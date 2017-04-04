Multiple sources tell Fox News it’s Susan Rice

The probability that she knew but he didn’t is zero: Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump transition officials, sources say.
Multiple sources tell Fox News that Susan Rice, former national security adviser under then-President Barack Obama, requested to unmask the names of Trump transition officials caught up in surveillance.
The unmasked names, of people associated with Donald Trump, were then sent to all those at the National Security Council, some at the Defense Department, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and then-CIA Director John Brennan – essentially, the officials at the top, including former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes.
As for whether you can believe a word she says about anything:
Rice is no stranger to controversy. As the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, she appeared on several Sunday news shows to defend the adminstration’s later debunked claim that the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on a U.S. consulate in Libya was triggered by an Internet video.
Rice also told ABC News in 2014 that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” and that he “wasn’t simply a hostage; he was an American prisoner of war captured on the battlefield.”
Bergdahl is currently facing court-martial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy for allegedly walking off his post in Afghanistan.
Disgusting and depraved. Treasonous to their very core. Worst president in history but still supported by the media, most of whom are utterly incapable of telling the truth about anything that harms the interests of the left. Not only lacking in integrity, but morally stupid. So the defence begins with The Atlantic now running Did Susan Rice Do Anything Wrong By Asking to ‘Unmask’ Trump Officials? Do you even have to read it to know what their answer is? Final para:
The political winds may be shifting on this story, or at least blowing in a slightly more favorable direction for the White House. But unless firm evidence of any actual wrongdoing emerges, these partial revelations, some favorable to the president and some unfavorable, are probably mostly a distraction, or at least a way to while away time, until the real news emerges from the congressional or FBI investigations.
Contemptible scum. Most corrupt administration in history.
BO smells!
And I fear Jeff Sessions will do ‘zilch!’
And yet a majority of Americans voted for Obama’s anointed succcessor and more of the same.
I fear the American Republic is beyond redemption; Trump is but a temporary brake on its cultural, moral, political and military decline.
That’s why Australian politicians of both main parties are now openly hedging their bets in regard to China. The world is changing very rapidly.
He merely has to hand the investigation over to Trey Gowdy and Sessions will need do no more than that and it shall be done. I would pay to see Trey Gowdy investigate/prosecute that one.
She did it for “national security” don’tcha know. What they can’t ignore, they’ll excuse it.
The only way Trump will ever get truth back into politics is to screw the obama gang hard,along with the corrupt clinfon gang and the nazi soros . The best way to do this is to drain them financially ,taxes ,lawtrade fees ,court appeaences jail time ,screw to lot of them .it would be a salutory lesson to the leftist fascists ,if a large number were sent to those nice US jails full of blacks ,hispanics and “refugees” .
As Napoleon said “pour encourager les autres “. Would be an idea for us to emulate ,there would be no shortage of candidates for punishment amongst p]our career pollies, beaurocrats ,crony capitalists and party and union crooks , four convicted to each one person cell sounds about right .
Watch the narrative twist from surveillance on US citizens is bad to “we understand the concerns that led this devoted public servant to sacrifice herself this way”…
Legacy media will run dead/interference on this one.
Relatively low media coverage of the Russia terror atrocities. Russia is now enemy number one again because the Establishment said so, so best not show much interest in Russian citizens being blown to bits.
Relatively low media coverage of the Russia terror atrocities.
BBC, New York Post, et. al. floating the idea it was a false flag attack to distract attention from recent anti-Putin demonstrations. No evidence, just speculation.
Hang her.
Muslims Celebrate Terror Attack in St. Petersburg
I don’t know why anyone is surprised. These people in their own words said how much they despised thenu USA. Obama went on an apology tour after he was elected and grovelled and bowed in front of ME dictators.
Polls show people don’t believe the media- maybe so, but narrative building still works for n the same way a magician is obviously tricking you, but you pay attention to the spectacle.
Until people get back to believing their own nation is something good, something to preserve, it will fall eventually.
There will be no consequences, no jail time, not even shunning from public appearance for the perpetrators.
What, only since the Clinton administration?
Anonymous government sources started to blame Abbott for the debacle and accused him of misleading the Chinese and failing to do anything as prime minister. Abbott hit back publicly by accusing those “anonymous voices of being liars” and was vindicated by official documents.
