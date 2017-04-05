Cross Post: Mark Latham Left, right and all wrong

IN this age of political disruption, there’s one phenomenon we should all be able to agree on.
It’s something attitudinal researchers have noticed: as people become more affluent, they focus more intensely on questions of social reform and control.
Having conquered the challenges of material survival, wealthy people have the luxury of thinking about laws that might reshape society and its values. This is a defining characteristic of what we call the “globalised elites” — in academia, politics, management positions, the media and cultural industries. At the tail end of 25 years of economic growth, Australia has a lot of wealthy people who see themselves as cultural dietitians.
With a big opinion of themselves, they spend an inordinate amount of time trying to find new ways of making everyone just like them. There is no limit to how far they will seek to intrude in the private affairs of citizens.
An unholy alliance of Marxist academics and Liberal and Labor education ministers are running the Safe Schools program as a way of interfering in the sexuality of our children.
With the introduction of university “trigger warnings” and “safe spaces”, students are being told it’s dangerous to associate with “straight white men” — opening up a new social divide on the basis of race, gender and sexuality.
Historically, the Left always said we shouldn’t focus on skin colour. They had in mind the politics of the KKK, Nazis and Third World dictatorships. Yet today, bizarrely enough, the most commonly used insult in the vocabulary of Labor/Green MPs and ABC/Fairfax/Guardian journalists is to call someone “white”. Freedom of speech is also under siege, as the elites use PC language control, social media hysteria, consumer boycotts and defamation laws to silence opponents.
We’re not a nation any more, but a series of warring identity tribes.
We used to think of free speech as an issue played out in public places. But now the thought-police are starting to focus on the things we say at home. In front of a Greens audience last week, the head of Malcolm Turnbull’s Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs, said: “There has never been a more important time to stand up for laws which prohibit racial abuse in the public arena. Sadly, you can say what you like around the kitchen table at home.”
I would be surprised if there is any significant level of racial abuse in Australian households. In any case, the only way governments could control it would be to bug our homes or urge children to dob in their parents — a replay of Orwell’s 1984. It’s frightening to think that Triggs could be saddened by unregulated free speech “around the kitchen table”.
Is this really what the federal government means by human rights — a taxpayer-funded commissioner lamenting one of the most basic freedoms of Western society?
As the elites have tightened their hold on our major institutions in recent years, the disease of PC social engineering has gone viral.
It’s gone through the education system, mental health industry, public broadcasters and government bureaucracy, while also gathering pace in the police service and defence force. Most of the news is horrifying.
Under the banner of “diversity and inclusion” the head of the Prime Minister’s Department, Martin Parkinson, has abandoned the recruitment of public servants solely on merit, preferring a system of identity targets.
Parkinson wants his workforce to look exactly like “the public that we serve”, even if this means hiring less qualified, substandard workers.
This marks the end of the great Australian tradition of meritocracy — of giving everyone a fair go, based on ability. There is something disturbingly medieval in Parkinson’s approach. The most sophisticated way of judging a person is to assess their character, work ethic and skills.
By contrast, hiring people on how they look — the colour of their skin, the shape of their genitalia and who they sleep with — is simplistic, indeed, primitive. Instead of looking through skin colour and gender as minor genetic variations between people, the Left has become obsessed with identity. Parkinson has justified this shift in recruitment policy via the voodoo psychology of “unconscious bias”.
He believes that people (himself included) are naturally prejudiced against minority groups, but they don’t know they are doing it.
He’s the head of the Australian Public Service, yet he’s saying he’s lost control of his own judgment.
Back at the Human Rights Commission, Dr Tim Soutphommasane is doing something similar, urging governments and businesses to meet racial quotas in the promotion of staff.
He calls them “achievable targets” but once adopted by CEOs, they become the equivalent of quotas.
It is argued that as 10 per cent of Australians are from a non-European background, business and professional leaders across the economy should be “proportionately represented” — that is, 10 per cent non-European. By far the biggest part of our non-European population is Asian.
In going down this path, Soutphommasane has kicked a huge own goal. In several key parts of society — among doctors, scientists and selective schools — Asians are substantially over-represented. They got these positions on merit, and I applaud them for it. But now these achievements are threatened by a Soutphommasane-inspired backlash. For instance, in Sydney’s top selective schools, such as James Ruse, North Sydney Boys High and Hurlstone (which Dr Tim attended), 90 per cent of students are Asian.
To meet Soutphommasane’s vision of evenly distributed racial representation, at least 80 per cent of the students would need to be removed — a disaster for the Asian community.
Australia’s public debate is now dominated by a strange amalgam of Soutphommasane and Hansonite forces tearing society apart. The Identity Left has joined the Racial Right to entrench discrimination on skin colour, the rise of a wacky Hansommasane faction. We’re not a nation any more, but a series of warring identity tribes.
Meanwhile, nobody talks about poverty. The great gains of the Whitlam and Hawke governments in creating meritocracy are being lost. Sadly, a poor white boy growing up in a public housing estate in Australia is less likely to get ahead than 40 years ago.
Maintain the rage.
