Life Imitating Life

One of my favorite quotes is from Benjamin Franklin who once said:

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.

I was minded of this when I read the following homage to the European Union in the Economist which wrote:

For Europhiles the Treaty of Rome marks the moment when Europeans understood that the preservation of peace and prosperity on the continent required a sacrifice of national sovereignty and a commitment to common institutions, and that economic integration would precede the political sort.