Roundup 2 April

The Media Watchdog. The Australian Spectator. The British Spectator on line. Jo Nova reports on the testimony of climate experts at a Congressional Committee also reporting on Graham Richardson’s shifting position on warming. Quadrant on line.

Minimum wages. Washington DC not exempt from the laws of economics. Restaurants shed jobs in the wake of increased minimum wage.

Dan Mitchell. Six charts that might have enough visual impact to worry a few people about the fiscal future of the US. Welfare fraud stories. Tax reform. End the bias of debt over equity.

There are many powerful arguments for junking the internal revenue code and replacing it with a simple and fair flat tax.

1. It is good to have lower tax rates in order to encourage more productive behavior.

2. It is good to get rid of double taxation in order to enable saving and investment.

3. It is good the end distorting preferences in order to reduce economically irrational decisions.

Warwick Hughes on Life after Hazelwood. First day, Tasmania helps out.

Round and about. The US Heterodox Academy. Spiked. Cato University.

Culture. The Beatrix Potter books, check out all the covers. We had about ten of them in my childhood, they are falling apart now and a relative who is doing bookbinding for a hobby is repairing them.

The wonders of science. Geoengineering, the bargain basement of climate disaster mitigation.

Local history. A bit of nostalgia about Perth courtesy of Harlequin Decline on the Monday Forum. In a more wordy form, a thematic history of Walgett.