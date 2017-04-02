Does Wayne Swan know anything about tax?

No. Probably not. This is the man who thought the mining industry paid 13% in income tax. Well the old goose is still at it:

“I want to speak out on the issues I’m passionate about and in a way that’s constructive for the Labor Party – not just in the short term but the long term,” he says. “For example I think the highly partisan role played by the Business Council at the moment is something that needs to be targeted and dealt with. “For them to come to town and say, ‘Labor doesn’t understand tax’ and tell us how we should vote reveals a stunning, pig-headed arrogance that is beyond belief.” Swan certainly does speak freely: “The idea the principal thing we should do to drive growth is give a company tax cut is just bullshit … a third of them pay fucking nothing.”

Hmmmmm. Probably because a third of them are not earning any taxable income. Wayne Swan probably doesn’t know that business isn’t some magic pudding that keeps on giving. I doubt he has forgotten – I suspect he never knew. If someone were to sit him down and explain that some firms make money every year and pay tax at the rate of 30% of their taxable income while others sometimes lose money and then pay no tax that he would think this to be some fairy tale, or tax avoidance scheme, or some conspiracy to embarrass the labor movement.

Mind you, it does make you wonder if he ever understood his 2010 budget speech:

Taxing mining super profits fairly means we can afford to cut the company tax rate to 29 per cent in 2013-14 and 28 per cent in 2014-15. This will boost our competitiveness, expand investment and job opportunities, and spread the benefits of the boom more broadly, to more working families.

I suspect the meaning of those words escaped him and he just read them out aloud.