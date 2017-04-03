David Leyonhjelm on S18C and changing our culture

When Labor, the Greens and certain Liberals in western Sydney seats seek to explain their reasons for opposing changes to S18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, they mostly refer to the concerns of ethnic, religious and racial minority groups.
Representatives of Armenian, Hellenic, Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese groups have joined Jewish, Lebanese Muslim and Arab groups to oppose any changes apart from procedural, arguing that amending section 18C will unleash a torrent of ‘hate speech’.
While we occasionally hear half-hearted claims that minorities require special protection from hurt feelings, the main driver of opposition is the political clout of these groups. A dozen or so seats are held on margins smaller than the populations of these groups. And in the recent WA state election, certain Muslim leaders openly endorsed the Greens.
The debate over S18C is much greater than free speech. It is in fact a fight for the votes of people who have different values from those of traditional Australia. Instead of embracing the values of their adopted country, these ethnic, religious and immigrant representatives want Australia to become more like the countries they left behind.
Australia has a deeply rooted tradition of freedom in which free speech is central. Our legal and cultural origins lie in Britain, where the primacy of individuals over collectivism first took root. The same values led the United States to make free speech the first amendment in its Bill of Rights.
Australia has been a leading supporter of free speech internationally. It was a founding member of the United Nations under the leadership of former Labor Minister Dr Evatt, who became President of the UN General Assembly and was instrumental in drafting and having adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Article 19 of the Declaration states: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
Freedom of association, worship and movement, freedom from arbitrary arrest, equality before the law and free speech are generally regarded as the bedrock of a free society. On top of these, Australia has embraced equality and respect, irrespective of gender or personal attributes, and rejected claims of inherited status and class.
These values are not necessarily shared by those who come to Australia. Certain Armenians accuse Turkey of genocide but want to suppress its response; Greeks can have issues with Turks and Macedonians; Indians can be racist when it comes to West Indian cricketers but are sensitive to the same speech themselves; those from Arabic and Lebanese Muslim cultures can hold abhorrent views about women and gays and resolve matters of feelings and honour through violence; and many Jews want to suppress Holocaust denialism.
After the Second World War, immigrants who arrived in Australia either abandoned their historic grievances or chose not to share them with others. Millions of post-war immigrants from dozens of countries integrated, assimilated, and did their best to become true-blue Aussies. For their part, Australians welcomed these immigrants as “New Australians” and embraced their food, music and dance.
The fact that leaders of immigrant, ethnic and religious groups are now flexing their political muscle in pursuit of different values is a major concern. Not only does it threaten traditional liberal values, it fuels opposition to immigration among the general community and gives credence to demands to block certain types of immigrants.
Australia cannot afford this; its economic growth depends on a substantial flow of skilled immigrants. (Family reunion immigrants are less beneficial). It would cost us dearly if we were to close our borders to the talents and expertise that immigration delivers.
Other countries have addressed this problem by raising the bar on citizenship. Switzerland, for example, has a relatively relaxed attitude to immigrants provided they find a job. However, becoming a Swiss citizen and eligible to vote in elections requires ten years of residence, no criminal record, a solid employment history and endorsement by the applicant’s Canton (equivalent to state/local government). In practical terms, unless they have embraced “Swiss values”, they do not become citizens.
Opposition to changes to S18C is a wakeup call. Australia’s traditional liberal values are under siege like never before. With one side of politics already in full retreat, it is vital the other side steps up to protect those values before it is too late.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
This nonsense from the scumbag who wants to allow anyone into the country as long as they “buy” a visa.
Pooooooo…leaaaaaase!
You sanctimonious attention seeking non-entity!
Sometimes you go on with a lot of rot Senator, but not this time. Keep poking about in this abscess and telling a few more idiots to fuck off. This is where it’s at not that gay marriage rubbish.
You should start by actually talking to Australians in the ‘middle’, like Trump did, not just pontificating on blogs. Essays get one no where, action usually does.
Change of heart from the old Libertarian open borders all welcome stance.
It is good to see the understanding that politics is downstream of culture taking hold. Multiculturalism will end up with the destruction of our nation if it allowed to continue.
We should also make sure only people who are culturally compatible should be allowed to settle here.
Well said.
“Freedom of association, worship and movement, freedom from arbitrary arrest, equality before the law and free speech are generally regarded as the bedrock of a free society. On top of these, Australia has embraced equality and respect, irrespective of gender or personal attributes, and rejected claims of inherited status and class.”
