Monday Forum: April 3, 2017

  1. jupes
    #2343965, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Islam can indeed be reformed. Look at how we reformed Imperial Japan and apply the same methods.

    Step 1 – Blockade them.

    Step 2 – Bomb the shit out of them including napalm.

    Step 3 – Nuke them.

    Step 4 – Occupy their country, write their constitution and separate mosque from state (including education).

    Good idea but I can’t see anyone with the will to carry it out. Even The Donald.

  2. Anne
    #2343967, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Tom, I don’t care what penguins do in the privacy of their own rookeries. 😀

  3. Top Ender
    #2343968, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Last month the organisation hosting her — Think Inc — said it had been harassed about her appearance.

    Unexpected coincidence – Think Inc is the title of a spy thriller by one Adam Diment – last in a series of four.

    They were a bit of a “this is what’s really like” cynical look at the world of espionage just after the Bond films had begun and started making a big impact.

  4. egg_
    #2343969, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Can you grow tomatoes in a blankethouse?

    Yes. Although usually when they cover the windows with blankets they aren’t growing tomatoes.

    Ironically, transparent blankets would probably be the best analogy, thanks to the pedant; sure beats the glass prism analogy.

  5. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2343970, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Anne;

    TV is old media anyway. The Outsiders Crew should start up a YouTube channel. They could be the Alex Jones of Oz. 🙂

    There’s your problem, right there.
    Is there an alternative to Utube?

  6. BrettW
    #2343971, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Regarding Sunday penalty rates.

    My daughter works casual at a major chain (in most Westfields) and on Sundays has been earning $50 hour. Staff have been told that when current agreement ends (she is not sure when) they will no longer get double time.

    She has calculated the savings would mean they could employ two more staff for the whole day. The business is very successful but employs 3-4 less on Sundays than it does on Saturdays although number of customers is similar. It is a business where staff more than pay for themselves (even on Sundays) and sales can be lost if not enough staff working.

    It will be interesting to see if they do employ two more once they reduce hourly Sunday rates. If this was replicated across their multiple stores would be equal to the organisation creating at least 25 full time jobs.

  7. egg_
    #2343972, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Hanson666 on tonight’s 4Corners.

  8. memoryvault
    #2343973, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Good idea but I can’t see anyone with the will to carry it out. Even The Donald.

    I agree, Jupes.
    Nonetheless a nuclear lesson will have to be delivered eventually.
    It is inevitable.

  9. Boambee John
    #2343974, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    NewChum at 1152,

    IIRC Bill’s own child is a boy.

    I wonder how Bill’s view of Ross/Roz Ward and his/her “Safe Schools” program will change as the lad approaches school age?

    And after 12 years of “Safe Schools”, will Bill be keen for him to attend Young Labor camps?

    Nothing like having some skin in the game to modify attitudes?

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2343975, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    TV is old media anyway. The Outsiders Crew should start up a YouTube channel. They could be the Alex Jones of Oz.

    Anne, I am beginning to agree with you on this, although not on the artsy fartsy neo-pagan stuff which imho is best ignored as fairly meaningless attention-seeking by no-talent nobodies.

    I hope that the Outsiders Team still stick together and get on with it elsewhere. The Hot Chix Ross Cameron Appreciation Society expect no less. Rowan Dean, please take care not to be seduced by your apparent friendship with the Appalling Dee Madigan. She is a harpy, clear and simple. Party line, not party girl. You have been warned by the Hot Chix now on this. If necessary, we can organize a Hot Chix Rescue Package should Dee’s appeal be too strong. We have talented personnel. 😀

  11. stackja
    #2343976, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    egg_
    #2343972, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:04 pm
    Hanson666 on tonight’s 4Corners.

    PLEASE EXPLAIN
    30 Mar 2017
    What’s going on inside Pauline Hanson’s One Nation?

    Hatch job!

  12. H B Bear
    #2343977, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    That is not what I got from the article.

    Yeah that is the whole idea.

  13. Eddystone
    #2343978, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    If the greenies want more SO2 in the atmosphere, why not some coal fired power plants sans scrubbers?

  14. Roger
    #2343980, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Here’s a nightmare scenario for you:

    Last year scientists predicted that if present warming trends (i.e. since 1970) continue the MENA could become uninhabitable in the course of this century, leading to hundreds of millions of climate refugees.

