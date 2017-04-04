Multiple sources tell Fox News it’s Susan Rice

The probability that she knew but he didn’t is zero: Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump transition officials, sources say.

Multiple sources tell Fox News that Susan Rice, former national security adviser under then-President Barack Obama, requested to unmask the names of Trump transition officials caught up in surveillance. The unmasked names, of people associated with Donald Trump, were then sent to all those at the National Security Council, some at the Defense Department, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and then-CIA Director John Brennan – essentially, the officials at the top, including former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes.

As for whether you can believe a word she says about anything:

Rice is no stranger to controversy. As the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, she appeared on several Sunday news shows to defend the adminstration’s later debunked claim that the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on a U.S. consulate in Libya was triggered by an Internet video. Rice also told ABC News in 2014 that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” and that he “wasn’t simply a hostage; he was an American prisoner of war captured on the battlefield.” Bergdahl is currently facing court-martial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy for allegedly walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Disgusting and depraved. Treasonous to their very core. Worst president in history but still supported by the media, most of whom are utterly incapable of telling the truth about anything that harms the interests of the left. Not only lacking in integrity, but morally stupid. So the defence begins with The Atlantic now running Did Susan Rice Do Anything Wrong By Asking to ‘Unmask’ Trump Officials? Do you even have to read it to know what their answer is? Final para:

The political winds may be shifting on this story, or at least blowing in a slightly more favorable direction for the White House. But unless firm evidence of any actual wrongdoing emerges, these partial revelations, some favorable to the president and some unfavorable, are probably mostly a distraction, or at least a way to while away time, until the real news emerges from the congressional or FBI investigations.

Contemptible scum. Most corrupt administration in history.