Pretty hard to have a whinge about that.
Divide and conquer.
Australia cannot afford this; its economic growth depends on a substantial flow of skilled immigrants.
Does it really?
Economic growth cannot come without skilled immigration?
Prove it to an uneducated mentally ill Australian like myself please.
In your own time.
This is true. Yet PHON is the only party in parliament that would stop Muslim immigration.
What is the point of complaining about “people who have different values from those of traditional Australia” when you want more of them to come here?
Stimpson J. Cat
#2344376, posted on April 3, 2017 at 6:20 pm
Stimp spot on,
spewing rubbish like that only reinforces my view of politicians.
Like importing 200 000 ME with no proven skills or a job to go is going to improve our economic situation.
And at the same time White European and English would be immigrants have to wait years if they ever get in.
Something is not right.
ALP/Greens want a compliant Australia.
And why are we importing vast voteherds? Because our fertility rates have been stuffed since the 70s due to gender equality policies.
Addressing the real issue would be nice even if it takes 20 years to filter through, otherwise we are stuffed, Indians and Chinese will fight over what remains of Australia we once knew.
The same Greens who demand a “sustainable” population in Australia (i.e. nett zero growth) also demand a large stream of third world immigrants who (for both religious and cultural reasons) tend to have large families as well as greater than average dependence on government. It’s a total scam, the only way to fulfill both requirements is for the existing Australian families to slowly die out…
Which is what’s happening mainly because we are being taxed into oblivion if we do work, or those who can’t easily find work are held in perpetual poverty by unions and all sorts of industrial restrictions, minimum wage, regulation up the whazoo to ensure they never find work. It’s no wonder our fertility rates are stuffed when you need to people working full time up to age 50 before they can even afford a house.
I’m inclined to think Ehrlich and other Malthusians won by stealth. We’ve put a cap on human potential.
Compelling argument. You should stand for office.
Australia cannot afford this; its economic growth depends on a substantial flow of skilled immigrants.
Economic growth comes from the application of technology to the real world. Not a single fucking politician understands this. The industrial revolution and associated economic growth occurred without immigration.
Besides, Australia specialises in the importation of unskilled goat fuckers, so the comment is also completely irrelevant to the Australian situation.
..
Surely fucking goats requires some skill?
The height differential alone would require innovation and agility.
Unless they are goat fucking midgets?
This thread epitomises the Cat since 2015. With the exception of Dot, are any of you remotely libertarian, or willing to describe yourselves as centre-right? Ever heard of classical liberalism or Old Whigs?
I’m libertarian when it comes to me.
I should be allowed to do whatever the hell I like.
But everyone else needs strict control.
Excellent post by DL. Apart from him and Cory Bernardi, you could count the other defenders of free speech in parliament on one hand.
David Leyonhjelm is right and if he was fighting this battle for the hearts and minds of our young people in universities, secondary and primary schools his argument may have some value.
But the Australia he is fighting for doesn’t exist anymore. It is gone with successive waves of migrants.
Multiculturalism and historic values are oil and water.
We live in a democracy that is built on majorities wedged for support by minorities.
You can invite guests into your house as guests or you can invite them in saying “mi casa su casa”. Australia through its multicultural immigration policies has been saying the latter since the 1950s.
If you believe in the Australian form of democracy, then like David your complaint is that the new “mi casa su casa” guest is treating Australian politics like Australians have always treated Australian politics. It is pointless to complain about our current freedom of speech laws; free speech as we knew it when I was a young girl is an anachronism in current multi-culti Australia.
Who should we thank? Maybe Peter Cave (aka Jerzy Zubrzycki, aka father of multiculturalism) who in 1956 moved to Australia from Poland to take a place at the ANU. He later became adviser to the Whitlam, Fraser and then Howard governments to develop Australia’s multicultural policies. Some would put forward as an alternative Al Grassby. The difference between the two, Jerzy Zubrzycki a behind the scene bureaucrat and Al Grassby an elected member to parliament.
No matter.
While David’s post is full of pleasing arguments for free speech advocates, the reality seems, that David is fighting the result not the cause.
The intended result is the cause – and totally worthy to fight for.
What a load of tosh. DL is defending one of the primary principles of a democracy – freedom of speech.
I bet you’ve read an obscure novel with a similar quote.