  15. thefrolickingmole
    #2343981, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    m0nty

    This is a bloody outrage. Those 5000 people deserved to have Ayaan Hirsi Ali appear so that their voices could be heard outside the venue. Censorship! Free speech! Vaultaire! Bueller!

    Monty fantasizing of punching a black woman nazi??

  16. H B Bear
    #2343982, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    What’s going on inside Pauline Hanson’s One Nation?
    Hatch job!

    It needn’t be but it will be. With Slipper’s shower buddy pulling the strings behind the scenes you’d have to be pretty naive to think the place is anything like a functional show.

  17. Eddystone
    #2343983, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    My phone wanted to write “freebies” instead of “greenies”. 🙂

  18. Roger
    #2343984, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Not a Victorian, but I note Matthew Guy has pledged to keep coal fired power stations operating.

    Since Hazelwood closed VIC’s power generation has barely kept up with demand, leading to imports from TAS and presumably NSW too.

  19. johanna
    #2343988, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    These people are lunatics.

    I tips me hat to Winston for his moderation in his description.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2343991, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    If he had introduced himself by name and then made threats, he would currently be locked up. Have a think, Bruce.

    LOL. You aren’t winning converts by your curious logic M0nty.
    He rang up the insurers and pointed out the risk (hint hint) of covering the venues because of unidentified hordes oddly, for no particular reason, might turn up and trash them.
    Seems pretty clear to me.
    Also seems pretty clear the alignment of rank and file plod.
    Wow 99%? That’s even more than a consensus!

  21. Eddystone
    #2343992, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    That “satanic worship” is just a another manifestation of anti Christianity.

    Remember how “funny” the nun mocking was at the sodomy pride festival years ago?

    We’re not laughing now, are we?

  22. Anne
    #2343993, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    There’s your problem, right there.
    Is there an alternative to Utube?

    No Winston, and it’s still controlled by the bad people but they don’t yet have the will (read- power) to shut down all alternative voices.

  23. C.L.
    #2343995, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    You can’t unborg the borg.

    Seven of Nine was unborged.
    She had just enough heartless bossiness left to be attractive – if you’re into occasionally being dominated by a statuesque, Swedish-looking goddess (and who isn’t?).

  24. C.L.
    #2343996, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Shorten the literal cuck. Raising another mans children and …

    … sleeping with his ex-wife. So not literally a cuckold, by definition.

  25. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2343998, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I just wish Bird would grow out of this antisemitism phase he’s been going through. He’s my sort of nutball. Those we see here are just depressed amateurs.

    Indeed. Sadly missed for his medium-nutball phase before the anti-Semitic lunacy arrived.
    Axial shift and the south pole somewhere below Perth, where all the rivers run, has style though.
    I’ll pay that one, minus the conspiracy muck. 🙂

    The Cat deserves a better class of ID puppetry than the current drear and dross. Something wild and free and highly entertaining; a treat for the ear and the imagination.

  26. Tailgunner
    #2344003, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    and nuke them after ten days of dropping leaflets.

    Soft MV. Disappointing.
    No leaflets!

  27. notafan
    #2344004, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    IIRC Bill’s own child is a boy.

    Girl called Charlotte. Looks like Bill.

    Attends a state primary school last I looked. The other two are at Wesley. Probably where the youngest will go in due course.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2344005, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    sulphur – not sulpher.

    ‘Sulfur’ actually, as it has been for 46 years since IUPAC agreed that it be so.
    Which does not stop my MS spell checker automatically “correcting” it.
    I’ve given up fighting as computers don’t get tired.

  30. Anne
    #2344008, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Interesting factoid:

    You can be a homosexual in Russia but it is illegal to propaganise the children.

    Also, Putin’s disgust for the Elites’ penchant for pederasty was thinly veiled in a speech to the UN last year.

    He said: Any society who cannot protect its children has no future.

  31. Muddy
    #2344009, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Fondle My Donkey!
    If Qld rego was not already the highest in the known galaxy, we have another kick in the used-to-be-testicles-there coming: “A compulsory levy for the National Injury Insurance Scheme Queensland will be paid at the same time as your CTP premium and motor vehicle registration.”

    Far canal, who can afford to own and run a vehicle these days?

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2344010, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    LA Times unleashes on Trump

    Amazing! Why, next we might see NYT and WaPo unleash on Trump.
    Parrots are well supplied lately.

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2344013, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Bernard Keane just on ABC Radio claiming despite his own global search for evidence, he can find no data to support the view that tax cuts (corporate or otherwise) contribute to increased economic activity and the creation of more jobs.

