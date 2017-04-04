Renewable energy the economy wrecker (cross post)

Matt Zema, inaugural head of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), attended a meeting a year ago of the Regulation Economics Energy Forum at which a number of prominent electricity industry executives were present. Proceedings at the meeting were private, but the need for confidentiality was removed with Matt’s sad death three months later. The following were among his remarks:
“The renewable developments and increased political interference are pushing the system towards a crisis. South Australia is most vulnerable with its potential for wind to supply 60% of demand and then to cut back rapidly. Each new windfarm constrains existing ones and brings demand for more transmission. The system is only manageable with robust interconnectors, but these operate effectively only because there is abundant coal-based generation in Victoria…
… wind, being subsidised and having low marginal costs, depresses the spot price and once a major coal plant has a severe problem it will be closed…
… wind does not provide the system security. But the politicians will not allow the appropriate price changes to permit profitable supply developments from other sources. And the original intent of having the generator or other beneficiary pay for transmission and services over and above energy itself has now been lost so there are no market signals, just a series of patch-ups that obscure the instability and shift the problem to include Victoria. In the end the system must collapse…”
A month later South Australia’s coal-fuelled Northern Power Station was disconnected from the network because it was unable to operate profitably against subsidised intermittent renewable energy that has priority over other supplies.
The patch-ups continue with inter-temporal power shifting (a process that reduces the gross amount available) like the impossibly uncommercial Snowy “Nation Building” pump storage proposal and the Elon Musk battery scheme. The latest saviour, a new solar-battery combination, Lyon Solar in the Riverland, promises 300 Megawatts of capacity, equivalent to 80 megawatts of coal fuelled electricity, and comes at a cost of one billion dollars. It essentially provides electricity worth $50 per megawatt hour for $214 per megawatt hour.
That's progress!
The national energy market should be scrapped and each state will then be answerable for its own energy supplies and energy security, and prices. States which go down the SA and VIC route are banking on backup from coal or hydro in other states. Like most Green or Labor policies, it is grossly misguided, as is continuation of the RET.
I’m in SA. We have two absolute clowns at the controls, each feeding each other’s ego. ( The Opposition is just as pathetic.)
All political grandstanding with a horrendous cost upon us.
And looming disastrous blackouts.
Their Grim Reaper electricity policies do indeed progress the deconstruction of society, from a capitalist, patriarchial, racist, homophobic, unfair and unequal industrial manufacturing society towards a wymynsys paradise of good clean office jobs in a Big Government services economy.
There need be no power cuts [except for rolling blackouts out in tory voting rural electorates] once deindustrialisation shuts down the excessive unjust demand for baseload capitalist profit driven power uses.
Dynamite the coal plants, then dynamite the smelters [after creating departments of caring for unemployed smelter workers] then dynamite what is left of industry.
Stalin wins his glorious hundred year plan.
Stalin, for all his appalling slaughter, was a serious promoter of heavy industry. How does anyone think the soviets churned out vast quantities of weapons , tanks, aircraft, artillery, etc. during WW2 and beyond?
The other great “folk hero”, Mao, blackened the skies of China as a symbol of “progress”.
The eco-nazis are just collectivist sociopaths without the snappy uniforms.
If the weather/climate seems slightly better today, the cause was probably “The Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice”:
http://www.popville.com/2017/04/photos-queer-dance-party-for-climate-justice-outside-ivanka-trumps-house-saturday/
Sky tells us this morning that south australian premier weatherfilth will visit two places today.
He will go to a social justice solar farm, and he will go to the bankrupt Arrium steelworks.
Watch their media tuck, roll and cover as they refuse to link the two.
Lucky for Victoria the car industry shut down the same time as Hazelwood.
This piece nicely highlights the fundamental failure of government at all levels.
As I have been banging on recently, AEMO was well aware of the network problem created by the build-out of non-dispatchable, non-synchronous renewables, particularly in SA. It’s an engineering problem hanging off the laws of physics – not an economic, or interpretive dance issue that can be bent to suit a preferred narrative.
Their advocacy was mute and accommodating of political stupidity (viz the ‘privacy’ of the proceedings of the Regulation Economics Energy Forum). They try desperately to satisfice their stakeholders (viz the equivocal initial report on the first SA blackout).
AEMO is part of the problem – and a neuter in any solution.
Indeed. And don’t forget Rann’s (and the Ranns’) man, A-G Rau, who decided it was OK to place industrial wind turbines just 1 km from residences (now practically worthless).
Where will the Opposition “Leader” Marshall be today? Invisible. No gumption, nothing planned to get an alternate message on TV news to the urban peasants who still think wind is “free”, etc, etc. And where are the rest of the Opposition drongos? Silent as lambs.
Wind Farm Spain, here we come: 26% adult unemployment.
On “social justice electricity“.
This is not john constantine black poetry. This will happen via a levy on ‘those who can afford to pay’, plus business, to fund the billions of dollars required to be paid off to Elon Musk and other rentseekers for system support batteries.
There is no other solution. Political stupidity cannot be easily reversed. And the vote-herds will not be asked to pay, because it is fair that politicians be allowed to fuck up at no cost to themselves.