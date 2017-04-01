Liberty Quote
Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.— Dwight D. Eisenhower
-
-
Open Forum: April 1, 2017
OK, OK, let’s take it from here …
Breaking news:Turnbull resigns
Dolittle
You stole my April Fool’s gag. I was too slow.
Further breaking news: Dutton steps up to the plate.
I just noticed SBS now have a 4th radio station called Arabic 24.
Appears to be exclusively in Arabic.
Do they know something we don’t?
That was not an April Fools joke
I claim this thread in the name of the French Foreign Legionnaires, who fought for General MacArthur at the battle of Hastings..
I’ve had a long day, dealing with the unfathomably moronic…may I thank whoever coined the phrase on the Cat….
Happy April Fool’s Day everybody!
May you all live long and your pranks prosper.
Dutton immediately reneges on any outstanding promises to repeal 18C, or reduce taxes or red and green tape. Announces increased expenditure on NBN, NDIS and Gonski, funded by an increase in the “Fairness Tax”, a further tax on super, and the cancellation of any GST for WA.
Promises Safe Schools Poofta training will be extended to post natal clinics.
Further breaking news: the Waffler has announced the immediate implementation of death duties, capital gains taxes on homes, removal of negative gearing and state “minding” of superannuation balances above $1,000. The GST has also been increased to 25%, following the unanimous agreement of all state and territory leaders at a specially (and hastily) convened “let’s reduce taxes” summit in Point Piper.
The almighty glorious Waffler (PBUH) cited the perfectly understandable anger of the ALPBC, the greens, labor and social media about these measures not existing as the reason for introducing them. He stated: These bold, innovative and agile new wealth creation measures will ensure that we remain the wind and solar powerhouse of Eastasia, whom we have never been at war with … (transmission crackles and ends at this point).
Superb Viktor Orban speech
He gets most of it right.
and commits to 66% renewables by 2020…..you know it makes sense
April 1 is a bit redundant around here.
That’s not a joke. Squire, I’ll bet a bottle of Tobermorey that there are death duties in this county by April 2020 – either the Liberal bunch of clowns, or the Labor bunch of clowns.
Especially now you’re here, Mr “Shrillary doesn’t even need to turn up to win it” Man.
Relax, ZK2A – the greenfilth will be the most popular political party in this country by then, squire.
Yes, but we never tire of your rakeology.
Did you check out Tayla Harris, IT? Not even trolling.
Great looking girl. 19.
I’m married. Tell her to move on with her life.
Hmm, you’re right, you could be her grandfather. Though if you were, she probably wouldn’t look like that.
Careful how you word your bets, Zulu. You are not wrong, but it won’t be called or described as “death duties”. First, the family home will be included in pension assessment, then super will become a combined super/pension payout with no option for a bulk withdrawal from super, then finally, on your death what is left of your combined house/assets/super/pension ownership/entitlements will be forfeit, either entirely, or in part. Because fairness.
Here is one Abbott that might follow through.
I actually lolled at that, Monstrosity!
And a happy birthday to my sister in-law.
You had me confused for a moment there, Zyconoclast.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/life/weekend-australian-magazine/to-the-supermax/news-story/1222806a796f1d3b7a2c1a79d45ec515
Modern Australia.
MV
It was a double bluff on April 1.
No one sane would believe ‘our’ Abbott would follow through with anything we wanted (except stopping the boats)
Paul Kelly looks back on a week of rank humiliation and failure for Malcolm Turnbull:
Dear old Paul Kelly. He just needs someone to mash his peas and switch on Wheel Of Fortune and all will be okay.
The UK’s Green Party has its very own Sarah Hanson-Wrong. Watch the interview.