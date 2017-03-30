Jo Nova on the sabotage of the SA power system

Spend 30 Mil to save a Billion? No thanks, not green enough.
The SA blackout cost around half a billion, and building a new gas plant (with a $170b in green bribes) adds another half. It’s now emerged that Alinta offered Jay Weatherill a deal to keep Port August Power running which he turned down. If he had paid just $30m to keep the Northern coal fired station in business, there might have been no statewide blackout, and no need for regular load shedding. Wholesale electricity contracts in SA have risen from 8c per KWhr to 14c since mid last year.
Attention: This is only the first half-a-billion cost! There will be more. How many more billions before the band-aid is applied?
The important thing is that they have the experience to build sail-powered submarines!
Weatherill’s contempt for the people of South Australia is gobsmackingly outrageous.
Weatherill, Andrews, Palaceshook et al have no respect whatsoever for the ‘other peoples’ money’ they’re entrusted to manage with care and due diligence. Half a billion here, half a billion there ….. it’s only other peoples’ money, there’s more where that came from, who cares? Colin Barnett in W.A. would have welcomed a lazy half billion going into his States’ coffers prior to the recent election given W.A.’s ‘share’ of the GST distribution is decidedly inequitable, because Weatherill’s S.A. (Qld and Tas.) is subsidised bigly.
… and sadly, the same fate awaits the once great manufacturing State of Victoria, coming real soon.
Job losses and energy poverty are the future in Dan the man’s CFMEU Victoriastan.
State money vs Federal money?
The MT national electricity plan appears to involve retail electricity price escalation, followed by distributed load-shedding and blackouts, followed by segregation of the electricity grid, followed by a federal election.
The PM must really hate the Liberal Party.
Meanwhile the muppetts of Canberra are congratulating themselves for going “100% renewable” despite SFA of their power being generated in the state.
It’s “Back to the Future” with Neanderthal Jay Weatherdill from the A.L.P. (Anti-Light & Power) – Taking the State of ‘Jurassic Park’ back to the Dark Ages.
I wonder how he goes when he has to cook a candle-lit tea for the family by rubbing two sticks together in a bunch of twigs?
Was he ever this much of a dill when he was Penny’s wife?
Not to mention the additional costs incurred to the support Leigh Creek and then having to place 132 workers from the plant that had a clause in their EBA that guaranteed placement into another public service role.
Total balls up.
Blinded by the CO2 fit-up, heading up the wrong path.
Maybe.
It seems Alinta wanted the state government to pick up the entire “make good” liability – something that will cost them quite a bit; factor that back in and this is the sort of deal you’d expect of Tim Marcus-Clarke, Joan Kirner, Brian Burke or Ian Johns.
Hazelwood is closing this week, and SA will have to go without the backup. Just sit back and watch.
So where’s the SA Liberals?
SA Libs – led by Marshall.
That goose who stood before the Media on the eve of the last Sate Election and said loudly,
“Vote LABOR!”
An absolute fuckwit (with Bar).
It’s all our money though, in the end, not “theirs”.
Perhaps the fact he ever was is proof enough. But I thought he’d been SH-Y’s squeeze, not the other one’s. Same question is valid though. It’s all so confusing the way these pollies mix and swap etc.
