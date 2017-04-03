Sadly she can say what she likes in a public forum

“Sadly you can say what you like around the kitchen table at home,’’ she said.
Mind you, it’s not that she can say it but that she does say it that matters. The one thing she never has to worry about is being called up before the Human Rights Commission. But as the other notable story from the weekend also shows, it’s not what you say but who says it that counts.
Woroni last month announced plans for “our very first ethnocultural edition”. It posted on its Facebook page: “For our 5th edition, we will be taking on a team of guest sub-editors who identify as Ethnocultural and we will be sourcing contributions solely from students on campus who identify as Ethnocultural.”
This identify thing is important since the story is about Alex Joske who is half Chinese but identifies as an Australian. Sorry, no writing gig for you. A long story but very disturbing.
Just wait until the ‘connected’ home becomes fully connected by government decree, then you won’t be able to speak your mind in your own home.
Triggs is about one step away from fixing what we say around the kitchen table.
Children will be encouraged by their teachers to report what Dad said last night at the kitchen table. The sweetener for the children will be a promise that anybody who reports Dad (or Mum, Grandma, Uncle Zulu – or whoever) will be given a new life, a life with lots of pocket money and free from household chores and certainly free from the sting of Dad’s strap.
This would be Triggs’ wet dream.
This woman isn’t just a parasite, she’s pure evil. My grandfathers used a .303 to kill good men, just so we did not have to live under people like Triggs.
This is disturbing and more so when you add it together with the story that Miranda Devine ran yesterday:
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/rendezview/miranda-devine-reverse-racism-is-now-acceptable-in-australia/news-story/98d895ff84f8014bb3a0a5141e24f6ac
GT is a protected species.
So I gather that what ‘Woroni’ is saying to Alex Joske (and other Australians or Chinese with similar ‘non-politically-approved) ethnic backgrounds is:
“WE aren’t racist, but YOU ARE, and so is everybody else who has a skin colour or ethnicity like yours, which is now VERBOTEN around here. UNTERMENSCHEN with ethnicities or skin colours we don’t like, are henceforth forbidden to report on this paper until further notice.
By Order of The Fuhrer!”
Yeah, that sounds perfectly OK to me – in fact, if you search back far enough, I’m almost SURE you’ll find a precedent.
Joske should take his case to the Troggluddites at Labors’ Human Wrongs Commission.
They had a case in Queensland recently just like this one, so they are well and truly familiar with what the superior Courts will do with it.
Surely that must be worth a million or three in damages for all the impugned sensibilities?
Once they control the language though, all that can be said around the kitchen table will be in Newspeak, the vocabulary for dissent will be gone down their Orwellian memoryhole.
Even if the proles feel colder, once their heating rations are increased from five hours a day, to five hours a week, all they will be able to say is “long live the glorious State, to which we owe everything.”.
Even the tone will matter, [and be critiqued.]
Their Triggsforce of eternal artificial intelligence constructs will be monitoring all interactions between proles, to make sure the language of dissent, once crushed, never rises again.
Whats wrong with those senators she blatanrly . lies to an inquiry ,then walks away un punished . I think the eelites are shit scared of the acid tongued harridan in the fiftenth centuy she would hve been burned as a witch ,and justafiably so . We should be more humane reduce her to be homeless on the aged pension . Socialist arrogance disapears withou other peoples money .
The Cultural Marxists are way ahead of the NLP. Will the last Conservative please turn out the lights before they emigrate to NZ?
Sal:
How prophetic was George Orwell. It’s as though he understood something about the cycle of human civilisations.
Here’s his 1984 movie to watch tonight.
It’s the 1956 version, my favourite is the John Hurt / Richard Burton one, buts this one’s free. 🙂
https://youtu.be/fCZBnUt6rZ0
Thanks Anne, I don’t have video card on my office server, but I’ll be in the Big Smoke for the next couple of days, & faced with the choice after work of unwinding with;
a few G&T’s in the hotel bar, or
watching John Hurt & Richard Burton,
I’ll naturally…. hhehe… actually seriously, I will watch it while away, as it is about the only chance I get to watch, or read, these days.
Ethnocultural literally means “racially excellent”. Why does it not surprise that an ANU newspaper should call for submissions from students who identify as racially excellent while indicating that “white” students need not apply?
Ayaan Hirsi Ali, strident and critical apostate of Islam, cancels Australian speaking tour citing security concerns, after multiple reports of death threats.