This op-ed first appeared in The Daily Telegraph. Follow Mark Latham on Facebook: Mark Latham’s Outsiders and Twitter: @realmarklatham.
Sad.
Sadly, Latham canbfe just as tribal as those he justly attacks. How else could he try to deify the clown under whose watch this all started?
Right. Whitlam enabled Al Grasby, Jim Cairns et al were all identity splitting scum only in my imagination.
That said, except for his Whitlam fetish and tribal love for an ALP that no longer exists, he is right.
I always wondered what Asians did to not be included in the protected species list of liberals. Is it because they arrived in poverty and within a generation or two were able to claw their way out and become successful?
So does the Left want quotas by various categories? How about by Christian?
Yes, and to generalise, they aren’t much interested in acedemia or public service jobs, but seem to want to run small businesses, those tedious shopkeeper types, and worse, they don’t vote the preferred way.
A great essay. But I must take issue with “The great gains of the Whitlam and Hawke governments in creating meritocracy are being lost”. By all means grant the Hawke Government its legacy – but Whitlam? On all measures a disaster and in terms of identity politics, it is not unreasonable to describe Al Grassby as the father of the monster that is Australian multiculturalism now
A good article by the man being demonised at present by everyone from the frightbats to the head of Sky to the normally sensible Janet A.
My comment on Latham’s article:
Fuckin’ A!
Killing the cancer of PC and the nanny state is an idea whose time has come and Latham is the natural standard-bearer in Australia: a rare political animal with enough intelligence to embrace the liberating personal freedom of life beyond the zombie leftist herd he once led. Don’t fuck this opportunity up, Mark. We need you to succeed. However, you have already cracked the code in Australian public life as Trump has in America: the mainstream media no longer reports what is going on; it is now an activist propaganda channel for the extreme left. Until the media regains public trust by doing its job properly, it is a public enemy and part of the problem.
After Neil Mitchell’s trivialisation of PC and the new totalitarianism during his interview with you yesterday, I hope you get a chance with AJ this morning to tell us whether the original Outsiders cast will stay together in your new venture.
Never thought I’d almost completely agree with Mark on anything let alone almost everything!
You don’t have to be seated in Parliament to lead.
Catallaxy.TV?
I’d subscribe!
Wow, this bloke is going to reshape Australia. Yes, it will take time. Yet there is still hope.
Great article Mark, keep on swinging.
Our elites who seek to remake the society are yesterday’s petite bourgeoisie, very insecure and determined to remain at the top now that they have reached the dizzying heights of publicity. They have worked out what the gatekeepers want and will do anything to please them. People like David Morrison and Waleed Aly rose out of obscurity by denouncing the average Australians to make sure they are not mistaken for them.
Ironically the very people who tout equality are creating inequality to remain in their privileged positions of influence.
Is Mark Latham a flawed genius?. If he could modify his personality to be seen to be more personable/affable he could perhaps have been great. Perhaps his history would prevent this. Still, love his straight talking.
He must be doing something right, he’s got all the right enemies.
It is a good article; but it is ruined by the sharp turn at the end where Mark tries to stigmatise Hanson with the well described blight of the left:
Hanson is the logical reaction to the left; this ironic inclusion of Hanson in the divisive antics of the left elite is just the abc repackaged; and it is wrong; Hanson has a gay as her chief of staff and many diverse candidates. Hanson says she doesn’t care who is here as long as they support the social structure; that automatically excludes muslims and the elites.
It’s a pity Mark hasn’t realised this; then again maybe he does and is merely nipping in the bud any suggestion he will run as a PHON candidate.
What utter idiots! Without Christians there is no Easter and no excuse to binge on their products. The same goes for Valentines Day with its Christian roots and an opportunity to sell chocolates, and Christmas …
Notice how chocolates have no association with May Day celebrations until you mention rationing that is the natural state in societies which embrace what May Day celebrates.
If Latham runs for PHON I’ll be all out of superlative hyperbole expressing disbelief and incredulity.
Racial abuse in the home?
What, you share a house at uni with an Indian kid and call him a curry muncher when he drinks the last of the milk and forgets to go to the shop?
Or you as a middle class white kid live with an East Asian kid and they vilify you for failing Linear Algebra II?
Like Mr Latham, I want some concrete examples.
Hanson is a logical reaction to the failures of the so-called elites of the Right or centre of politics. Both of these groups have shifted not only slightly left but sharp left and abrogated their responsibilities in preserving societal cohesion. If you demonise the average citizens, try to exclude them from society and deprive them of a voice they will go where somebody will listen.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/gillian-triggs-gets-standing-ovation-at-bob-brown-foundation-fundraiser/news-story/a8366dc8d0e74cebf3f73d294971b8f7
I find Gillian Triggs absolutely terrifying.
The fact that a government official in a ‘perceived’ to be free First World country such as Australia could state “Sadly you can say what you like around the kitchen table at home,’’ and be applauded is simply terrifying.
The Stasi in the DDR used to train/indoctrinate/brainwash children from a young age to report their own parents if they stated anything which questioned the communist regime in any way.
That is now the reality of living in Australia in 2017.
