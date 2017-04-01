Open Forum: April 1, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, April 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Open Forum: April 1, 2017

  2. MsDolittle
    #2342154, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Breaking news:Turnbull resigns

  3. Empire
    #2342155, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Dolittle

    You stole my April Fool’s gag. I was too slow.

  4. MsDolittle
    #2342156, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Further breaking news: Dutton steps up to the plate.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2342157, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:13 am

    I just noticed SBS now have a 4th radio station called Arabic 24.
    Appears to be exclusively in Arabic.
    Do they know something we don’t?

  6. Zyconoclast
    #2342158, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:14 am

    That was not an April Fools joke

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2342159, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the French Foreign Legionnaires, who fought for General MacArthur at the battle of Hastings..

    I’ve had a long day, dealing with the unfathomably moronic…may I thank whoever coined the phrase on the Cat….

  8. Robber Baron
    #2342161, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Happy April Fool’s Day everybody!

    May you all live long and your pranks prosper.

  9. memoryvault
    #2342162, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

  10. Rabz
    #2342167, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Further breaking news: the Waffler has announced the immediate implementation of death duties, capital gains taxes on homes, removal of negative gearing and state “minding” of superannuation balances above $1,000. The GST has also been increased to 25%, following the unanimous agreement of all state and territory leaders at a specially (and hastily) convened “let’s reduce taxes” summit in Point Piper.

    The almighty glorious Waffler (PBUH) cited the perfectly understandable anger of the ALPBC, the greens, labor and social media about these measures not existing as the reason for introducing them. He stated: These bold, innovative and agile new wealth creation measures will ensure that we remain the wind and solar powerhouse of Eastasia, whom we have never been at war with … (transmission crackles and ends at this point).

  12. littledozer
    #2342170, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:35 am

    and commits to 66% renewables by 2020…..you know it makes sense

  13. m0nty
    #2342171, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:37 am

    April 1 is a bit redundant around here.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2342172, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Further breaking news: the Waffler has announced the immediate implementation of death duties

    That’s not a joke. Squire, I’ll bet a bottle of Tobermorey that there are death duties in this county by April 2020 – either the Liberal bunch of clowns, or the Labor bunch of clowns.

  15. Rabz
    #2342173, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Especially now you’re here, Mr “Shrillary doesn’t even need to turn up to win it” Man.

  16. Rabz
    #2342174, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:42 am

    by April 2020 – either the Liberal bunch of clowns, or the Labor bunch of clowns

    Relax, ZK2A – the greenfilth will be the most popular political party in this country by then, squire.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2342175, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Yes, but we never tire of your rakeology.

  18. m0nty
    #2342176, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Did you check out Tayla Harris, IT? Not even trolling.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2342177, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Great looking girl. 19.

    I’m married. Tell her to move on with her life.

  20. m0nty
    #2342178, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Hmm, you’re right, you could be her grandfather. Though if you were, she probably wouldn’t look like that.

  21. memoryvault
    #2342179, posted on April 1, 2017 at 12:53 am

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2342181, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:00 am

    I actually lolled at that, Monstrosity!

  24. Motelier
    #2342182, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:01 am

    And a happy birthday to my sister in-law.

  25. memoryvault
    #2342183, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Here is one Abbott that might follow through.

    You had me confused for a moment there, Zyconoclast.

  27. Zyconoclast
    #2342185, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:14 am

    MV

    It was a double bluff on April 1.

    No one sane would believe ‘our’ Abbott would follow through with anything we wanted (except stopping the boats)

  28. C.L.
    #2342186, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Paul Kelly looks back on a week of rank humiliation and failure for Malcolm Turnbull:

    Pressured PM comes up trumps
    11:00PM PAUL KELLY, EDITOR-AT-LARGE
    The PM scored a win despite a severe buffeting by populist winds.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2342187, posted on April 1, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Dear old Paul Kelly. He just needs someone to mash his peas and switch on Wheel Of Fortune and all will be okay.

  30. Robber Baron
    #2342188, posted on April 1, 2017 at 2:06 am

    The UK’s Green Party has its very own Sarah Hanson-Wrong. Watch the interview.

