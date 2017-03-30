The Government overturns the rule of law to back the ATO vs multinationals

Posted on 11:26 am, March 30, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Senator Leyonhjelm.

The Multinational Tax Avoidance debate is multi-faceted. In this video, I discuss how the ATO is trying to prevent multinationals from having access to the courts for 12 months, which is a gross violation of the rule of law.

4 Responses to The Government overturns the rule of law to back the ATO vs multinationals

  1. Alex Davidson
    #2340853, posted on March 30, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    The very first principle that the rule of law must respect is property rights. Taxation itself fails that basic test. Secondly, the rule of law must apply equally to all. Again, taxation fails that test too.

    If you or I went around helping ourselves to other people’s money, we would soon end up in jail. We are never going to realise a just society while this glaring double standard applies, whereby those calling themselves ‘the government’ get away with plunder on a scale unequalled by any so-called ‘criminal’ enterprise.

  2. sabena
    #2340855, posted on March 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    There must be grave doubts as to whether this legislation is constitutional.

  3. struth
    #2340862, posted on March 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I agree.
    However D.L always sounds like he’s reading a bed time story.

    Forget the subject content, his reassuring delivery has me convinced there is nothing to see here, and perhaps I do feel a little tired………………………….

  4. Mark M
    #2341015, posted on March 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “.@LaundyCraigMP says if you don’t give banks a tax cut, you don’t give their shareholders a tax cut.”
    https://twitter.com/SkyNewsAust/status/847202133732503552
    What about the customers aka, weekly wage earning direct deposit workers, whose money it is, and are forced to have their wages deposited there (those lucky enough to have a job)?
    Sure, you might say, “well, go & buy some shares in the bank, and you too can profit from the suckers.”
    Bleeding suckers dry is not sustainable, but, good luck with that.

