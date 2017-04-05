Get real Janet

An article by the snooty and condescending head prefect at The Oz titled: Mark Latham’s lack of basic decency. Another one of those pseduo-members of the right decides to become an arbiter of proper and improper free speech in defence of our values. The top
ten eleven of the top comments with no omissions.
No problem with what you say Janet, just this: A tale of two insulters of children: one calls a child gay – supposedly a good thing – and gets fired for it; one gets a child subjected to the trauma of a two-hour police interrogation for uttering a single word, then humiliates her across the whole country, calling her the face of racism. The latter gets Australian of the Year – surely now an utterly worthless award. Of course, the fired one attacked the left, the exalted one praised it. Total abominable hypocrisy.
Screw your decency Janet. While you ponder on your precious decency the left continues to wage war a vicious war against men, whites, kids, Christianity and western values, all without shame or fear of reprisal. As far as I can see Latham is one of the few grunts in the trenches, doing the dirtiest of jobs , trying to defend our values and freedoms. If we’re going to rely on our decency we might as well raise the white flag now.
The blatant hypocrisy is what galls me Janet. The left, through State funded media, universities and other Government agencies and now our corporations routinely abuse and intimidate anyone and anything that do not agree with them. Not only do they abuse and falsely accuse and label people they savage them, discriminate, intimidate and do everything to destroy them. I’m totally with Latham on this. It’s time somebody with a platform and the spine and intellect stood up to this rabble of thugs.
Disagree Janet. ABC hurls subversive insults every day. Wendy Harmer is excruciating to listen to, obviously leftist and now living on the public purse. Lathams comments about her are antagonistic and inflammatory and possibly insulting, but so was the lefts relentless attacking of Abbott. The young man put himself in the public domaine, thus open to public criticism. You must admit, he was used as a pawn by feminists for IWD. Lathams sacking was a PR stunt by a board acquiescing to political correctness and his comments were re broadcast by those who like to take offence on behalf of others. I’m deeply offended by the ignorance and bias and insults of the ABC, can we sack all them too?
Yet it is OK for the likes of Wendy Harmer to say worse about conservative targets in her so called comedy routine.
May I toss a rotten egg into Janet’s one woman’s Animal Rescue dog’s dinner? It isn’t all beer and skittles in the State of Denmark. The ABC has been getting away with its sneering, devious, relentless campaign in promoting its own agenda for decades. The “Four Corners” stitching up of Pauline Hanson the other night was a typical example of how this blatant propaganda outfit can abuse with our money by sticking to the “rules”. What a breath of fresh air it was to listen to the “Outsiders” team call this mob out for what they really are. Mark Latham doesn’t mince his words and unlike all the other “decent” and gutless politicians – given the power – I’m sure some-one like Latham would soon bring the ABC into line. I have listened to Mark Latham now for many months on SKY and he comes across as the typical honest Aussie you would meet in the street or pub. He is not a 2 week foul mouthed wonder. Most of the time Mark Latham succinctly puts into words want his viewers are thinking. If he has a “sin”, it is from time to time, like a rugby league player he occasionally throws a punch instead of keeping to the rules. Surely like the talented rugby league stars we watch on SKY, he needs to be sin binned – not given a life sentence.
Mark Latham is one of the most incisive and perceptive political commentators in Australia. Unfortunately in his zeal for the cause he sometimes overstepped the mark. There are others, of course, who are shrinking violets, not game to say anything controversial out of fear that they may upset one of the plethora of ‘identities” who are constantly on the prowl looking for some imagined offence. Mark Latham had the courage to ‘call a spade, a spade’, something that is sadly lacking in so many of the politically correct, left wing journalists who comprise the ‘establishment’ of modern journalism. Many such presenters and journalists abound at Sky News, David Speers, Laura Jays, Kristina Keneally and of course PVO, who would bore you to sleep in five minutes flat, if you had the misfortune of being compelled to listen or watch him. It is apparent that they have taken much delight in bringing down one of their more courageous and outspoken colleagues. The sacking of Mark Latham is a very big blow to the standing of Sky News and further entrenches the power of the ruling, left wing elitists there, such as the aforementioned.
I understand your argument and support the need for decency in debate and argument. But gee I admire Latham’s intellect, ability to identify the weaknesses in PC arguments and cut to the quick. How would he react if his wife or son was abused? Well, it would not be by running off to some government bureaucracy. He would stand his ground and give back ten times. A person prepared to back themselves like he does, on stage in the midst of the hateful luvvies, is worthy of support.
