Paul Howes had an extended op-ed in the AFR Review on Friday talking about compulsory Super. In it he relates this anecdote:
I can’t recall the member’s name, but she was a middle-aged woman who just started working part-time in an automotive components plant in western Sydney. She was confused and irate about her boss withholding a section of her wages. She was certain it must be a mistake.
We talked it out and it became clear that her problem was her compulsory superannuation contribution. I told her that was actually fine and legitimate. She was not reassured.
“No, the government pays my superannuation,” she said. “It can’t be up to my boss to take money out from my wages without asking me.”
No, I explained, that was exactly how it worked.
I think a lot of people still think that – certainly a lot of people got that impression during the 2010 mining tax debate that included increasing Super contributions.
What I don’t understand, however, is why the current government doesn’t make more of the fact that ALP anti-business sentiment and policy is undermining the retirement incomes of those millions of Australians that have a large chunk of their life savings tied up in Super.
Also read the Howes op-ed – he has come a long long way since joining the corporate world.
Nope, he remains a slimeball.
Tgegvernmen doesnt pay anthing ,the Taxayer pays for everything . The only money governments has comes from taxes imposed on productive workers. Governments are leeches ,so are politicians and political aparatchiks .
The government doesn’t pay your super, but as I understand it, technically they own it.
Thanks for raising this Sinc………. well the last bit about workers having their retirement savings invested in companies. What really cr*ps me off is that Labor is always banging on about giving cuts to the “Big End of Town” whilst cutting penalty rates, pay rates, attacking unions, reducing workers conditions etc etc etc etc. Yet you never hear the coalition saying actually, the way it works these days is that the workers actually are the major owners of most large businesses recently denied tax cuts!!!! Through their super holdings, the funds that they invest in, and which they rely on for returns are the one and same “Big End of Town”…..go figure. It’s an obvious counter point that is never made; WHY????
Dr F Lenin
And you forgot to add, so is that bastard Howes!!!
Oh don’t be surprised.
There are hundreds, more like thousands out there, who sincerely believe that the money the Government spends is “Government Money” not money from the population. Certainly not “their” own money.
My Boss had a bit of a smoko time discussion with a couple of his employees, down the remuneration ladder a bit. Great blokes! Conscientious workers cheerfully doing a job that none of the higher remuneration mob would have a go at.
Anyway, it came to Government spending and the boss said he was a bit shitty that the Government wasted so much money – a very legitimate and accurate statement in itself.
The reply was that it didn’t matter, as it was “Government Money.” Boss said it was their money, from their taxes. No, no, no, it’s “Government Money.”
The conversation sorta died as the Boss wasn’t a stand over sort of bloke, and if the fellers were happy with that thought, who was he to argue?
The thing is, I would guess that 90% of the taxpayers really don’t care about Government waste. Oh they get a tad annoyed when Bronnie spends 50 Big Ones on a helicopter ride, but what the heck. It’s only 50.
The trouble is, that little 50 is only the tip of the iceberg. A brief visit to Parliament House tells anyone that!
The Government forces you to contribute to superannuation, then prevents you from touching your own money, taxes those investments year after year, colludes to ensure that large fees are paid to support the union mates who control industry super funds and then readily change the rules when there is a political advantage for themselves. However, it is all OK since the Government doesn’t control your super.
Super for lower paid workers does little if anything to provide them with a secure retirement. None of them will ever save enough to be self reliant. The headline rationale of “helping the workers” has always been a crock.
The secondary rationale, never trumpeted too loud, has always been to reduce the lower paid workers’ reliance on welfare “entitlements”.
If that works, then they’re getting little value for money from the super. If it doesn’t work (e.g. they take a lump sum and blow it then go on the pension) it hasn’t done much to improve their standard of living in retirement anyway.
The real motivation is of course to put as much money as possible under the control of union controlled super funds, to be “invested” in taxpayer underwritten green projects built at colossal costs because of union rakeoffs.
MT lacks agility regarding ALP.
Don’t forget the influence of his now wife, who fronted the media every day prosecuting the case for Qantas against the unions, when the airline was shut down due to ongoing industrial action.
Once upon a time, if you had told me that Piggy Howes had uttered those words, I might have said:
“Pigs Might Fly!”
It seems now that Piggy has indeed flown, and has been flying ever since he married Olivia from Qantas, two years ago.
I wonder if Alan Joyce can fix Sally McManus from the A.C.T.U. up with a spouse, as well? She might change her views on the desirability of law-breaking whenever the mood strikes
And Super is not working. Apparently what some people are doing is cashing out their Super upon retirement, buying a nicer home then going on the pension anyway. It would be nice to know how many people stop getting the Pension because of Super because that is the aim.
Moving from crony socialism to crony capitalism isn’t really that big a move.
Piggy still a better prime minister than the one taking us over the cliff right now.
It’s government money.
Government pays for super.
SSM is about equality.
Renewables are base load power sources.
The list goes on. Drop a hint of fact and reality into a conversation with nearly anyone on the street and their eyes just roll back in their heads. They don’t want to think, they just like being told how it all works and gobble it up readily.
