Trump’s winning streak continues

Before I get to the rest, I have had two lovely emails from Catallaxians who have received their copies of The Art of the Impossible, which is more than I can say myself. Now that the books have actually been printed and are being distributed, we are preparing to have the book properly launched into the universe, which will take place in Sydney and Melbourne and perhaps elsewhere. Until then, you can order books from Connor Court here in Australia or from anywhere at all at Amazon and for those who have asked, I will happily sign the books when we meet up next. As a reminder, this was my own take on the nature of the book.

As for the perils of being president, let me begin with something I wrote on Friday about what ought to be the greatest political scandal of our times, the bugging of Trump and his associates by the Obama administration during the election campaign and in the period leading up to the inauguration:

So we shall see if it is still news come Monday, whether the don’t-want-to-know crowd will get their wish and end up not knowing.

Well Monday has come and Monday has gone and so too has the story. It has almost completely vanished, demonstrating as nothing else could, that Trump was almost certainly right about everything he said. If the media and the democrats have backed off and dropped the story, it is only because there is absolutely nothing in it for them.

And also, strangely, mention of the pulling of the anti-Obamacare bill has nearly itself completely disappeared, again because it may not work out all that well for the Democrats. See below:

As Trump says, Obamacare is once again fully owned by the Democrats. He also says he has learned a lot by the process, including, no doubt, whose judgement he can rely on and whose he cannot. As for Obamacare, when the rotting has gone to the fullest extent, there will be another attempt to fix things up. Meanwhile onwards to other issues, of which there are no end. The best thing about Trump may yet be his temperament.