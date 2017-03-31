Jeremy Sammut on People, Politics and the New Populism

There are two schools of thought regarding the populist revolts against the political establishment. One explanation is that the Trump, Brexit and One Nation phenomenon are driven by economic nationalism and are a reaction against the forces of globalisation.
The other explanation is cultural – that the populist revolts are driven by ordinary voters’ resentment of the political correctness that dominates public life and to which most members of the political class subscribe.
My own view (see here) with respect to the Australian situation at least, is that the failure by the political class to provide cultural leadership means they have little political capital – and credibility – to spend on providing the economic leadership the country desperately needs.
Next week, the eminent economist and fellow Catallaxian, Professor Henry Ergas, will untangle these explanations and tease out the causes and consequences of these economic and social trends at a Centre for Independent Studies presentation aimed at provoking discussion.
Prof Ergas will speak at The Centre for Independent Studies (Level 1, 131 Macquarie Street, Sydney) on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm. The event concluded at 7pm. Bookings here. It will also be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/user/CISAus
A bonus link from the editor, a piece written against the grain of elite opinion in Britain defending Brexit as a healthy expression of populism.
PC is the worst disease to hit western culture in our lifetime. It has gone a long way towards destroying a system which worked well for a long time.
The reason the great unwashed reject the establishment is because they are leading us to destruction. They tell us its for our own good, and tell us to shut up. They are hypocrites.
The “two schools of thought” are one and the same. Cultural destruction, via PC, in the service of globalisation and dictatorship (with the EU as the template). Certainly, the election of Trump was a backlash against both strands. As regards Brexit, the main motivator was probably regaining control of immigration. However, in the long run, the more important effect was to stop the relentless transfer of power to the unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.
The idea of world dictatorship was something which used to laughed at in cinemas with the “Mr. Bigs” and “Dr Evils”. However, unbelievably, it’s no longer a joke but was getting near the point of fruition before these last 2 reverses. How many years ago did Bob Brown talk about world government? We are nearly there. Back to feudalism and slavery.
That one speaks of a ‘political class” and the provision of “cultural leadership” leads another to conclude that the “egalitarian” Australian society was and is the stuff of elite legend and that those who would presume that another is in need of leadership , unsought, of any sort, should take a long walk off a short pier!
Yes Indolent they are one and the same or at least two prongs on the one fork. A bbq fork for western civilization and the sad thing is the young see nothing worth defending because they have been “educated” to loathe western civilization. They are in fact dancing around the bon fire singing Kumbaya certain that every freedom is theirs by birthright forever. They think the UN is the benchmark in fair governance and the source of all wisdom. It boggles the mind.
The ordinary voters are fed up with the enforced diet of crap from the elites and want something real.
There is no populism, just a search for someone to give reality instead of bullshit.
Turnbull is a lefty who is plugged into the same crap dispenser as the ALP and Greens so the ordinary voters are drawn to people like Lambie and Hanson who are real.
They may not be competent, but they are real.
The rest aren’t, except a very few like Hastie – who is stymied by the Lib power structure.
They will keep searching until someone gives them what they want.
Whoever can mine this rich seam of discontent it will become PM.
There is no such thing as populism.
The people voted the way the elite didn’t want them to.
Right wing and for sovereign nations.
It’s not a big thing to try to understand you fucking wankers.
We voted against fucking wankers.
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees Marie.
How hard is it to accept?
There are right wing voters out there, and there has always been.
The Liberals will learn this soon enough (well, not soon enough)
Millions of them that don’t wear bow ties and act like pompous twats trying to over analyse the bleeding obvious.
Yes , that’s right pompous twats, you don’t own conservatism and right wing politics, (say in a Cornish sea dog accent) all us wee folk do as well sir, ah yes, now it might be a little unpleasant for ye sir, but there are those peasants out there, uncouth and ungentlemanly, that hold your values much firmer than you do…..