    Was that the same Bernard Keane who sold his house in 2007/08 because the arse was going to fall out of house prices?

  34. Jo Smyth
    #2344014, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Sky must be getting desperate for presenters. The lady with the rosy cheeks who likes a glass of wine, I think her name is Samantha, has got the job this morning.

  35. Leigh Lowe
    #2344015, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Sorry, that might have been Steve Keane.
    Easy mistake to make.
    Both five-star muppets.

  36. Old School Conservative
    #2344019, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The lady with the rosy cheeks who likes a glass of wine,

    Well so far she sounds OK.

  37. rickw
    #2344020, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Soft MV. Disappointing.
    No leaflets!

    Leaflets of mohammed cartoons? Make them even crazier then nuke them?

  38. Libby Zee
    #2344021, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    New Chum,

    Shorten was not the cuckold in that situation. Chloe’s husband at the time was the cuckold.

  39. Tom
    #2344023, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    LA Times unleashes on Trump

    Ahahahaha.

    In other news, 20 million Californian girlymen said they no longer use the LA Times for bogroll because it was too scratchy on their little pink botties.

  40. Rabz
    #2344024, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    After two, or three terms of Labor/Union/Green government operating on full-retard and in control of both houses, Australia will be unrecognisable.

    Not to mention uninhabitable.

  41. Muddy
    #2344025, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    After two, or three terms of Labor/Union/Green government operating on full-retard and in control of both houses, Australia will be unrecognisable.

    Not to mention uninhabitable.

    Sometimes it’s easier to build on the ashes rather than renovate. That’s their plan. It’s heading in the right direction.

  42. notafan
    #2344027, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Matthew Guy has ‘come out’

    The Victorian LNP will not close down coal fired power stations.

    Maybe they will even reverse the Andrews sneaky taxes and charges that made Hazelwood non viable.

  43. Rabz
    #2344028, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    From the Oz:

    Rachel Dolezal, former black rights activist, says ‘race is a social construct’

    Ms Dolezal, who has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, compared being “transracial’’ to being transgender and likened her journey to that of transgender former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner.

    That poor woman. Barking mad.

  44. candy
    #2344029, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Matthew Guy is a sensible guy. He and Tony Abbott might be the only 2 politicians in Australia who realise the value of coal fired stations for some, and perhaps many years, to come.

  45. Rabz
    #2344030, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    And to think some people consider “Tropic Thunder” to be a parody.

  46. The Beer Whisperer
    #2344031, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I note that the dope currently known as the PM agrees that we ought to agree on a lower target for indigenous people in jail.

    Of course, Mal comes from the renowned indigenous community of Point Pier, so he clearly knows what he’s talking about.

  47. Top Ender
    #2344032, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I have repeatedly maintained on the Cat that I am a 17 stone black lady living in trailer in Florida. Some of you people made hurtful comments for which I will get you for later.

    This shows that I am one step closer to victory:

    Rachel Dolezal, the American black rights activist who made international headlines after she was exposed as a white woman passing as black, continues to believe that race is a “social construct.”

    Despite being forced to quit her role as the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in Spokane, Washington, in 2015, Ms Dolezal stands by her “trans-black’’ identity and says “the idea of race is a lie’’.

    “Nothing about whiteness describes me,” she told The New York Times.

    Ms Dolezal has written a book, In Full Colour: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, in which she maintains ethnicity is not biological and describes how she identified as black from a very early age.

    “Gender is understood — we’ve progressed, we’ve evolved to understanding that gender is not binary,’’ she told the BBC. “It’s not even biological. But what strikes me as so odd is that race isn’t biological either. And actually race has been to some extent less biological than gender, if you really think about history and our bodies. There isn’t, like, white blood and black blood.

    In an interview with CNN promoting the book on the weekend, she said: “I haven’t identified as African-American. I’ve identified as black. And black is a culture, a philosophy, a political and social view.’’

    She told how her aunt once made her a “black Raggedy Ann doll” . “She kind of recognised and seemed to understand my affinity for black is beautiful and black is inspirational,” Ms Dolezal said.

    Ms Dolezal, who has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, compared being “transracial’’ to being transgender and likened her journey to that of transgender former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner.

