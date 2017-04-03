Liberty Quote
The financial acid test of most ‘public’ services is whether the people forwhomthey are supposedly intended would pay for them. Let government and subsidised ‘public’ services be judged not by politicians and lobbyists but by the people for whom they are intended.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 3, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Spider on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: April 3, 2017
- Spider on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- stackja on Why isn’t this just a 10% tariff?
- DJA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: April 3, 2017
- stackja on Why isn’t this just a 10% tariff?
- Diogenes on Why isn’t this just a 10% tariff?
- Motelier on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: April 3, 2017
- Motelier on Why isn’t this just a 10% tariff?
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Spider on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- Amused on The government doesn’t pay your super
- Grumpy Racist Homophobe on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- DJA on Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Why isn’t this just a 10% tariff?
- Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
- David Leyonhjelm on S18C and changing our culture
- For Steve
- Guest Post: Roy E Waleed Aly misses the bus on declaring the death of coal
- Sadly she can say what she likes in a public forum
- The government doesn’t pay your super
- Monday Forum: April 3, 2017
- Does Wayne Swan know anything about tax?
- Roundup 2 April
- The CBO on tax rates
- You can’t fire me I quit
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Open Forum: April 1, 2017
- Karl Popper on Hayek and the European Union
- “The ethnic threat to free speech”
- Jeremy Sammut on People, Politics and the New Populism
- How’s That Landslide Going?
- Cross Post: Zeev Vinokurov How government increases housing prices
- Nostalgic photos of Austrians
- Review of rising sea levels around the world
- Ah Turnbull, You’ve Done it Again
- Jo Nova on the sabotage of the SA power system
- The Government overturns the rule of law to back the ATO vs multinationals
- Tony Abbott on …
- “How is this not front page news at every news organization across the United States?”
- Thoughts on the diverted profits tax
- Sensible vaping policy … in New Zealand
- Brexit is on
- Life Imitating Life
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Monday, 3 April 2017
Muhammad Yunus – Nobel Peace Laureate and Chairman of Yunus Centre
Helle Thorning-Schmidt – CEO of Save the Children International
Josh Frydenberg – Minister for the Environment and Energy
Linda Burney – Shadow Minister for Human Services
Paul Kelly – Editor-at-large The Australian
15 who is keeping score?
Yes
23 please Carpe
16, if there’s a score being kept.
21 please, Carpe.
This is going to be shit now that Ayaan has bailed.
I’m halfway through my first vodka but I don’t think I can stomach QandA. Still too pissed off about AHA having to cancel.
Bugger,
Missed the top 10 by that much.
Good riddance to daylight savings.
Thorning-Schmidt is kind of hot for an old bird but she’s a socialist. Married into the British Labour Kinnock family too.
There’s no right winger tonight so it should come in low at 4π
I’m with nilk.
This thread also requires that Carpe be here.
Bravery unlike the gutless Libs.
where is Carpe? he’s been missing for weeks
custard – I believe Carpe has been missing for at least a week. Probably not worth the effort of following here without the fun of the interruption count.
Carpe has passed away, I think. My number of interruptions is infinity minus 4,372,815,827,234,102,625,234,100.
Not enough people to make up a demo. Usually a handful of green nutjobs is enough for the ABC.
Tweet: So we want freedom of debate but not freedom of marriage?
You can’t refine stupidity any purer than that.
Sinc may give an answer about Carpe’s absence.
I’ll go for 25 interruptions, and Linda Burney to play the race card three times.
Carpe is around, but like us all is now time poor.
Motelier thank you.
Carpe san wa ima doko ni imasuka
Helle Thorning-Schmidt (diplomatically) taking it up to the Muzzos – well done.
Ditto Frydenberg.
Denmark is a tiny country with extension cords to base load power in Germany.
Bloody hell. Can no night go by without a question about bloody climate change. Refugee question to follow.
Frydenburg is a cuck.
Denmark’s energy is very expensive.
Renewables are not an investment.
Everyone on that panel are surplus humans. We need a culling.
Burney goes full warmtard.
Burney is an idiot – ‘clean’ gas?
Pretend abbo in black dress talking total bull shit needs to be the first to go.