Australia, the thick country.
PS, has Piggy really seen the light or is he just following his employees mantra? Or maybe he’s just pussy whipped?
Funny how a flip occurs when people from one side of politics or the other suddenly change one coat for another once they leave.
Feel free to add names to the list of Damascus conversions in both directions.
Towards Damascus:
Gary Johns
Keith De Lacy
Mark Latham
Martin Ferguson
Towards Jerusalem:
Malcolm Fraser
John Hewson
Malcolm Turnbull
We get nothing, by design. I told my wife that I wanted absolutely SFA to do with the odious Centrelink and the entire pension system and we tailored our living/saving to suit that.
Reminder – we encourage comment from the likes of Marxist scum mOron who exists in an echo chamber of exactly these window-licking ignorami.
Yep. Sounds like Piggy has decided he doesn’t need to do a stretch in Canberra before following bruvvers Hawke and Keating in filling your boots peddling influence and opening doors.
Bruce, I totally agree. the way I think think about this is that folk in our current Superannuation system tend to fall into three categories – those at the left hand end of the income / wealth spectrum who will never earn enough to accumulate enough super to avoid dependence on the Aged Pension, those at the right hand end of the income / wealth spectrum who earn too much to ever qualify for an Aged Pension, and the folk in the middle who can arrange their affairs either way, depending on their personal preference – dependence on government or independence from government. This of course is generally related to their political persuasion, but should instead be a simple rational decision. However I’m not sure that Trumbull and his Cabinet understands this simple concept, judging by the recent changes to Aged Pension eligibility rules which have significantly narrowed the middle ‘grey area’ on the income / wealth spectrum, and IMO significantly increasing the number of folk that will logically fall into the left-hand end of the spectrum (and therefore likewise increasing the number of claims for the Aged Pension), rather than the opposite outcome that one would expect from a ‘Liberal’ government. Perhaps more importantly for policymakers, the narrower that the middle part of the spectrum becomes, the larger will be the likely effect of any future changes to Aged Pension eligibility (and vice-versa), making budget projections more uncertain. I watch with interest.
yeh, nah, yer
But not for the reasons she thinks…
Technically govt can be said to partially pay your super, as
1. it is tax foregone, remember the L. A.W. tax cuts are the foundation of it.
2. the mechanism that makes super kosher constitutionally means the employers pays the money into your super & reports same to the ATO, the ATO then raises a credit on the employer’s tax account in consolidated revenue , and then debits from consolidated revenue the same amount meaning the amount paid into super satisfies the employer’s tax requirement and money(not cash) “passes” through consolidated revenue.
3. The next time some pollie carries on about taxes on taxes, perhaps they should be reminded of the 15% tax on the 9.5% super ‘levy’
Well said. In August I turn 58, in October my mortgage will be discharged and I will have @2k a month freed up. My current compulsory super contributions are around 9K a year, meaning I will be smacked around with extra taxes should I exceed 25K in contributions – I will actually be in a position to increase my contributions to 34k+ annually but will be prevented from doing so – given I have about 10 years left, my current balance + 34k+ annually + earnings should see me self sufficient for at least 10 years.
I now have no incentive to add 1 red cent to my super. We will use our ‘savings’ to “retire” now (ie between 2 * newstart + 1 day a fortnight on average casual work which I will have no trouble getting + savings on transport + concessions ) and be no worse off than today. Because of our ages we do not even have to pretend to look for work & can easily meet our mutual obligation (Mrs D already volunteers 2 days a week, and I would like to become a member of a nearby railway museum & volunteer for them – my causal work gets counted as well). The current super will be withdrawn and “gambled away in the pokies” (ie withdrawn from the bank in lumps between 1 and 5k a day and stuffed under the mattress)
Sooo in short , instead of being a productively employed taxpayer for the next 10 years, and then self sufficient for 10 years after that, I will be a burden on the commonwealth for the rest of my days. There are many of my colleagues in the same position and are considering teh same
I read that piece by Paul Howes and I too thought it was a major improvement. It inspired me to put a new piece up on my blog on the topic of compulsory super.
As I recall when compulsory super was being talked about with great agreement and delight at a conference in Canberra,the then President of the National Farmers Federation [Graeme Blight ?? ] rose and asked this question ” hands up anyone present here today who writes their own pay cheque ? ”. His was the only hand.
How do you chose between two super funds you’re a member of when you want to combine the $ into one (as permitted)? Are the charges the only real comparison?
I think Scott Morrison has done enough himself to undermine confidence in the Superannuation system. Hence people are investing in residential property, not super.
It is frightening that the basic principles of a scheme (SG contributions) which has been in place in this country for 25 years is not understood by the general population.
It certainly brings the education system into question.
Alas, another fine demonstration of the well executed plan of systematically dumbing-down the general population.
The real point of super is to retain social control of investment, and keep people in poverty.
Labor literally want cpi only pay increases, and if there is overall productivity improvements, then super rates should go up, all the way to 18% if necessary.