Dennis Shanahan
1st April 2017
Tony Abbott on …
Guns:
As far as I was concerned, we were never going to allow these guns into our country.
China:
This was a process initiated by the Howard government, so I wasn’t going to repudiate it. But I had no intention of seeing it come to a conclusion, given my concerns about the Chinese legal system.
This is a man who knowingly makes deals with the full intention of not honouring them.
Interesting analysis, by Sinclair Davidson, who seems to make comments without facts.
This seems to be the fault line in many of the issues confronting voters today. This hate of Abbott where anything can be said in support of Turnbull.
Is destroying Abbott more important than recognising that Turnbull is a dud?
I have included this in the round up comments because I have not seen a retraction from Mr Davidson of his blistering comments from the March 30th post. I will wait with baited breath a reasonable explanation of such an unfounded personal attack.
As Labour said…… “It’s Time”
Australia needs a leader with political nouse, with connection with the people, with genuine policies and it needs commenters who do not show such inamicable bias.
What about the bias and lack of contrition on this blog.
I just checked the ABC website and they have nothing on this story so the whole thing is fake news.
Well said. Love your analysis and research. Gets right to the meat of the matter.
I wonder which of this bunch will take da Fif first?
Admittedly Obama’s IRS lady has already beaten them to it.
They already did.
That is despicable.
Shame Rice is not a white, male Republican.
It may have attracted some interest…
Voltaire – Candide: “Dans ce pays-ci, il est bon de tuer de temps en temps un amiral pour encourager les autres
‘ – “In this country, it is wise to kill an admiral from time to time to encourage the others.”
That is despicable.
They are despicable. By their fruit you shall know them.
‘Former CIA Acting Director Michael Morrell: “Senior Officials In The U.S. Government … Can Go Back To NSA And Ask, ‘Who Is That Person?’ They Have To Have A Good Reason For Asking That Question.” Former acting CIA Director Michael Morrell noted that, “The unmasking of the names of U.S. persons happens all the time.” Morrell explained that “Senior officials in the U.S. government” can view intelligence reports “and ask, ‘who is that person?’ They have to have a good reason for asking that question, and they have to explain that reason to NSA. Once the request is made, NSA says yes or no. … And when that gets approved, it only gets approved for the individuals who specifically requested the unmasking. It is not unmasked broadly.” ‘
https://mediamatters.org/research/2017/04/03/latest-wiretap-bombshell-turns-out-be-another-dud/215900
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alimwatkins/a-former-trump-adviser-met-with-a-russian-spy?utm_term=.uq0Kg7zJ7#.yp28Kopyo
Until the individual who received the unmasked names distributes them to their cronies and leaks them to the press of course.
Then it’s quite broad.
I’m still waiting for the ABC to report the termination of the Clinton Global Initiative Slush Fund, mere weeks after Clinton lost the election. Any day now…
‘Disgusting and depraved. Treasonous to their very core. Worst president in history but still supported by the media, most of whom are utterly incapable of telling the truth about anything that harms the interests of the left. Not only lacking in integrity, but morally stupid.’
There is a narrative going about in relation to polarisation, but what are we to do when one side of politics has become so completely nutty and dangerous? A healthy left is not such a bad thing. From time to time it has something sensible to contribute. But at the moment it has drifted off into la la land. My suspicion is that it will never return. So it will be interesting to see what the new political dividing lines will be.
I hope Roger, above, is not correct: ‘Trump is but a temporary brake on [USA’s] cultural, moral, political and military decline.’
We are in serious trouble if Roger is right. One can hope that eight years of Trump will see many of the truly loony in retirement. The question is, what will take its place?
Apparently, the media is only too willing to administer the poison on behalf of the US Democratic Party.
Looks like the never-trumper and sometimes Republican/Democrat and all-round back-stabber is up to his stones in this bullshit. Apparently while in the Balkans he got his lackey to fly to London to bring back the Balkans inspired Trump dossier – (they (Balkan countries) were worried that Trump was going to dump NATO, leaving them exposed to Russia) – so he could hand it to the FBI and most probably most of his back-stabbing mates as well.