Fascism can come in many forms.
https://youtu.be/cX8szNPgrEs
Listening to Jones and Latham on 2gb now.
Latham wants to start marklathamoutsiders.com and is seeking donations.
Dean and Cameron must be wedded to Sky.
“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character – Martin Luther King, Jr. King was both contemporaneous and prescient. Shame on anyone who fills quotas by colour, religion or gender.
By sacking Latham Sky have raised his profile and made him a martyr to political correctness. If they ignored the leftie complainers it would have blown over in a week.
It’s rather rich that anyone would take seriously Wendy Harmer’s complaint of being insulted and to sack someone over it. I remember Wendy when she actually did comedy, her schtick was to zero in on an unsuspecting member of the audience and brutally ridicule their appearance. Instead she was rewarded with a radio program.
What about all the Asians at my local Japanese restaurant? Will they lose their jobs? 🙂
In front of that particular audience, you could demand that every second male child be castrated at birth and still receive a standing ovation.
To meet Soutphommasane’s vision of evenly distributed racial representation, at least 80 per cent of the lawyer subspecies would need to be removed from Parliament — a disaster for the rentseeking community.
I agree with what Latham says about political correctness, but he loses me when he talks about the ‘great gains’ under Whitlam and Hawke. The only gains made under those 2 were the size of government and the extent to which it loots the productive. Sure, that addresses ‘poverty’, but it uses force and handouts to achieve it – hardly just or moral – and has left us with the highest taxing, most intrusive government in our history.
I can only speak for mine. And I suffered hateful racial abuse from my parents (who were the archetypal non-assimilating refo scum) for the crime of identifying by the nationality of my birth, my documents, my culture, my residence and my peers rather than the Former Republic of Doesntexistanymoreistan. I imagine step-parents are frequently worse.
Come on Latham, you can do it.
Just one more little thing to work out here and you’ve nearly got it.
I applaud you sir, on your ability to bring yourself to the clear thinking right, as an ex labor leader that must take some doing.
I applaud your work against cultural Marxism, but this last little bit still seems to be a hurdle you need to think through.
The racist right??
Try explaining why Hanson is a racist out loud.
You will end up telling yourself out loud, that she is opposed to Muslim immigration and government treating people differently based on race.
Islam is not a race.
Nazi means National SOCIALIST.
When you finally get those facts in your head, you will be well on your way.
Hitler was left wing, no matter what the left tell us.
By the way, at this point, with the shit in our parliament at the moment, if you now were back there, you’d get my vote.
Parkinson wants his workforce to look exactly like “the public that we serve”, even if this means hiring less qualified, substandard workers.
Sadly, Australia has contracted Parkinson’s Disease. We’re fucked.
Three news items in the past week I’ve found absolutely chilling – Troggs’ kitchen table comments, the cancellation of Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s speaking tour and the decree by the likes of google and qaintarse that their employees wear the brown ring of conformity (or say goodbye to your jerb).
We are rapidly hurtling into very dangerous territory. The coming labor/greenfilth federal government will herald the destruction of our country and society, finishing the job started by Rudd, Gillard and the green Windbag of Wentworth.
Arguably the highest in the world, at least to individuals. I pay 45%, +2% deficit levy (thanks RGR and the pissweak idiots of the “moderate centre”), and I don’t get public health insurance included – that’s a further 2% levy, and rising for the NDIS, and I don’t get a pension included which I have to self-fund at 9.5% to equate to the Scandinavians. Who kill themselves at a higher rate than anyone except Syrians (and for a different reason).
Mark is one of the few public figures that gets it, and is willing to state the problem.
I’m surprised so few have pointed out the problem stems from the ‘idle elite’ (those with time, including the layabouts in the PS and academia) who have the luxury to assume they are better than the rest of us.
stackja #2345728, posted on April 5, 2017 at 7:12 am
Cadbury can go jump!
The real Easter has nothing to do with chocolate, and there is nothing in chocolate that requires halal certification.
They are simply bowing to the pressure of religious bullying from ONE direction, whilst abusing the core religious belief of another worldwide faith.
The counter attack headline will be…
“Aussies substandard workers: Latham”
Whitlam was the architect and promoter the Aboriginal Land Rights (N.T.) Act 1976 which gave succor to the Mafia style leadership of the Aboriginal activists who who now hold the rest of Australia to ransom on many sides.
Latest is Land Council support for Aboriginal activist spending $50 million on a Commission heading down the familiar path.
Of course Hawke gave us the “three mine policy” and a guarantee of an Aboriginal Treaty at Barunga whilst being taught tins and outs of spear throwing by none other than Land Council Chairman Yunupingu.
How could Hawke promise this http://treatyrepublic.net/content/bob-hawkes-draft-treaty-includes-nos-20-25 ot a group representing less than 3% of the population?
Presumably, that will be self-correcting as that affluence is destroyed.
Let’s hope it doesn’t take 70 years.
Nerblob,
unfortunately, the party-connected in Eastern Europe and the USSR, and the Mullahs of Iran had plenty of time to keep their focus on social control – despite destroying the affluence of their populace.
Overall a pretty great article. ML just keeps getting better when he writes stuff like this.