Spokesperson for protestors of this speaking tour, Hana Assafiri – “What I think is this is an opportunity for her to rethink her position … which peddles hate towards people.
“To me this is one of the hallmarks of democracy: where people have a right of reply … Freedom of expression is not simply about enabling hate speech and divisive conversation.”
I may be wrong but the ‘hallmarks of democracy’ don’t include threatening to kill you if you speak!
If Australia had any politicians with any sort of spine a government, federal, state or local would have stood up and guaranteed Hirsi Ali’s security.
A mullah can advocate the eradication of Israel in Sydney but none may speak against the “religion of peace”.
This Assafiri person clearly understands none of the principles on which democracy rests. Neither does our federal government .
Asian Australians are one of our last hopes to skewer the marxists and anti-free speech brigade. I’m afraid us whities just don’t have the ticker — or have been drinking too much chardonnay.
They’ll be like the Koreans defending their businesses in the LA race riots..
Add Islam to that list of enemies..
As for G. Trigg, that she was not, at the very least, carpeted for that kitchen table statement is prima facie evidence of the federal government’s complete lack of serious intent to protect Australian liberties.
It should be chiselled on her gravestone.
GILLIAN DOREEN TRIGGS
1945-2017
SADLY, YOU CAN STILL SAY WHAT YOU LIKE
AROUND THE KITCHEN TABLE AT HOME.
It’s really sad when an obvious intellectual pigmy identifies as a proud elitist scumbag with no known cure.
What Ms Triggs means, I think, is that she despises people who have a different opinion to her, to her we are low life. If they agree with her, it’s fine to say it around the kitchen table.
However, most people around the kitchen table would not agree with her recommendation of $350,000 compo to the man who killed his wife with unborn child, beating her to death with a bicycle.
She thinks that man is fine and dandy, but she would not have him at her kitchen table either.
Triggs would like a Rolf Gruber seated at every kitchen table .
I think she treats Orwell’s “1984” as a textbook ….
Many posts noting 1984. The laugh is the left in the US have been organising screenings because of Trump. They dont seem to comprehend that Orwell actually had them in mind. In the book the ruling party was EngSoc. ie English Socialists. These idiots cant see that 1984 was a mirror for the left and its authoritarian/totalitarian leanings. Free speech? If memory serves the East Germans encouraged children to dob in their parents if they said anything against the regime at home. Im sure Triggs would agree that this was a necessary policy. It would certainly deal with her worries about what was said at home.
And on further reflection, with Triggs having been a headline speaker at a fund-raiser for Bob Brown, the well-known watermelon who founded the Australian Greens, surely she should be summarily dismissed from her position and forgo any entitlements (eg. pension) that goes with that position. How dare she exhibit partisan politics like that!!! Of course, we all remember the uproar regarding Dyson Heydon, and he didn’t even speak!!
Surely the Australian Human Rights Commissioner is to be held to the same standards of political independence as a Royal Commissioner. I can’t wait for the next Senate Estimates Committee when Abetz and Patterson grill her on this ….
I wish they would just hurry up and get on with it, most TV’s are already Big Brother compatible, they can project Big Brother and already listen and watch the goings on in the house, what’s stopping them?
That’s because the extreme left has no self awareness – they never have, and they never will. I am sure Triggs is totally unaware she’s said anything wrong with her “Sadly” statement.
Totalitarianism / authoritarianism of course isn’t restricted to the hard left – the extreme right have an inglorious track record of this also (remember Mussolini? He may have started as a Socialist but he switched to Fascism, which is extreme right wing, Nationalist totalitarianism). Whether extreme left or extreme right wing, we need to be very aware of extreme totalitarianism and the impact it has on our freedoms.
Gogglebox does this for entertaining the proletariat ….. maybe its about desensitising the useful idiots from being watched ….
Big Blue Cat – I suggest you do some more reading on Fascism which is simply another diabolical spawn of progressivism. Try Jonah Goldberg’s book entitled ‘Liberal Fascism’ which explores the issues in some detail.
Fascism and National (or, perhaps more accurately, Racial) Socialism may have been to the right of International Socialism on the political spectrum but they hardly represent the views of persons traditionally identifying as right wing.
Rick, it seems devices like Alexa and Internet connected devices can be used to listen to and spy on citizens but is an ordinary non-Smart TV safe?