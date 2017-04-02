Does Wayne Swan know anything about tax?

No. Probably not. This is the man who thought the mining industry paid 13% in income tax. Well the old goose is still at it:
“I want to speak out on the issues I’m passionate about and in a way that’s constructive for the Labor Party – not just in the short term but the long term,” he says.
“For example I think the highly partisan role played by the Business Council at the moment is something that needs to be targeted and dealt with.
“For them to come to town and say, ‘Labor doesn’t understand tax’ and tell us how we should vote reveals a stunning, pig-headed arrogance that is beyond belief.”
Swan certainly does speak freely: “The idea the principal thing we should do to drive growth is give a company tax cut is just bullshit … a third of them pay fucking nothing.”
Hmmmmm. Probably because a third of them are not earning any taxable income. Wayne Swan probably doesn’t know that business isn’t some magic pudding that keeps on giving. I doubt he has forgotten – I suspect he never knew. If someone were to sit him down and explain that some firms make money every year and pay tax at the rate of 30% of their taxable income while others sometimes lose money and then pay no tax that he would think this to be some fairy tale, or tax avoidance scheme, or some conspiracy to embarrass the labor movement.
Mind you, it does make you wonder if he ever understood his 2010 budget speech:
Taxing mining super profits fairly means we can afford to cut the company tax rate to 29 per cent in 2013-14 and 28 per cent in 2014-15.
This will boost our competitiveness, expand investment and job opportunities, and spread the benefits of the boom more broadly, to more working families.
I suspect the meaning of those words escaped him and he just read them out aloud.
The ‘world’s greatest treasurer’ is a perfect advertisement for the need to put in place some level of competence testing before being allowed to stand for election. Intellectual and emotional intelligence should form part of the process as well a decent comprehension of history. I wonder how many of the dolts in both Chambers at the Federal level would pass such an test?
It’s very hard to explain something to someone whose job depends on not understanding it.
Pretending not to understand. He’s not as thick as he makes out. He’s following the script.
Class warfare sells.
When those not in the 1% can vote to take the money off the rich bastards and get free stuff with it, this meme swings elections.
When Venezaustralia results from mass importing debt and tenant herds to beat the housing cycle, and then taxing the rich to pay the interest and unfunded liabilities, our social justice league will still have State guaranteed gravy trains locked in.
Their swanfilth isn’t dumb, he has locked his family in on the only safe refuge in town.
It was never necessary for Treasurers to understand tax policy.
But to wander off topic, I guess the Goose dropping the f bomb (even with elision in the original article) can be ignored as good old labor passionate, plain speaking. I’ll remember that when others have a go at Senator Leyonhjelm when he works blue.
Wayne Swna knows everything he needs to know about tax – it’s how he gets the to take money off those with it, to give to those who don’t have it. He wins elections by promising to take more off those who don’t vote for him to give to people who do vote for him. Swan, like all Lefties, understands tax alright. What he doesn’t understand is how bad his business model is for the long term prosperity’s of the nation.
Wayne Swan is actually correct.
Company tax evasion is rife today, as evidenced by analysis of these documents:
* ATO annual reports,
* statements by ATO commissioners,
* the ATO transparency report,
* the Australia Institute research into the budget,
* Oxfam’s report on tax avoidance,
* the auditor-general’s report into the ATO,
* the auditor-general’s report into the North West Shelf,
* ASIC annual reports,
* other ASIC documents,
* the monthly Finance Department figures,
* the weekly AOFM gross debt figures,
* the Senate inquiry,
* court cases,
* individual company annual reports,
* analysis of the national accounts, and
* the MYEFO.
The evidence suggests total company profits this financial year will be substantially higher than the 2006-07 level in real terms. But total company tax collected this year is forecast , and on track at the end of February, to be lower in real terms than back then.
Hence the actual rate paid in 2016-17 is less than half what it was in 2006-07, whatever that was.
Why the fk should any company of people pay tax.
Surely the profit derives to the owners!
Swan is a stupid little communist whose ideology is to drive us into cultural, racial and economic suicide.
