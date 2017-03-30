This is exactly what the video shows: Obama’s Former Asst. Defense Secretary ADMITS Obama Spied on Trump (VIDEO). As the article asks:
How is this not front page news at every news organization across the United States?
Once again President Trump has been proven right when he said that his wires were tapped by President Obama.
We know why it’s not in the news but it’s still a scandal. In fact, the absence of reporting may be a scandal almost as large.
So long as Jeff Sessions knows and Nunes know.
Trump and Bannon are allowing the Dems a little extra rope. Soon the hangings will start.
The same reason 1500 peedofileshave been arrested and dozens of women and children freed from sexual slavery in the past weeks and nothing on TV, not even Fox.
Because the main stream Media, globally, is owned and operated by the Financial Elites who run the world and for whom the delectation in children is an Elite priviledge.
Decent people and the Alternative (RightWing, Individualist/Christian) Media is a thorn in their side and is being systematically, boot on throat, pressured to fall in line or die for the cause.
Preacher Paul Begly is visited by Government Agent who explains all the ways the Government could kill him.
https://youtu.be/KXk03wJvXqs
Because we live in a post-news world where the anxiety-porn industry are simply propaganda outlets, and it would be quite silly to weaken your own message and support that of your enemy, wouldn’t it?
Because they know we here at the Cat have got it covered?
Because they suspect their readership/viewership don’t really care?
Because this is self-indulgent political posturing and Americans care more about jobs and their families than they do about politicians talking to themselves about themselves?
“Trump and Bannon are allowing the Dems a little extra rope. Soon the hangings will start”.
It will be quite a show. I want a front row seat with popcorn and a vanilla choc top.
Erm, 18c Sinc?
The New York Times reported on this from Obama’s perspective on March 1st and CNBC referred to it the following day.
The Conservative Treehouse blog now puts it in true perspective:
Regardless of how deftly the Democrats and their press toadies may have contrived to sweep the elephant under the carpet, both the lump and the stink are filling the room.
Hall Monitor, on que. 😉
…or is it queue?
The US MSM is squarely in the business of political posturing, at least in favour of the left. Presumably it helps sell advertising and subscriptions. Fair enough.
How could you possibly know whether all of the consumers of that media have no care for the subject?
I call BS Steve Kates. She did not say that Obama was spying on Trump. Although to be frank if Trump and his supporters have been getting into bed with the Russians that’s treason and deserves to be spied upon. All this proves is that the Russians helped Trump secure office and he owes them big time. That’s the scandal. He is the Kremlin President of the US.
Lunatic alert!
Funny, when hackers release information to keep the public informed about matters they need to know, they are usually described as whistleblowers. I guess it’s different when the information relates to the Democrats and their contempt for voters and the usual standards of probity. Nor does it seem to matter that the information is plainly true. As far as I am aware, its veracity has never been denied by the Democrats.
So we have the completely outrageous scenario of voters potentially being influenced by the truth. Quelle horreur!
Oh well, I suppose nothing can stand in the way of the Russians ate my homework narrative. Sorry, I meant the Russians stole my election narrative. Not even commonsense.
Anne
Cue.
Malcolm
Hillary and her supporters were definitely in bed with the Russians, and being paid for their services.
Shouldn’t you be governing Australia rather than trolling here?
Actually, anything that keeps Martin Trumble away from governing must be encouraged.
With this Chinese treaty he has again shown that he is a far greater threat to his allies than his enemies.
Everybody knows what cyclone Debbie nearly did is a much bigger story.
The Guardian says Sarah Wilson living with anxiety is a bigger story.
As is sex, death and sperm whales.
As is Kim Jong Un’ country isn’t mad, it’s smart.
George Clooney, wife doubts ISIS atrocities.
And they continue to maintain Sally McManus is a woman.
Maybe it’s on page 2 of the Guardian.
When the partisan intel community starts leaking to the partisan administrative bureaucrats who leak to partisan legacy media you know that the fuckers have got nothing, just out of context gossip.
If the properly administered intel community had anything substantive they would have put together a full blown report with times, dates and proper surveillance shit and put it through the proper channels and not put it through some half-witted commie news show. As for that dumb (B….erson) implicitly outing herself on a single viewer half-witted commie news show, with legally acceptable recording facilities, shows that Barry’s apples have well and truly fallen directly under his tree.
The media, and the bureaucracies that fund and utilise the media, are the opposition. That became crystal clear during the 2016 US election.