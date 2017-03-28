The role of a statutory officer

Statutory officers, also known as holders of public office, are positions created by law – such as the Reserve Bank Act 1959, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001, Audit Act 1901, Competition and Consumer Act 2010, Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986, Productivity Commission Act 1998, Australian Communications and Media Authority Act 2005, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority 1988, Fair Work Act 2009 and a number of others.

These are positions created by those Acts which also outline their roles and responsibilities. Many are appointed for a five-year term by the Governor General in Council with remuneration set by the Remuneration Tribunal. Because these positions are statutorily independent (compared to say the secretary of a department), they have strong job security – the various Acts give very limited grounds for dismissal, usually for a crime or being bankrupt.

The person appointed to a statutory job has a solemn responsibility to administer the law which Parliament has passed in exactly the way specified in the law. He/she is expected to behave in a non partisan manner and not engage in political activities.

Also, the statutory officer is expected to not campaign for changing the Act which they are charged with administering. To do so would be a major conflict of interest. Sure, if there are problems in the law the statutory officer could privately advise the Government of the defects. But to publicly campaign to change the law, or against Government plans to amend the law is an outrageous breach of the statutory officer’s solemn responsibility.

Unfortunately Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane have blatantly breached their obligations by campaigning against the Government’s planned changes to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 which they are charged with administering. They have released a strident critique of the Government’s proposed amendments and have thus offended the dignity of their positions from which they should resign.