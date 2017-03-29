Liberty Quote
The supply of government exceeds the demand.— Lewis H. Lapham II
-
Recent Comments
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Will on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Jannie on Brexit is on
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- politichix on Sensible vaping policy … in New Zealand
- Mindfree on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Rob MW on Life Imitating Life
- Motelier on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Frank on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Eyrie on Life Imitating Life
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Beef on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Bloke on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Diogenes on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Brexit is on
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Sensible vaping policy … in New Zealand
- Brexit is on
- Life Imitating Life
- Suppose you wanted to understand Donald Trump’s supply-side economic reforms where would you go?
- Glenn Gould on Bach
- CIS Policy has hit the street. Metaphorically
- Alarming synergies generating massive destructive power on the left
- How governments have destroyed the world’s most efficient energy market
- Guest Post: Paul Farmer Scrap the GST formula
- Trump’s winning streak continues
- Extreme Cyclone Carbon Theory Refuses to Die
- Mary Lou Carter speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves
- The role of a statutory officer
- Wednesday Forum: March 29, 2017
- Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Richard Denniss from the Ponds Institute on Penalty Rates
- Roundup March 27
- Nonfunctional Broken Network
- Who will monitor the monitors?
- Open Forum: March 25, 2017
- An average Catallaxy reader is better informed than the average viewer of ABC news
- He said she said media edition
- Deirdre McCloskey on the minimum wage
- Some sounds of civilisation
- Thursday Forum: March 23, 2017
- Doing the left’s work for them
- Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Mark Steyn explaining the inexplicable
- “Nobody cares about 18c”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Excellent. The will of the people has prevailed.
Of course it is.
Could you imagine the blood in the House of Parliament if not.
If the pollies think a few locked doors will keep the mob out……
A pity. I would like them to of rejected it and seen Westminster burnt to the ground and the Thames running blood red with the gizzards of the establishment.
1. Plebiscite. Check.
2. Statute passed by Commons, Lords and Queen in Parliament. Check.
3. Prerogative memo sent to EU. Check.
It is probably easier to incorporate Scotland or Wales into England or grant them full independence!
About bloody time.
Wonderful !
If Scotland go full retard and decide to leave GB and re-join EU then England should immediately rebuild a modern, 4 metre high Hadrian’s wall. Stop ALL people and any transport of any goods at the border including by air.
The Scots must be made fully aware of the consequences.
The EU will use Scotland as a gateway to get the Muslim hordes to invade England from the North.
This is a serious suggestion.
The English can either make their own whisky or import very good Japanese whisky.
And Tasmanian whisky? Free trade agreements?
Hoo bloody ray!
Agree.
As things stand, the only land border between an EU state and Britain would be in Northern Ireland.
They so desperately want a beachhead to facilitate the hordes being pushed into England.
The Scots are British, by tradition and culture, but being British was meaningless within the EU. Brexit will weaken Scots nationalism and secession sentiments.