer exists except within the ranks of the military with of course the exception of the dope Morisson (their ABC et al anointed as Oz of the year).
The mere mention of this blight on Australia and our the conventions which embody our fundamental values is nauseating!
There is a lot to be said for the Senate having to give ‘advice & consent’ for these positions
What, Dr Tim and Miss University (of Melbourne) 1966 do something ethically correct? Tell ’em they’re jokin’.
How is what Triggs is doing different to, say, the ABC’s campaigning for more funding; or the ACCC’s and ATO’s lobbying for wider administrative powers and changes to the laws they administer?
Why do they exist?
Is this so the governments agenda can get done with the exuse of the independent body? Fabians never sleep.
I’ve never understood how something that is legislated by parliament, appointed by government, funded by the taxpayer ….but we are told “it’s independent, nothing we can do about it.”
If it can be legislated in, it can be legislated out. Easy if they want.
Senators like this.
Or this?
Of course it never occurs to the stupid polies that they have the power to simply change the language (manner & form) in the act(s) to call out regretful govt appointments they may include nutters & fuckwits.
Noooooo…..that would be to responsible and much too hard work. FMD !
“that may”
Section 8 (2) of the Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986 (Cth) [AHRC Act] states:
(2) The members must act in a way that promotes the collegiate nature of the Commission.
Section 10A is rather curious…
10A Duties of Commission
1) It is the duty of the Commission to ensure that the functions of the Commission under this or any other Act are performed:
(a) with regard for:
(i) the indivisibility and universality of human rights; and
(ii) the principle that every person is free and equal in dignity and rights; and
(b) efficiently and with the greatest possible benefit to the people of Australia.
(2) Nothing in this section imposes a duty on the Commission that is enforceable by proceedings in a court.
Section 11 (1) (g) is probably an out:
(1) The functions of the Commission are:
…to promote an understanding and acceptance, and the public discussion, of human rights in Australia; and….
Section 37 goes on to refer to terms of appointment and gives a wide provision for what looks like an unfettered executive power:
Terms and conditions of appointment
(1) Subject to subsection (2), an appointed member holds office for such period, not exceeding 7 years, as is specified in the instrument of the member’s appointment, but is eligible for re‑appointment.
(4) An appointed member, other than a member who is a Judge, holds office on such terms and conditions (if any) in respect of matters not provided for by this Act as are determined by the Governor‑General.
However, it is not really clear if this is referring to the Acting President or members other than the President in the section above (section 36) or not.
Section 41 (2) (e) provides for dismissal as an obligation:
a member fails, without reasonable excuse, to comply with section 29 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 [PGPA Act] (which deals with the duty to disclose interests) or rules made for the purposes of that section;
the Governor‑General shall terminate the appointment of that member.
So let’s look at the amendments to the ARHC Act and the PGPA Act:
Well this is s 29 of the PGPA Act:
Duty to disclose interests
(1) An official of a Commonwealth entity who has a material personal interest that relates to the affairs of the entity must disclose details of the interest.
(2) The rules may do the following:
(a) prescribe circumstances in which subsection (1) does not apply;
(b) prescribe how and when an interest must be disclosed;
(c) prescribe the consequences of disclosing an interest (for example, that the official must not participate at a meeting about a matter or vote on the matter).
It would be interesting to know what a “material personal interest” is interpreted as.
I’ve been slogging through the amendment bills and it is hard to follow the AHRC Act, which looks poorly drafted between sections 36 and 42.
There ought to be a general principle in civilised, liberal societies that:
1. Regulators, judicial officers and law enforcement are not asked for nor do they lobby for what powers they ought to have.
2. Regulators are not given police or judicial powers.
3. Police are not given regulatory or judicial powers.
4. The judiciary is not given police or regulatory powers.
Often these principles are breached, but hopefully our left wing friends on the bench will find enough latitude in our liberal democratic constitution to strike down various laws and allow the government to sack several statutory officers on these grounds – the implied rights approach is attractrive to me and the outcomes never deviated from good moral and utilitarian principles that satisfied both liberal and conservative values, ditto for social democrats who still believe in civil liberties and the place and role of markets.
Rights. A metaphysics that Bentham called ‘Nonsense on stilts’. Nonsense in, nonsense out.
‘Natural rights is simple nonsense: natural and imprescriptible rights, rhetorical nonsense,—nonsense upon stilts.’
http://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/bentham-the-works-of-jeremy-bentham-vol-2#lf0872-02_head_411
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/Bentham-Project/publications/collected_works/french
“It would be interesting to know what a “material personal interest” is interpreted as.”
Indeed it would. A good lawyer would argue, of course, the Triggs, whose appointment will not be renewed, has no ‘material personal interest’, in the issue.
As I’ve argued here before, for all practical purposes, the only circumstances under which Triggs or Timmy could realistically face the prospect of removal from office for misconduct is if either f them was convicted of a serious criminal felony.
What…Triggsy-poo or fatty race pimp resigning! There is more chance of aliens attacking.
Bentham was wrong on rights, right on utility and right about the flaws of the common law. Sadly, so were the communists like Altman.
Des
Do you know about the amendments to the AHRC Act? It is very poorly drafted in the current, amended form!
