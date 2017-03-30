Ah Turnbull, You’ve Done it Again

Only the politically inept would:
- privately tell the Chinese that they’ll ratify the extradition treaty we have with them;
- have four (i.e. the number of death in Chinese numerology) government ministers (including the Prime Minister) publicly declare that the treaty is good for Australia and ought to be ratified ASAP; and
- back down within 24 hours when it becomes apparent that NOBODY will support ratification of the treaty – and cause the Chinese to lose more face than they otherwise would.
Yep, real smart.
For those not familiar with this story, Australia (under the Howard government) and China signed an extradition treaty in 2007. Since then, our Prime Ministers have politely stuck the treaty up on the fridge, with the possibility that it may some day go to the pool room. That is, unless and until the treaty is ratified by Parliament, it cannot practically come into force. For example, the Senate has the power to vote down the regulations necessary to give the treaty effect.
Many have pointed out that ratification of the treaty shouldn’t occur due to China’s 99.92% prosecution success rate. When combining this with the vastly differing conclusions the Australian and Chinese legal systems have as to what actions are considered criminal, it becomes clear that ratification is a big ask indeed.
To put Turnbull’s latest failed thought bubble in perspective, consider that even Rudd and Gillard – prime Chinese fawners (when Rudd’s not referring to their alleged carnal knowledge of rats) with some of the worst political judgment we have ever seen on the Australian political landscape – didn’t touch this one with a barge pole. As for why Turnbull and Bishop decided to go head first into this pile of political radioactive waste: your guess is as good as mine.
You really have to wonder what’s coming next…
Given this and Turnbull’s recent Snowy River plan to remove energy from our grid at an alleged cost of $2 billion (I say ‘alleged’ for the simple reason there’s no feasibility study in place), it’s time to update the list of Turnbull’s thought bubbles:
- November 2015 – Super Tax (Episode I): Turnbull thinks about changing the super contribution tax rate from a flat 15% to a 15% discount on the contributor’s marginal income tax rate, which would have impacted all workers earning over $36,000 per year.
- March 2016 – Turnbull thinks about introducing a negative gearing cap and reducing the CGT discount before taking them ‘off the table’ in April 2016:
After weeks of suggesting the government might make some changes to negative gearing at the higher end of the income scale, Mr Turnbull said it was “common sense” to make no adjustments to existing arrangements.
- 30 March 2016 – Turnbull thinks about building the taxation revolution, by having the federal government share income taxes with the States – an utterly hopeless proposition:
In other words, Turnbull wants to fix the finger pointing and overlapping with more complex tax legislation, more overlapping and nine income tax jurisdictions (*) – all with the intention of collecting essentially the same amount of income tax, just with more government administration and double handling:
“From a taxpayers’ point of view, he or she would pay the same amount of income tax but the states would be raising the money themselves. We would obviously administer it and collect it for them so again there’d be no compliance costs.”
Yep, that should definitely do the trick.
(*) Six States, two Territories plus the Commonwealth.
- 1 April 2016 – two days later, Turnbull thinks against building the taxation revolution, even though it was supposed to be the ‘the most fundamental reform to the federation in generations’. The date couldn’t have been more fitting.
- April 2016 – Super tax (Episode II) – Turnbull tries to out-left Labor by increasing super contribution taxes for anybody earning over $180K.
- April 2016 – Turnbull thinks about building the high speed rail revolution.
- May 2016 – Super Tax (Episode III) – Turnbull and Morrison have another go at trying to raise more revenue by fiddling with people’s super. Everybody is left utterly confused, including Julie Bishop.
- May 2016 – Turnbull and Morrison announce corporate tax cuts over a period of 10 years – something which has absolutely no chance of happening. Turnbull then crashes the plane into the mountain with a complete disaster of an interview regarding the costings.
- July 2016 – somehow, Turnbull thought that Rudd’s UN candidacy was a top priority for consideration immediately after the election – while dealing with section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act was not.
- August 2016 – Turnbull announces that he wants to change the GST distribution system. Many misinterpret this to mean that Turnbull’s proposed change will improve Western Australia’s GST share. A review of what Turnbull actually said shows otherwise:
“We believe that we should take that opportunity, as the West Australian share of the GST increases under the current system, to change the arrangements so that we set a percentage floor below which no states receipts can fall,” he said.
“Setting a floor below which a state’s share of the GST cannot fall, immediately after it has been exceeded in this cycle, means that no other state will be disadvantaged based on their projected GST shares.”
In other words, once the current system has finished screwing over Western Australia, Turnbull will introduce a floor so that no other state suffers the same problem. In the meantime, Western Australia is free to continue suffering under the current flawed system.
- March 2017 – Turnbull announces the Snowys – Mark II. Although no feasibility has been completed, a rigorous back on the napkin analysis has probably been done.
- 28 March 2017 – Turnbull’s crack team announces that ratification of the China extradition treaty absolutely must happen, right now.
- 29 March 2017 – faster than a rat, Turnbull jumps ship on the ratification plan.
