Jeremy Sammut on People, Politics and the New Populism

There are two schools of thought regarding the populist revolts against the political establishment. One explanation is that the Trump, Brexit and One Nation phenomenon are driven by economic nationalism and are a reaction against the forces of globalisation.

The other explanation is cultural – that the populist revolts are driven by ordinary voters’ resentment of the political correctness that dominates public life and to which most members of the political class subscribe.

My own view (see here) with respect to the Australian situation at least, is that the failure by the political class to provide cultural leadership means they have little political capital – and credibility – to spend on providing the economic leadership the country desperately needs.

Next week, the eminent economist and fellow Catallaxian, Professor Henry Ergas, will untangle these explanations and tease out the causes and consequences of these economic and social trends at a Centre for Independent Studies presentation aimed at provoking discussion.

Prof Ergas will speak at The Centre for Independent Studies (Level 1, 131 Macquarie Street, Sydney) on Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm. The event concluded at 7pm. Bookings here. It will also be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/user/CISAus

A bonus link from the editor, a piece written against the grain of elite opinion in Britain defending Brexit as a healthy expression of populism.