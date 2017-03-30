Thoughts on the diverted profits tax

My RMIT colleague Chris Berg and I had an op-ed in the AFR yesterday on the diverted profits tax.
The Turnbull government’s diverted profit tax has passed the Parliament. Introduced in response to the moral panic that, somewhere, somehow multinational corporations don’t pay a fair share of taxation, this new tax is at odds with the government’s professed belief in lowering the corporate tax burdens, is at odds with our international competitors, and (as we learnt just this month), is even at odds with the Australian Taxation Office’s tax enforcement priorities.
The 40 per cent tax on diverted profits is expected to raise $100 million. That implies that the federal government estimates a mere $250 million of diverted profits. To put that figure into perspective, the federal government recently announced a tightening of the rules on the grandparent child care benefit. That policy change would result in welfare savings of $250 million.
Grandparents allegedly rorting the welfare system are a much bigger budget problem than multinational corporations allegedly rorting the tax system.
Indeed, Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan gave the game away on March 16 when he told a Tax Institute conference that the gap between what large corporates and multinationals pay and what they should pay in tax was “relatively modest” and that “the biggest gap we’ve got in the system is us” – that is, individual taxpayers.
After five years of hyperventilating about corporate tax avoidance, this is a striking confession. The previous treasurer Joe Hockey made much of the fact that the ATO had identified 30 multinational corporations likely to offend and had embedded agents in those firms and would carefully investigating their practices.
Upfront liability
It allows the ATO to impose upfront liability and collect tax on allegedly diverted profits. It reverses the onus of proof and removes the right to silence – thus multinational corporations the right to natural justice under the Australian legal system. That is not a reasonable integrity measure but rather a punitive regime that targets foreign investors and successful Australian companies.
This is a policy that substantially increases the powers of the ATO without any governance measures to ensure that abuses do not occur. No doubt these powers will be exercised by the ATO to collect revenue beyond the amount intended by Parliament. That is simply the nature of regulatory bureaucracies and it will be small comfort for those multinationals who successfully challenge the ATO that their money is eventually returned to them.Even more fundamentally, the diverted profits tax doesn’t sit well with current policy settings, nor with economic reality. There is currently a lot of effort and anti-business rhetoric to collect $100 million. Is it a coincidence that business investment is low? Or is that government is passing tax laws that violate societal norms of fairness and are creating an uncertain and arbitrary tax environment?
Business doesn’t know what tax rate they will face in Australia in years to come. It could be 30 per cent. It could go down to 25 per cent over 10 years if the Turnbull government’s corporate tax cut goes through. Or it could be as high as 40 per cent if some Canberra bureaucrat, empowered by the diverted profits tax, gets a bee in their bonnet about multinational structures they do not understand.
There’s been a lot of talk about policy uncertainty in the Australian energy market. With a lot less fanfare the corporate tax confusion is doing the same to the entire corporate sector. This is not how to ensure jobs and growth
In the meantime, Australia is facing an international environment where the British Prime Minister is openly discussing turning the UK into a tax haven, and the Trump administration wants to reduce America’s corporate tax rate to between 15 and 20 per cent. The Turnbull government has chosen the wrong time to put multinational engagement with Australia at risk.
Chris Jordan’s statement that base erosion was a trivial problem was an important admission.
“Everyone is focusing on the large multinationals and the large corporates. Well I can tell you the total corporate tax base is something like $67 billion and the gap at that level is relatively modest because of the concentration of the companies in Australia and our assurance over that,” Mr Jordan told a Tax Institute conference on Thursday.
What he means is that the ATO knows precisely who these taxpayers are and keeps a very close eye on them. But it’s a different story with the 20 million odd individual taxpayers.
That keeping an eye on the biggest taxpayers and so knowing that they are less likely to evade tax is known as the political cost hypothesis. Empirical evidence for that hypothesis was first documented in Australia by my former RMIT colleague Richard Heaney and myself. From the abstract:
This paper examines the relationship between effective tax rates and firm size. The Political Cost hypothesis suggests that the very largest firms would face higher effective tax rates, while the Political Power hypothesis suggests that larger firms are better able to lobby government and reduce their effective tax rate. Conversely larger firms have access to better tax planning resources and so could reduce their effective tax rate. The results in this paper show a non-linear relationship between size and effective tax rate. In contrast to the extant Australian literature this paper documents evidence in support of the Political Cost hypothesis.
Poor old grandparents – nobody loves them.
Every single “policy” response that these preposterous Wafflerian idiots try to introduce bears no relationship whatsoever to the real problems this country faces and invariably further alienates their assumed constituency.
Absolutely ridiculous and pathetic, in equal measure.
In the meantime, electoral oblivion beckons.
What is not discussed here are the political factors affecting the introduction of this tax.
In this fractious and outrageously self-interested parliament, concessions and gestures are the norm. Hence, by imposing what is probably a poorly conceived tax economically, the government can partly appease those salivating at the thought of taxing big corporations. This may, or may not, facilitate their 10 year plan for corporate tax cuts.
Milksop Mal the Usurper and his minions will not rest until they have reduced this country to a smoking ruin. They are well on their way.
Malcom appeasing the socialist alliance again?
Has Bernardi even been handed a pick to try and break out of the wall the MSM have put up around him
$100 million?
You could scrap 3 quangos, ala the AHRC, and save that amount just for a start.
Cost of more dipshit, incompetant accountants/economists hired by the ATO to chase up this $100 million? Taking with one hand and giving double to the public service as usual.
This is a low tax government?
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals.
The admission by jordan is revealing. Most oz corporates are fairly risk averse on tax but in my 30 yrs in corp finance i have observed that the yanks are worse. They will get sign offs from accountant s, lawyers and get private rulings where they can. And that isnt all. Directors usually get their own advice separate fřom the company. It is quite the due diligence process. I always laugh when friends berate me about mnc. I tell them that these mnc generally get rulings on everything they do. Everything is told to the ato. The commissioner has just verified this.