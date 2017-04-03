I will confine myself to a few words on one crucial point which seems to be to be absolutely clear…namely the pollution of the mind by the mass media.
Every human society which has endured long enough to leave records has had elaborate customs and institutions which were effective in instilling into the young the sentiments necessary for its perpetuation. Now for the first time in recorded history Western capitalism offers us a spectacle of a system which not only has given up altogether the task of moral education, but actually employs vast resources and the means of persuasion of unprecedented power to destroy the customs, norms and ideals indispensable for its survival; and to implant fundamentally anti-social attitudes which are incompatible with any reasonable social order. It would be miraculous if a social order which permits such massive anti-socialisation could fail to destroy itself.
Stanlislav Andreski, in Prospects of a Revolution in the U.S.A. 1973.
Blurb. The book dissects each causal area, the tension between the different political groups, black and white, of both superior and inferior power; the effects of the Vietnam war; the massive contrast in standards of living; the heavy hand of the bureaucracy; the pervasive influence of education and the media; the loss of plausibility of the accepted and established standards; the sore of racial discontent…But his conclusion is an optimistic hope that the US can still turn from the present trends and escape the possibility of a dictatorship of the worst elements of American society.
