“The ethnic threat to free speech”

That’s the heading put on today’s article by David Leyonhjelm in the AFR. Me, I won’t say a thing about any of this, but here is how he starts:
When Labor, the Greens and certain Liberals in western Sydney seats seek to explain their reasons for opposing changes to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, they mostly refer to the concerns of ethnic, religious and racial minority groups.
Representatives of Armenian, Hellenic, Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese groups have joined Jewish, Lebanese Muslim and Arab groups to oppose any changes apart from procedural, arguing that amending section 18C will unleash a torrent of “hate speech”.
While we occasionally hear half-hearted claims that minorities require special protection from hurt feelings, the main driver of opposition is the political clout of these groups. A dozen or so federal seats are held on margins smaller than the populations of these groups. And in the recent WA state election, certain Muslim leaders openly endorsed the Greens.
And then let me give you the last para as well:
Opposition to changes to 18C is a wake-up call. Australia’s traditional liberal values are under siege like never before. With one side of politics already in full retreat, it is vital the other side steps up to protect those values before it is too late.
Next thing you know, he will start to agitate for us to build a wall across Australia’s north.
No, no he wouldn’t.
Because no one who opposes 18C could with any logical consistency also support building a wall to keep people with different beliefs out.
‘Agitate to build a wall across Australia’s north’.
I’m aware that you have a poor grasp on political reality, but you should be aware that the Lib Democrats favor open borders. Do some homework if you want to be taken seriously.
While we occasionally hear half-hearted claims that minorities require special protection from hurt feelings, the main driver of opposition is the political clout of these groups.
Multiculturalism and identity politics. Democracy games for power players.
Of course you wont “say anything about this” Kates, because you are a gutless little ferret faced fraud. Lyinghome is referring to people like you in his article. That is, people with a voice that gets heard, however unwarranted and misguided, and possessing the balls of a budgie.
Why talk when you can run?
How pathetic you are. You and Bolt must be related.
Except they don’t. The LDP has a misguided discriminatory immigration policy. You might heed your own advice and avoid beclowning yourself.
What a load of tosh.
The whole idea of being offended is so subjective, and so impossible to put a finger on what might cause it next, people can take offence at just about anything these days, or haven’t our betters noticed?
Toss the whole thing out including the AHRC.
David was right about the proposed changes, not worth turning up for.
Some bodies want silence.
Illegal immigrants who have historically paid upwards of $150k to people smugglers to access Australia could never possible afford an LDP style $50k immigration fee….
Because no one who opposes 18C could with any logical consistency also support building a wall to keep people with different beliefs out.
Well, reality points to one inescapable fact of life: the most successful societies/communities have one culture and more or less very similar beliefs for that matter. The question is – what belief(s) are more beneficial than the rest?
Is there anything Leyonhjelm said that is factually inaccurate or logically flawed? If so, please point it out. If not, your argument by sneer can be seen for what it is.
Oh no, not the open borders loon again. Remind me again of how anyone who wants to enter a country should be allowed to unless they’re already known to be a terrorist or criminal, but Europe’s problems with refugees who subsequently commit acts of terrorism or other crimes (Cologne New Years’ Eve come on down) are Europe’s fault because the perps should somehow have been kept out?
The ALP has been captured by the vote herd; surprise, surprise. Voluntary voting now…
Fat chance of that happening with Sir Waffles being stirrup dragged by the floundering LNP nag..
This is so easily argued against, it assures you, that we have collectivist socialist government in Australia.
“Representatives”
Really?
The representatives themselves are the racists and bigots.
Nobody can “represent” a race.
No more than I can claim to represent the white community.
If you think you can, you are a true racist, and to wit, a lying sack of shit.
“Aboriginal representatives” have been pushing their own personal power grabs claiming to represent a race of people who often as not hadn’t heard of them, let alone voted for them in any democratic process whatsoever.
That our governments bow to these unelected racists and bigots falsely and ridiculously claiming to “represent” shows the collectivist , and integrity lacking , lost pieces of shit we have in government, who themselves don’t represent the citizens that DID elect them.
Australia is fucked.
I have no empirical proof to support my hypothesis but I have always thought that political correctness and identity politics would lead to increased public support for those advocating more extreme positions. As Mark Steyn has noted, if mainstream politicians refuse to acknowledge or discuss the public’s concerns, the public will look to others who are prepared to do so.
Immigration is a key flash point. In that area, if section 18C and political correctness remove the possibility of debate about issues of public concern after immigration has occurred, it should hardly come as a surprise if a sizeable section of the public decides to support a prophylactic approach that prevents immigration occurring in the first place.
I am offended, insulted, humiliated and intimidated by the misleading and deceptive claims made by Labor, the Greens and certain Liberals (of the Labor-lite variety) regarding the alleged concerns of ethnic, religious and racial minority groups that they would be drowned in a torrent of hate speech, should s18C be amended to make to “harass or intimidate” a person or group the grounds for an offence.
This amendment actually reflects s18C’s original intent, articulated by then (Labor) attorney general Michael Lavarch, who on 15 November 1994 said:
“The Racial Hatred Bill is about the protection of groups and individuals from threats of violence and the incitement of racial hatred, which leads inevitably to violence. It enables the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission to conciliate complaints of racial abuse. … It calls for a careful decision on principle.”
(Hansard, House of Representatives, 15 November 1994, p3336.)
The current grounds for offence, namely to “offend, insult, humiliate, or intimidate” a person or group on the basis of their “race, colour, or national or ethnic origin”, are far too broad, and open a way for trivial complaints and vexatious litigants, and curb freedom of speech.