    “I want to be careful because certainly every category of our identity is, you know, with its own unique circumstances and challenges,” Ms Dolezal told CNN. “But for sure there is some similarity in terms of harmonising the outer appearance with the inner feeling. In terms of stigmatised identities, some people will forever see me as my birth category and nothing further. And the same with Caitlyn.”

    In the book, Ms Dolezal says she regrets her now infamous 2015 answer to the question “Are you African-American?” Ms Dolezal told a journalist that she “didn’t understand the question” before she abruptly ended the interview when asked if her parents were white.

    “If I would have had time to really, you know, discuss my identity, I probably would have described a more complex label, pan-African, pro-black, bisexual, mother, artist, activist, but I think the question, Are you African-American? — I haven’t identified as African-American. I’ve identified as black. And black is a culture, a philosophy, a political and social view.

    “I believe that race is a social construct.” she added.

    By the way, notice just by coincidence that Ms I Can be Whatever Race I Like has a book out?

  48. Senile Old Guy
    #2344033, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Dan has a Plan.

    Melbourne is set to get its first bicycle “super highway”, with a planned 2.5 kilometre elevated path proposed to connect commuters from the inner-west to the city. The bikeway, designed to cater for high-speed commuters, will take cyclists from Shepherd Bridge over Footscray Road and into the Docklands.

    You have to check the artist’s impression to get the complete picture.

    Victoria and South Australia are entertaining to observe, from a distance.

  49. Rabz
    #2344034, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Matthew Guy is a sensible guy.

    Now look what you’re done, candy – you’re triggered Davo Morrison.

  51. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2344037, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    “Nothing about whiteness describes me,” she told The New York Times.

    No, nothing about whiteness could possibly describe Rachel.
    She should transition into a large well endowed black man. That would be perfect.

  52. Snoopy
    #2344039, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I think Rachel Dolezal’s self-determination theory deserves serious consideration. If all Australians identified as Aborigines there would be no gaps to close. Think of the savings!

    If all Australian men identified as women there would be no gender pay gap. AWFL wouldn’t be shit any more.

    It’s all upside.

  53. Rabz
    #2344041, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    If all Australians identified as Aborigines there would be no gaps to close.

    Waaaaaycism would also be eradicated overnight.

  54. Jo Smyth
    #2344043, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    The Russian Government has issued news of an April Fools prank in which they offer election interference services. I wonder if CNN will report this.

  55. The Beer Whisperer
    #2344044, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    That “satanic worship” is just a another manifestation of anti Christianity.

    True. How many 70s and 80s heavy metal bands practiced actual satanic rituals, yet they all portrayed it in their album art. You can look too much into these things.

  56. m0nty
    #2344045, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    I think she qualifies and a prostate.

    Poor old JC, at his age it’s no surprise that he’s got the word “prostate” on the brain.

  57. Mark A
    #2344046, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    JC
    #2343952, posted on April 3, 2017 at 11:53 am
    Anne have you been to Antarctica lately?
    I went to Birdie’s blog

    Can you share his blog address?
    Heard a lot of him but never ha a chance to read his posts, sounds like an interesting guy.

  58. John constantine
    #2344047, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    In undergrad, the transport options for the proles have been upgraded from driving to walking.
    Eventually this will free up enough road space to create a dedicated lane for the limousines of their left.

  59. Rabz
    #2344048, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    70s and 80s heavy metal bands practiced actual satanic rituals, yet they all portrayed it in their album art

    Then of course, if you played those albums backwards, the true horror was revealed.

  60. Rabz
    #2344049, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Can you share his blog address?

    Ask and ye shall receive:

    A Better World: Graeme Bird For High Office
    Dearest blog. Cheapest Thinktank. Deepest Philosopher. Most Holistic Prophet..

  61. m0nty
    #2344050, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    He rang up the insurers and pointed out the risk (hint hint) of covering the venues because of unidentified hordes oddly, for no particular reason, might turn up and trash them.
    Seems pretty clear to me.

    I heard nothing about trashing. There were no threats of violence reported. You are making things up again.

  62. incoherent rambler
    #2344051, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Not a Victorian, but I note Matthew Guy has pledged to keep coal fired power stations operating.

    Hmm. Must have read the email which asked if he was sane or insane.

    First test question was –

    Do you support closing Hazelwood now without a modern coal fired replacement?

    +5 giga watts now!

  64. Infidel Tiger
    #2344053, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Melbourne is set to get its first bicycle “super highway”, with a planned 2.5 kilometre elevated path proposed to connect commuters from the inner-west to the city. The bikeway, designed to cater for high-speed commuters, will take cyclists from Shepherd Bridge over Footscray Road and into the Docklands.

