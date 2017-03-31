How’s That Landslide Going?

While everyone in the mainstream media was falling over themselves to congratulate WA Labor on its landslide election victory, TMR noticed that things weren’t quite going to plan in the upper house:

The media’s ‘analysis’ of WA Labor’s victory in the WA election seems to be missing something critical: the upper house results.

For anyone who has passed year 3 maths, it’s obvious that WA voters weren’t quite prepared to wholeheartedly trust Mark McGowan and WA Labor just yet.

While Labor will have a 2 to 1 majority in the lower house, they won’t have anything resembling this in the upper house (a likely 15 seats out of 36).

In fact, the upper house looks like it will cause quite a few headaches for McGowan…

The final result now confirms what TMR saw coming a mile away:

As for the mainstream media, it continues to demonstrate all the insight of a bunch of flies buzzing around a piece of dung – a great example of which is the garbage written below about new Liberal Democrat MP Aaron Stonehouse.

In addition to his thinly veiled attempt to smear Mr Stonehouse via his age, previous job, new salary, music preference, apparent refusal to talk to morons, marital status and mother, The West’s Dylan Caporn also pathetically makes up some fake news by saying that Mr Stonehouse:

holds the balance of power in WA’s parliament; and

isn’t the only ‘wannabe politician’ in his family.

Regarding the balance of power, assuming the Greens and Labor comprise one bloc, any idiot can see that this is shared between One Nation, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, the Liberal Democrats and even The Nationals (to the extent they want to spite the Liberals). All it would take is for one of them to side with Labor and The Greens to render the others redundant. So no, Dylan, Mr Stonehouse doesn’t hold the balance of power.

The ‘wannabe politician’ remark is equally galling, given that Mr Stonehouse will be an ‘actual’ politician as of 22 May 2017. Indeed, it would be far more accurate to label Caporn as a ‘wannabe journalist’ – particularly given his apparent view that cold calling strangers, Google searching their name and publicly smearing them passes for journalism.

Dylan’s not the only one who can Google search by the way. If you’d like to join me in letting him know what you think of his article, go here.

Meet the 26yo heavy-metal fan who holds the balance of power in the WA Parliament

He is the 26-year-old heavy-metal fan who has gone from working in a call centre to holding the balance of power in State Parliament.

But ask Aaron Stonehouse, the new Liberal Democrat for the South Metropolitan Region, what his policies are and you are unlikely to get any answers.

Mr Stonehouse will take his $156,000 a year job in the Legislative Council from May 22.

The State’s youngest MP has gone into hiding since his election, rejecting all requests for an interview.

Instead, Federal Senator David Leyonhjelm’s office has acted as a go-between, asking for questions to be emailed and sending a brief biography of the MP which reads more like a dating profile.

“A single man, he enjoys kayaking around Warnbro Sound and Shoalwater when time permits, and is a recreational shooter,” the profile read.

“Aaron enjoys heavy metal and attends gigs in Perth when he can.”

“Aaron supports the small government ethos of the Liberal Democrats which means he will never vote for an increase in taxes or a reduction in liberty.”

A Google search turns up no results before Mr Stonehouse’s election, and his Facebook profile was created after the March 11 result.

Further digging finds a congratulatory message for Aaron from his mother, Sylvia, on the social network.

“Congratulations to Aaron my 6th son NEW MEMBER for SOUTH METRO in the LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL of Western Australian PARLIAMENT!!! Love you son, and so proud of your achievement,” she wrote.

And it appears Mr Stonehouse isn’t the only wannabe politician in the family.

His mother ran against Mark McGowan in the seat of Rockingham for the Australian Christians at the election.

Ms Stonehouse placed the new Premier second last on her how-to-vote card.