It also seems to have several contradictory positions.
We understand the left are at war with the west and it’s institutions.
Malcom Turnbull’s Liberalalas cannot be classified as anything but left wing.
They oppose nothing from the left, and implement left wing policies.
They are big spending socialists Gough would be proud of.
The fact that the majority of people veted for a right wing government and instead got lying, piss weak, traitorous career politicians instead is a travesty.
I could not despise the Liberal Party any more than I do.
They will never ever be getting my vote again.
Abbott lied before the election about what he was going to do bar stopping the boats, yet before he’d finished he’d signed off on 12000 more mussies being flown in instead.
On our dime.
Stopping rickety boats getting on to our shore was an amazing achievement according to some.
Only if you set the bar so low you are happy with them being able to tie their own shoes.
It was a traitorous move to allow it to happen in the first place.
Stopping it would not have been difficult for anyone with a navy and air force at his disposal and the WILL to do it.
FMD.
And I hope there is no one naïve enough to think they would have all been persecuted Christians.
A couple of families for the media to be able to show Australians while the left within our Immigration department went right to work bringing in the Violent anti western army.
If the federal government has an Education department when it shouldn’t, it can’t handball the blame for the sexually perverse Marxists getting into our kids.
Australians of the year under Liberals have been SJW and other assorted sickos.
The power is being closed down across the nation and the economy is down the toilet.
All under a Liberal government and a people who voted for none of this.
If Malcom and his team were in 15th century England, their heads would already be on poles and their body parts spread to the four corners.
Complete and utter traitors.
Being stupid is not the reason, due to what they said before the election, you know they well understand what they are supposed to do.
If they were soldiers they would be lined up and shot for defecting to the enemy.
The Liberals must go before the election.
We must bring them down soon.
Australia is going down fast now.
Something must happen, and soon.
The AHRC had their chance to make a submission to the Parliamentary inquiry – which they did. It seems reasonable for any statutory body to make such submissions.
Now, however, they have seemingly overstepped the mark into lobbying about legislation going before Parliament. I can’t think of anything similar case so brazen and impartial. That said, it has not been beyond other Statutory officers to politick behind the scenes and selectively leak for their organization’s advantage.
100% right Struth. It did not take long for me to realise after the 2013 election that Abbott was a waste of space, a wimp and an appeaser with his government’s appointment of that moron called Natasha Stott Despoiler or whatever her name is as “Australia’s former Ambassador for Women and Girls”. I recall being utterly gobsmacked that the Libs had appointed her to a plum position. Then there was Abbott’s utter craven cowardice in dealing with that reptilian Governor General aka the mother-in-law of that well known union crook and sexual predator who happens to lead a major Australian political party. Abbott is a career politician and, as someone once mentioned on this blog and I agree with her, he is just an old fashioned Catholic DLP fool. Under Abbott, the rot continued and he gifted us the decrepit Turdbull. The whole Liberal party, Abbott included, need to be evaporated, expunged, eliminated or whatever from the Australian political scene. The Libs, with one or two exceptions such as Andrew Hastie, are DEAD.
If he doesn’t defect to Bernardi, he will be dead also.
Whatever you think of Bernardi, he may well be the better choice than Hanson to vote for.
The Socialist propaganda Army, (MSM) who’s trainers and generals remain hidden within their bunkers in Australian Universities, Have worked out their battle plan.
Pauline is a bit of a loose cannon and they win by sticking her in front of camera and asking her questions .
Even if the answers are good she sounds like she is shitting herself.
She may not be.
That doesn’t matter.
Courage she has in spades.
It won’t be enough for this fight.
Bernardi and others like the A L A are far more dangerous, as the left can’t use dirty tricks to bring them down in front of the camera, so they simply don’t put them in front of the camera.
Bernardi has disappeared off the MSM.
It’s as if he’s died.
We have a simple description of them in government
Jobs for mates
They are part of the party favours that get handed out if you win government.
A non-person, as they say, struth.
‘Do you know about the amendments to the AHRC Act? It is very poorly drafted in the current, amended form!’
Thanks, Dot, I’ll check it out. Right now I’m off to the Halal butcher.
The philosophy behind the AHRC is not too dis-similar to that used by those who are trying to change our system of government from one of a Federal system to a Unitary one – think – High Court, a large proportion of the legal profession, all of the left and, unfortunately a large part of the so called Liberal and National Parties., by slow sequential moves couched in terms of efficiency and sound government. With the AHRC and other tribunals like it those same social engineers are trying to surreptitiously change our common law system to something quite different, namely an inquisitorial type of legal system such as is practised in Europe. The problem I have with this is that such major changes should surely have at least some input if not the total imprimatur of the people who will be most affected by such changes and have to pay for them, namely the citizens, not just the Good and the Great.
The existential purpose of a statutory officer is to obtain funding and budget confidence. If the legislation does not provide this assurance then it is deficient and the officer must fix it.
Pollies climb the slippery pole until they squirm into positions of power.
Then they realise that exercising powerwill upset some voters.
Solution? Devolve the power to an “independent” commission staffed by statutory officers. Then appoint like minded people to exercise “independent” power.
The left are ruthless in making these appointments, the “right” try to appear fair and are hopeless.