    Wouldn’t a 2.5km rollercoaster, suction tube or flying fox be more economical?

  65. dover_beach
    #2344054, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Remember when ANU climate scientists were constantly being rushed to panic rooms? Good times.

  66. m0nty
    #2344055, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Unsurprisingly, Bird has “a bit of time for” Trump. What an endorsement.

  67. Rabz
    #2344056, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Remember when ANU climate scientists were constantly being rushed to panic rooms? Good times.

    Yep, they were triggered by a sinister kangaroo hunter “showing them his license”.

  68. incoherent rambler
    #2344057, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Abolish ALL energy taxes and subsidies, now!

    It really is insane to tax the arse off cheap energy production so we can provide the expensive energy sources that do not work.

    FMDSWRD.

  69. Tailgunner
    #2344058, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Leaflets of mohammed cartoons? Make them even crazier then nuke them?

    Heh!
    😀

  70. Tailgunner
    #2344059, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Unsurprisingly, Bird has “a bit of time for” Trump. What an endorsement.

    He must Disavow Now!!
    Have the Podestas been in touch,Monster?

  71. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2344060, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Muddy;

    Sometimes it’s easier to build on the ashes rather than renovate. That’s their plan. It’s heading in the right direction.

    Quite right. Exactly what I’ve been saying for the last couple of years.
    The termites are in the woodwork, and rust is eating out the reo in the footings.
    The Australian public is going to get a really good education over the next two terms of government.
    And it serves them bloody right.
    My sympathies to the ones who will be steamrollered by the Socialist juggernaut.

  72. Nick
    #2344061, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    from SOG’s link:

    It will form one section of 14 kilometres of proposed new cycling infrastructure

    Cycling infrastructure. Time to turn off the lights.

  73. feelthebern
    #2344062, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    7 of 9 was one of the pieces that fell into place for Obama to become prez.

  76. incoherent rambler
    #2344067, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Maybe this globule warmening thing got legs just because the greens confused CO2 with SO2?

  77. Senile Old Guy
    #2344070, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    from SOG’s link:

    It will form one section of 14 kilometres of proposed new cycling infrastructure

    Cycling infrastructure. Time to turn off the lights.

    They have lights? Wow!

  79. Snoopy
    #2344072, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Cycling infrastructure

    In the spirit of the times maybe the WA government could replace Roe 8 with an elevated barge canal and associated tow paths?

  80. m0nty
    #2344073, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Have the Podestas been in touch,Monster?

    My Soros cheques have been clearing, if that’s what you mean.

  81. Mark A
    #2344074, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2344005, posted on April 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    sulphur – not sulpher.

    Next time just click on ‘add to dictionary’ and it will leave you alone.

  82. Fisky
    #2344075, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I have to warn you though, he does have a J-w problem. If you know him long enough, you learn to put it aside (although that’s easy for a non-J-w to say).

  83. Fisky
    #2344076, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Bird is actually better on Twitter, he tends to speak out on a broader range of topics just like the old Bird we know and love. Only about 1 in 10 tweets is a rant against J-ws, which is real progress.

  84. Infidel Tiger
    #2344077, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    7 of 9 was one of the pieces that fell into place for Obama to become prez.

    Yes there was a man who was sick of having sex with her and instead wanted her to watch him having sex with other women.

    Long story short: Obama

    Kinda makes you think there is a giant conspiracy going on.

  85. Rabz
    #2344078, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    LOL – Bird’s first two tweets:

    Graeme Bird‏ @Visigothkhan 1h1 hour ago
    More
    I say that because of the unspeakable ugliness of the terrorist Joos that were part of the 9/11 plot. Gargoyles. True monsters. Zionists.
    0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes
    Reply Retweet
    Like

    Graeme Bird‏ @Visigothkhan 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Reduce the Joo problem by only allowing good-looking people in the public service. But then they would all get facelifts. A cute kid policy?

  86. Nick
    #2344079, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Businessman, FFS.

    Sexist!

  87. Infidel Tiger
    #2344080, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Graeme Bird‏ @Visigothkhan 18h18 hours ago

    A man has too many hives, too many flowering trees, too much bee-keeping equipment, a mead brewery, all from retained earnings. He WILL hire

  88. Infidel Tiger
    #2344082, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Graeme Bird‏ @Visigothkhan Apr 1

    Its as if the realisation has come to many people all at once; We were rorted by our loss of steam ships and hydrogen dirigibles. Scammed.