Turnbull’s crack team Is where this is all coming from. They’re either on it or in it, or more likely both.
PM Weathervane
What a steaming pile of potential greatness.
It’s not just backing down, it’s sending Ministers out to defend it and then throwing them under a bus, AGAIN.
China’s legal system is a travesty. This would have been a very poor decision indeed. Seriously, what do we stand for as a nation anymore ?
I think the Termite’s political judgement is worse than TLS’s by as much as here to the moon and back
The only explanation for this is that he’s actually as dumb as dog shit.
Magoo would be better than Turnbull.
Marcus, great post, excellent detail and summary. Thankyou!
It’s obvious, Turnbull needs minders, all day – every day, every step of the way.
The problem is, those minders appear to be no more qualified or savvy, than their ‘charge’.
We’re sunk.
Thanks for the reminders marcus. Sometimes I forget how bad Turnbull always has been whenever the latest idiocy is trotted out.
I wonder if Savva keeps a similar log of her hero’s failures?
The most amazing thing about Turnbull is his turnaround time from announcement to full retreat and/or surrender.
He will waffle on endlessly about something or other and make vague plans somehow managing to ignore or delude himself into thinking any and all opposition to his thought bubbles are just a few delcons but then the moment he fully commits to something, suddenly all those people who he dismissed/ignored have to be heeded and he retreats at full speed.
It makes no sense really, even considering how bad his political judgment is how does he manage to turn around and run away so damn fast after committing to something. How does he even know to turn around and retreat in that time frame despite all the signs being there previously.
Does he live solely in his own world and only come out just for announcements to see the glorious rapture from his beloved subjects at his proclamations? I think that is the only way this makes sense, because the moment he sees he is not getting the reaction he thinks he should be getting he runs away and retreats back into his little world where he is the greatest smartest PM ever.
You missed the backing down on control and overview of the millions of dollars allocated to the Australia Council. Allowed the yaarts mob to get their hands back on the distribution of the grants to their preferred mates. Also means they can continue to badmouth anything and everything the coalition does, while still happily dipping their spoons into the honeypot, assured it will continue as before.Total incompetence on behalf of the Turnbull government.
Slow down with the thought bubbles, Malcolm. I’m still trying to push water uphill as a test for your Snowy hydro scheme. Not having much luck at this point.
You could safely go several galaxies beyond the moon. But then the Termite has always been, and I mean always and forever, thus.
Thanks Marcus,
Quite a contrast to Trump.
That’s the reason why I never took seriously the temporary 18c spine he grew from being at Leak’s service.
Excellent post, Marcus.
The Chinese must seriously dislike Turnbull. What about the NSW Power bid which the Chinese won, Turnbull overturned it after he had given assurances it would be ok.
The Chinese must think investing in Australia involves the sovereign risk of dealing with the unpredictable government.
Don’t forget the Innovation Revolution. Apparently handing over $1 billion of taxpayers’ money to rent seekers and public servants was going to spark a new golden age of prosperity.
Oh dear that looks even worse when laid out like that. Waffleworth sees himself as some kind of Medici who deigns to leave his Point Piper mansion to enable the nation to share in his genius. He has no natural political instincts and has bought his two electoral victories – the Wentworth branch stack and the $1.75m he tipped in to try and cling to Abbott’s majority in 2016.
The only question for Waffle Lotto is how long doomed backbenchers (and Ministers here in WA) wait before hitting the trapdoor lever. Anyone with a date 2 or 3 months after the Budget should be checking their tickets.
rickw #2340937, posted at 1:55 pm, “The only explanation for this is that he’s actually as dumb as dog shit.”
No rickw. There must surely be other possibilities.
E.g., Son-in-law James Brown reportedly being groomed for Turncoat’s blue ribbon seat of Wentworth. told him it was a really good idea.
Or maybe he is trying to convince voters/tax-payers that he can stand up to China after obeying the don’t buy Japanese SUBS edict.
Or the poor chap could be in a dither after being told by Nik the Greek that he is screwing up far worse than Mr Abbott ever did?
We mustn’t jump to conclusions rickw.
Could be other reasons patriotic Cats can identify?
.
Off topic but you must see the Beyond Blue cartoon at Pickering Post.
rickw: The only explanation for this is that he’s actually as dumb as dog shit.
Fact check:
True
LOL great post marcus.
Some of that was hilarious even if absolutely depressing at the same time.
I still reckon TLS was more inept but I will no doubt change mind if Turnbull remains in place for much longer.
and the $1.75m he tipped in to try and cling to Abbott’s majority in 2016
Don’t forget the $50 billion for subs to be delivered in 50 years’ time. By which time there certainly won’t have been sufficient advances in military technology to render them as useful as a three masted 100 muzzle loader carrying triple decker built of the finest oak.
The timing depends on how many potential rivals he can burn before the surrender.
He may be utterly hopeless at policy but he’s rat-cunning protecting his own back.
Now that you have listed (partially) his failed projects perhaps we can now list his successful projects thought bubbles or achievements.