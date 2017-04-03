Guest Post: Roy E Waleed Aly misses the bus on declaring the death of coal

Waleed Aly’s business card still reads ‘jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none’, despite recent embarrassing incidents. His self-appointed expertise on pretty much anything and his self-righteous attitude on everything makes him the poster boy of the left, however some of his recent comments question how in touch with reality The Project host really is.

Aly’s acute condescending attitude was on display during ‘bogan-gate’, where Aly made a ‘joke’ that seemed to imply that all office administration workers are ‘bogans’.

Aly has been at it again, this time claiming that coal-fired power is dying and any government that pursues it as part of an energy mix is bucking global trends.

Unsurprisingly, Aly was using coal as the whipping boy in his ongoing desperate attempt to have his tiny voice heard among the thousands of left-wing critics of US President, Donald Trump, who has overturned many of President Obama’s regulatory initiatives designed to kill off the US coal industry.

In the Sydney Morning Herald, Aly writes:

There’s no clear long-term plan for how we’re going to deal with the steady decline of coal-fired power …

You’re a little late to that party old mate. The last ‘coal is dead’ bus left at the beginning of last year, but broke down about six months ago as the coal price launched skyward; mothballed mines in NSW re-opened; demand for NSW coal rose by over a million tonnes last year; and new research found that there are a thousand-plus new coal-fired technology plants opening across the globe, particularly in South East Asia.

New export data shows that global demand for NSW coal continues at near-record levels, with exports increasing by 1.5 million tonnes in 2016.

The figures also reveal a record volume of 161 million tonnes of coal was exported through the Port of Newcastle in 2016, the world’s largest coal export port.

Chinese demand for NSW coal has grown strongly over the last six years – from 1.1% of NSW coal exports in 2007-08 to 14% of all NSW coal exports. NSW coal export volumes to the Philippines rose by 71%, to Taiwan by 34%, and to Thailand by 12%.

Coal is NSW single most valuable merchandise export, contributing around 20% of all exports leaving the state by value, including goods and services.

The value of coal exports also rose sharply over the last six months. The average Free On Board (FOB) value of coal per tonne rose from A$77.92 in June 2016 to A$96.43 by December 2016.

The average FOB value of coking coal per tonne rose from A$110.33 in June 2016 to A$177.87 by December 2016. Over the same period, average FOB values for thermal coal rose from A$74.29 per tonne to A$88.69 – their highest value since at least 2013.

Much of this rise in demand for NSW coal can be attributed to the growing development of new coal-fired power technology power plants (supercritical plants) across the globe. Contrary to Aly’s assertion as to the ‘steady decline of coal’, there are currently 1,015 supercritical coal-fired power plants in operation across the globe with another 1,231 planned or under construction. Let me say that again – 1,231 supercritical coal-fired power plants, planned or under construction.

According to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2016, coal will generate more electricity in 2040 than all new renewable technologies (excluding hydro) combined.

Of course to defend his unevidenced points, Aly pulls out the ol’ chestnut:

Renewable energy is also growing rapidly as technology makes it easier to generate more of it. None of that is about to change.

Sorry mate, it’s not. Taxpayers currently subsidise renewable energy in their power bills. Taxpayers currently deliver $2 billion a year in subsidies to the renewable energy sector, because commercially, renewables can’t stand on their own two feet. More to the point, because the capacity of renewables per ‘plant’ is so small, you’d need an unprecedented number of wind or solar farms to reach the capacity of just one coal-fired plant. The land requirement alone makes this impractical.

Indian Power, Coal and Renewable Energy Minister, Piyush Goyal recently commented:

Solar works when the sun is shining, wind works when the wind is blowing, hydro works when there is water in the rivers. You must have coal.

The volume of India’s coal imports from Australia are expected to rise significantly over the next decade.

The issue with all of this, is that if he really were a serious journalist, a few clicks of a mouse button would have provided him with all of this information. His apparent unwillingness to do even the most basic research, shows that he has not learned his lesson from bogan-gate. He continues to believe his words are factual simply because he speaks them and that everyone will therefore agree with his position.

Perhaps this is the reason viewers are voting with their remotes and switching off The Project in droves.

Roy E is a freelance writer living in Neutral Bay.