    Have to agree.

  89. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2344085, posted on April 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    And to think some people consider “Tropic Thunder” to be a parody.

    One of the finest dramatised documentaries ever made.

  90. rickw
    #2344088, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    How long have there been grey squirrels in Singapore?

  91. m0nty
    #2344090, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    How long have there been grey squirrels in Singapore?

    As long as they have been in Fitzroy Gardens.

  92. Leigh Lowe
    #2344091, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    A man has too many hives, too many flowering trees, too much bee-keeping equipment, a mead brewery, all from retained earnings. He WILL hire

    Quite so.

  93. Cary
    #2344093, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Amazing! Why, next we might see NYT and WaPo unleash on Trump.
    Parrots are well supplied lately.

    The comparison is not between US media on Trump but between msm opining on Trump at this stage of his presidency versus their past role in editorialising on all previous US Presidents. To compare is to see something unprecedented.

  94. notafan
    #2344094, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Oh yeah Turks, those modern secular muslims, for like, five seconds.


    Just in case you had forgotten, new movie on the Armenian genocide

  95. rickw
    #2344096, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    He rang up the insurers and pointed out the risk (hint hint) of covering the venues because of unidentified hordes oddly, for no particular reason, might turn up and trash them.
    Seems pretty clear to me.

    This is a well known leftist tactic, the SSAA does offer insurance by accident.

  96. rickw
    #2344100, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    You have to check the artist’s impression to get the complete picture.

    I think having guard rails on the “bicycle super highway” destroys the aesthetics.

  97. val majkus
    #2344101, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The Victorian LNP will not close down coal fired power stations.

    do they actually own any? If not, it’s a bit like me saying I won’t close down coal fired power stations

  98. stackja
    #2344102, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Interesting that Twitter allows some comments, like bee hives, but not others.

  99. Leigh Lowe
    #2344103, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Despite being forced to quit her role as the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in Spokane, Washington, in 2015, Ms Dolezal stands by her “trans-black’’ identity and says “the idea of race is a lie’’.

    “Nothing about whiteness describes me,” she told The New York Times.

    Ms Dolezal has written a book, In Full Colour: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, in which she maintains ethnicity is not biological and describes how she identified as black from a very early age.

    I identify as a lightning fast, high marking, 200 cm/ 95 kg Essendon full-forward who can kick the pill out of sight, but Woosher still won’t select me.
    “Nothing about fatness and slowness describes me Woosher” I said, but to no avail.

  100. val majkus
    #2344105, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The Russian Government has issued news of an April Fools prank in which they offer election interference services

    don’t miss it!

    The Washington Post reports that in an April Fool’s joke, the Russian embassy snuck in some goofball proposed phone messages on a publicly posted video for the bozos who must pester them nonstop:

    here it is

    For April Fools’ Day, the Russian Foreign Ministry put out an “official joke” — a video of a proposed voice-mail message for its embassy answering machines. In the clip, recorded in Russian and English, an automated recording tells callers to press 1 for “a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent.” You can press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” or 3 “to request election interference.” (The English portion of the recording begins about 26 seconds into the video.)

    and on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHnk-K_NXbo

  101. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2344108, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    To compare is to see something unprecedented.

    Lol.

    Bush Derangement Syndrome (2003)

    Bush Derangement Syndrome: the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency — nay — the very existence of George W. Bush.

    Note the date. The Left went to seed around the time that greenery infected its brain. They got religion, something they’d never had before. Now anything not in line with Gaia-Marx Thought is anathemised.

  102. val majkus
    #2344109, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    and fake outrage Published on Apr 1, 2017
    Talk show radio presenter Jon Gaunt talks about Russian embassy playing a practical joke, which many in the dull America didn’t like — fake outrage.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHCrtLfmpyw

  103. notafan
    #2344110, posted on April 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    “Sentencing deferred for Apex-linked teenager Akon Mawien”

    The soft bigotry of low expectations.

    What about the rights of the people who were robbed, who incidentally will never recover their goods.

    Not even a token restitution order.

    And soft in the head Andrews thinks more police will solve the problem.

    I knew a couple of boys, both of whom had difficult histories, who committed a drunken armed robbery as 17 yos back in the day. They each got a few years in Pentridge.


    Herald reporter not happy

