Nostalgic photos of Austrians

Among a lot of lesser lights, some golden oldies.
For beginners, the Austrian school of economics started in the 1880s with Carl Menger, key figures in the 20th century were Ludwig von Mises, Fritz Hayek, Murray Rothbard, Israel Kirzner and Ludwig Lachmann. There was a revival of the movement in the 1970s with a series of conferences in strange places.
The Austrians adopt an evolutionary or ecological approach to social and economic systems to emphasise the role of individual initiative and planning in a framework of traditions, organizations and institutions (especially markets). They were virtually buried in professional circles by the rise of Keynes and mathematical economics. The Austrians are skeptical of mathematics and they tend to be robust free traders and so they were dismissed for many years as unscientific and reactionary. A head count in the professional association in the US indicated that they are out-numbered by other schools by 50 to 1, despite robust growth since the revival of the 1970s.
For aficionados, on line PDF of a biography of von Mises. A review of the book.
The twentieth century has witnessed the beginning,
development, and end of the most tragic experiment
in human history: socialism. The experiment resulted
in tremendous human losses, destruction of potentially
rich economies, and colossal ecological disasters. The
experiment has ended, but the devastation will affect the
lives and health of generations to come.
The real tragedy of this experiment is that Ludwig von
Mises and his followers — among the best economic minds
of this century — had exposed the truth about socialism in
1920, yet their warnings went unheeded. — Yuri Maltsev (1990).
http://teapartyeconomist.com/2015/12/05/socialism-is-dead-mises-was-right/
Robert Heilbroner fessed up to the failure of socialism
“It turns out, of course, that Mises was right” about the impossibility of socialism.
http://reason.com/archives/2005/01/21/the-man-who-told-the-truth
By scepticism of mathematics you mean that Austrians don’t like empirical studies because these do not support their rather blinkered ideological view of the world. For example, this heterogeneous school of thought still clings to the notion of the Austrian business cycle despite the fact that no empirical evidence has ever emerged to support the theory.
Austrians are, and will remain, a sideshow because ideology is more important than a robust and rational view of the world. Yes even economists are victims of chronic stupidity.
That’s absolutely wrong. Do you even understand Kydland and Prescott?
If only this was indeed the case…
Alas, socialism lives on, and perhaps stronger than ever. All you need to do is look at Obama, Bernie Sanders, Malcolm Turnbull, ALP, LNP, Greens … the list goes on.
The “free shit for everyone, at someone else’s expense” meme will not go away, until and unless a mega-crisis forces a return to reality.
And even then, short memories that most people have will ensure that while history may not repeat, it will certainly rhyme.
No, it means simply that mathematical formulas, while being great for describing the behaviour of non-living objects, are not all that useful for predicting human behaviour.
In other words, an accurate prediction can be made of where a rock falling down a slope will come to rest. The same cannot be said of a human being falling down that same slope.
This is so obvious only a moron would deny it.
I disagree, Mises used logic and argued that the best way to approach economic problems is by logical deduction. Mathematics is essentially a systematic extension of logic, therefore Austrian economics is not in the least bit skeptical of mathematics.
That said, Austrians are skeptical of the idea that merely applying a mathematical formula automatically makes what you are saying more authoritative. Using the tool appropriately shows suitable respect for the tool, not disdain.
Now, empirical science is quite another thing from mathematics. Empiricism depends on repeatable real world experiments and a well chosen experimental control. For practical reasons these are difficult to achieve in economics, especially on a world scale. Of course, pure mathematics is not in any way constrained by such practicalities, but experimental science sure is.