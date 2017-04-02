You can’t fire me I quit

No Outsiders!!!!!!
When the government fears the people, it is liberty. When the people fear the government, it is tyranny.— Thomas Paine
Disappointing to say the least
Not unexpected. Sky News appears to be toeing an appeasement line.
I wonder who is leaning on them?
WTF is this about?
I want to hear all the gossip Mark Latham has got. This is excellent entertainment. If it is good enough for Ms Savva to write a book based on gossip and perceptions, it is good enough for Latham to divulge rumours via twitter. Excellent stuff.
I wonder if Ross Cameron will still appear on Paul Murray Live? Not that I really care as I no longer watch that as that mouthy Kiwi Hinch is on too often as is waste of space Nicholas Reece and the screeching Parrot. However I do like Ross Cameron’s attitude. Will Rowan Dean still pop up on Andrew Bolts show? Once again, don’t really care, don’t watch Bolt much either as he has become too much of a bleeding heart. Not to mention that he gives air time to Kimberley Kitchings.
What to do? I think I’ll stick to the blogs as the news and information is more accurate.
Yep, we won’t be having any of those deplorables taking the piss out of collectivists on a Sunday morning, thanks.
Sky will rue this this disgraceful cowardice and expediency as their viewers disappear en masse.
Here’s a hint, you tin eared dolts – there is no national televisual market for a show on politics hosted by Nicolas Reece.
Shocking, I know.
What did Anabelle do to earn his ire?
https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham/status/848332212441198592
I mean, aside from carrying communism’s water every week of the year.
Especially where the service is subscription based and consumed by right wing death beasts.
Indeed, dot. Talk about needing to lecture those morons in the bleeding obvious.
I’ll have to go and investigate the viewership figures for Reece’s show. If it’s more than the number of people who could comfortably fit into a phonebooth I’ll be very surprised.
But there’s still “Insiders”! In 2007, on ABC’s “Landline” program, Tim Flannery (their go-to guy for such things) predicted that global warming would heat up the land & that even the rains that fall wouldn’t fill our dams & rivers in future. I asked Mark Kenny this morning how that was working out.
Gee, around that same time Tim also said that “hot rocks” technology was a relatively straightforward way of generating electrical power. I believe the Rudd government subsequently donated about $90m of taxpayers’ money to Geodynamics, a company of which I understand Tim was a shareholder, for a pilot project in Queensland. That seems to have turned out a dud, too – the company is now known as Renu Energy & its share price is currently 1 cent – down from its height of about $2 in 2008 – when governments seemed to believe everything Tim said.
https://youtu.be/0GfCvua08sk
Yes, there’s always a market for confirmation bias.
If you’re into Progressivism you’ve got virtually the whole media to choose from.
But for any mainstream Aussies who want to break out of their Progressive bubble occasionally and get angry at what libertarians and conservatives actually say, rather than the lib/con caricatures presented by progressive mouthpieces, where would they go? Breitbart? Fox? These are not Australian.
I’ve never watched Outsiders and don’t have Sky because I don’t (and won’t) have Foxtel.
But it is sounding like it was a valuable weekly antidote to Nine and ABC on federal matters if not State issues. Did Outsiders set its own agenda or was it always reactionary to Insiders?
Bugger,
I have just taken up a subscription to TV Foxtel – so I could watch Outsiders and they very next day I heard that Latham had been sacked for telling the truth. OK thinks it, there is still the two R’s. But no! And I cant even undo my subscription yet. Kak.
F Them. Weak.As. Piss.
Was tempted to take up a Foxtel subscription. Have been listening to the mp3 podcast of the Outsiders. Foxtel can get lost now. Do you really think having Reece Keneally et al will make up for an obvious talent like Latham? I assume Latham will now get an hour a week on 2GB on Price’s show. How dull TV is without him. The worst part is the smirking from Cassidy, Lenore, David Marr on the ABC as well as the smug mugs on Sky like the Yankee Sheila and the Man Toddler, PVO.
F Them. Weak.As. Piss.
Ditto Helen.
Albo got Crabbs?
I hope the set up a digital network like Rebel media in Canada – then they can say what they like and not be beholden to anyone….
This week’s biggest export: Foxtel subscribers.
And they won’t get them back as long as Frangopoulos is running Sky.
So, I’m assuming Ross and Rowan quit the show in solidarity with Latham?
Pretty amazing that so called conservative followers would be demanding the re-instatement of a former labor party leader!
Thanks to Roger Franklin at Quadrant online: How do I cancel my Foxtel subscription?
Yeah, but that former labor party leader is well to the right of most of today’s Liberals.
I didn’t realise how much relief I felt getting away from self important PC talking heads for an hour on Sunday morning. It was like getting out of school.
When I called Foxtel to cancel my subscription, because they had sacked Latham, they offered me a $29 per month cheaper package as compensation. The guy also said the Executives were reviewing the decision to sack him. I said I would give them 48 hours, but if I stayed I expect the cheaper package anyway.
Foxtel is going the way of America Online – its customers are leaving in droves for superior alternatives. It’s desperately trying to retain its legacy customer base – I expect it’ll soon try AOL’s trick of making it extremely complicated and/or time consuming to cancel the service.
Incidentally, I believe the reinvented aol [sic] still retains a few thousand legacy dial-up customers. Even in this day and age! They’re the most profitable part of the business, too – although I suppose that’s hardly surprising when you’re attempting to be an online media giant and your j-wel* in the crown is the Huffington Post.
*amended after the bird catcher took umbrage with the proper spelling
According to Tom’s link via areff, Foxtel is already at the point of making it very difficult to unsubscribe. Ha ha ha.