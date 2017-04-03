Q&A Forum: April 3, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2344544, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 3 April 2017
    Muhammad Yunus – Nobel Peace Laureate and Chairman of Yunus Centre
    Helle Thorning-Schmidt – CEO of Save the Children International
    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for the Environment and Energy
    Linda Burney – Shadow Minister for Human Services
    Paul Kelly – Editor-at-large The Australian

  2. stackja
    #2344549, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    15 who is keeping score?

  3. stackja
    #2344550, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:02 pm

  5. stackja
    #2344552, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Liberty Quote
    We must comprehend that it is impossible to improve the economic conditions of the underdeveloped nations by grants in aid. If we send them foodstuffs to fight famines, we merely relieve their governments from the necessity of abandoning their disastrous agricultural policies.

    — Ludwig von Mises

  6. Mike of Marion
    #2344568, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    23 please Carpe

  7. classical_hero
    #2344579, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    16, if there’s a score being kept.

  8. Dave in Marybrook
    #2344584, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    21 please, Carpe.

  9. closeapproximation
    #2344585, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    This is going to be shit now that Ayaan has bailed.

  10. nilk
    #2344590, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I’m halfway through my first vodka but I don’t think I can stomach QandA. Still too pissed off about AHA having to cancel.

  11. Motelier
    #2344591, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Bugger,

    Missed the top 10 by that much.

    Good riddance to daylight savings.

  12. a reader
    #2344593, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Thorning-Schmidt is kind of hot for an old bird but she’s a socialist. Married into the British Labour Kinnock family too.

    There’s no right winger tonight so it should come in low at 4π

  13. custard
    #2344599, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I’m with nilk.

    This thread also requires that Carpe be here.

  14. Spider
    #2344601, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Bravery unlike the gutless Libs.

  15. DJA
    #2344602, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    where is Carpe? he’s been missing for weeks

  16. stackja
    #2344603, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    custard – I believe Carpe has been missing for at least a week. Probably not worth the effort of following here without the fun of the interruption count.

  17. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2344604, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Carpe has passed away, I think. My number of interruptions is infinity minus 4,372,815,827,234,102,625,234,100.

  18. Spider
    #2344606, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Not enough people to make up a demo. Usually a handful of green nutjobs is enough for the ABC.

  19. Turtle of WA
    #2344607, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Tweet: So we want freedom of debate but not freedom of marriage?

    You can’t refine stupidity any purer than that.

  20. stackja
    #2344608, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Sinc may give an answer about Carpe’s absence.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2344609, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I’ll go for 25 interruptions, and Linda Burney to play the race card three times.

  22. Motelier
    #2344612, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Carpe is around, but like us all is now time poor.

  24. DJA
    #2344617, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Carpe san wa ima doko ni imasuka

  25. egg_
    #2344619, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Helle Thorning-Schmidt (diplomatically) taking it up to the Muzzos – well done.

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2344621, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Denmark is a tiny country with extension cords to base load power in Germany.

  28. Spider
    #2344622, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Bloody hell. Can no night go by without a question about bloody climate change. Refugee question to follow.

  29. Turtle of WA
    #2344624, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Frydenburg is a cuck.

  30. Spider
    #2344625, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Denmark’s energy is very expensive.

  31. Turtle of WA
    #2344626, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Renewables are not an investment.

  32. Robber Baron
    #2344627, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Everyone on that panel are surplus humans. We need a culling.

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2344628, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Burney goes full warmtard.

  34. egg_
    #2344629, posted on April 3, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Burney is an idiot – ‘clean’ gas?

  35. Robber Baron
    #2344631, posted on April 3, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Pretend abbo in black dress talking total bull shit needs to be the first to go.

Leave a Reply

