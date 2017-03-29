Life Imitating Life

One of my favorite quotes is from Benjamin Franklin who once said:
They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.
I was minded of this when I read the following homage to the European Union in the Economist which wrote:
For Europhiles the Treaty of Rome marks the moment when Europeans understood that the preservation of peace and prosperity on the continent required a sacrifice of national sovereignty and a commitment to common institutions, and that economic integration would precede the political sort.
To which could be added, and will end up with neither
Is anyone convinced that, having rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain, and having fought the French and other southerners to something of a draw (together with the Scandinavians, Dutch and Germans) in Brussels, Brexit won’t see a revival of state socialism in Britain? Looking at the key ares of EU policy dominance: competition law, service standardisation and the removal of subsidy, the EU was significantly more market-friendly than British policy 1930-1970; there are many signs that Britain isn’t going to travel the path espoused by Dan Hannan, but return to Butskillism.
Pyrmonter, May could change her name to Stalin but if she enforces the borders and stops the muslim invasion of the UK then the Brits are going to fare better than those in the EU who are going to find out soon how Mohammed invaded his first city.
” the preservation of peace and prosperity on the continent required a sacrifice of national sovereignty and a commitment to common institutions…”
God spare me! This is nothing but the Tragedy of the Commons writ large – very large. In other words if everyone owns something then no one owns it, or has an interest in preserving it., defending it, or working to improve it. Which is where Europe is right now.
Sacrificing national sovereignty is not just an attempted abrogation of the laws of economics, it is an attempted abrogation of the essential and immutable laws of human nature. A such it will end in tears and blood as do every Leftist experiment in building the perfect world which is always built on foundations of sand and crazy, ideological driven fantasies about how humans really behave in a socialist paradise.
Just to join in the spirit of the times, let us all stand for a rousing rendition of the Internationale.
Great work by the Ecommunist. Captures the spirit of Eurabia beautifully. Not long to go now …
Franklin could be such a dildo. Ppl under occupation have to sacrifice liberties for survival. Survive long enough and history may turn for you. Practice Strategic patience, play both sides to survive etc etc. it worked for the timorese and others. Papuans, saharawi, Tibetans, all occupied ppl do it and shouldn’t be condemned. Survivors inherit the world. Contrary to franklins extremist facile and plain wrong declaration, survivors deserve both Liberty and safety.
I certainly don’t think the Treaty of Rome is worthy of such a panegyric as the Economist has given it.
However, the historian in me says that it should be judged in the context of the time, when many Europeans were feeling that voluntarily giving up national sovereignty within certain limits was preferable to the compulsory removal of national sovereignty by Panzer divisions in search of more lebensraum.
I reckon the European Community was a pretty good idea up to and until it stopped being primarily about establishing free trade among a small group of strong economies. That vision of the EC – or more precisely, the EEC – never required a parliament or a huge bureaucracy or a single currency or membership from mendicant countries such as Greece.
Perhaps we could celebrate the Treaty of Rome as a good idea gone bad.
Bloody plagiarism, the Communist Manifesto says exactly the same thing. One gigantic Gulag in servitude to the insane Ponzi Commissionars.
Previously, they understood the ethnic cleansing of Eastern Europe to strengthen national sovereignty was the best way to ensure peace and prosperity.
KK – where were Khalid Massood and Martin McGuinness born? This xenophobia misses something.
Another sucky German Empire stretching too far south and east. Amazing this one has lasted as long as it has without a shot fired. Maybe government by fake-tanned technocrats on behalf of carpetbagging lobbyists is the right formula?
All those Ottos and Henrys with their unreliable stooge popes would be so envious.
Evidently not all Europeans got the memo.
And yet they established a societal structure which ensures that less and less people have the inherent capacity for essential liberty.