Janet I must take issue with your comment today. As a profuse listener to radio and television I must say I have never heard Mark Latham make any remark that was not totally and completely the truth. You mention Wendy Harmer, I took Marks reference to refer to Wendy’s low acts of attacks on others in her public appearances. As for the young man that Mark referred to, Mark asked was he Gay, and unless a person thought that to be Gay was something to be ashamed of, I cannot see a problem. Alan Jones said it all on his Jones&Co Show last night.
I usually find Janet’s articles stimulating and perceptive. This time, however, while criticising the left for denying freedom of speech, she does the very same thing herself in her last paragraph. Surely Janet appreciates that the concept of decency is subjective. I found nothing indecent in Latham’s comments. Her argument is invalid.
So the right fight with one arm behind their back while the lunatic left run rampant. Get real Janet
I thought her article was pretty good.
Latham’s insights are often excellent, but the fact is that he is very self-indulgent when handing out insults. Now Kenneally and Harmer are fair game – but verballing children on national television?
JA is MSM. ML is not.
With regards to Kristina Keneally the NSW ALP should be held accountable for what corruption there was while they were in government. The issue was in relation to Ian McDonald being found guilty of corruption. Nathan Rees gave a good interview on 2GB. Kristina Keneally will not touch this issue at all. I feel she is getting a free pass from the media in relation to this.
http://www.2gb.com/podcast/ian-macdonald-guilty-of-corruption/
Sinclair. This is the way of the left. You say a thousand things and there is one they can make up something to go you for and then they do. And then everyone faints from the exposure. Either we stand up for our own or we don’t. There are too few around like Mark Latham. Personally I wish someone would interview the kid to find out what he thinks of it all.
No love for Mrs Kroger?
Latham didn’t verbal children.
He reacted to one young man’s deliberate ambiguity.
A 17 year old prefect from an academically elite school is not a child.
The prepared speech Latham referred to was designed to have two meanings. Lets see if I can make it clear:
The young man said “He decided I should have sex with him“
There was no initial indication that the prefects were quoting women.
The video was distributed in the public sphere so the speakers would have aware they would attract commentary. Latham provided that commentary.
The saddest feature of this whole mess is that our future male leaders of business, scientific research, and government are all rabid, hysterical feminists.
She certainly didn’t get a free pass from the electorate in 2011, so as usual, the meeja are merely looking out for their own.
Wow.
Then again, is anyone else unsuprised by the quoted statement?
I am sure that Benjamin Franklin would not let Latham (who may be one of our last gatekeepers against the PC horde), fall without a battle.
JA is saying we should get in the queue for our green biscuits. She has ceded to rules of the PC overlords.
On Monday there was an opinion piece in the Australian that Latham hadn’t learned that it was the editor’s responsibility for everything aired and his sacking was justified.The problem is just that-there is some editorial control at the Australian so that it is a right of centre newspaper to meet that demand.There is none at the ABC or Fairfax-journalists are allowed to do what they please.There is no doubt in the case of the ABC that its practices are in breach of s6(1)(a) of the ABC Act which is set out below:-
“6(1) The functions of the Corporation are:
(a) to provide within Australia innovative and comprehensive broadcasting services of a high standard as part of the Australian broadcasting system consisting of national, commercial and community sectors and, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to provide:
(i) broadcasting programs that contribute to a sense of national identity and inform and entertain, and reflect the cultural diversity of, the Australian community; and
(ii) broadcasting programs of an educational nature; ”
The breach is that the selection of news stories does not inform and the broadcasts do not contribute to a sense of national identity-indeed the reverse is true, as national identity is usually denigrated.
Anyway back to Mark Latham.I made the point in an unpublished comment that Latham has learned his lesson-he intends to become his own editor.
Australia, it is 2017.
Their weatherfilth in pissy south australia and Nabob andrews in yarragrad are providing National Leadership, as they deindustrialise the economy with dynamite and deconstruct the society with Stalinism in schools.
While the feckless feds, ummmm, errrrr, ahhhhh, ummmmm,errrrr,ummmmm….zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Anybody that says anything immediately has their social licence to have political rights removed.
Well he couldn’t do it on youtube – his comment would be deleted.
Australians need to hear what Latham has to say in order to balance the bias of most of the other media.
Her main point was simply that Latham’s sacking is not a free speech issue, and she criticised those who would conflate matters. Good point.
On the other hand, this post is suggesting that Latham should not come in for any criticism because we should back a side and not a principle.
Those who would trade principle for a bit of side deserve neither.
Steve, if I want to read the comments on the Oz I can do that easily enough there.
Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with JA this is a low energy, nothing post that doesn’t add anything of value.
Exactly
We were also told to say nothing about the face of the most feminine of religions because young, because muslim, because black, because female, because migrant.
It’s always their rules that bend according to who the speakee and the speaker are.
‘I thought he was gay’ is like the grossest of slurs only in a that’s terrible Muriel world.
I remember the left arguing vehemently that a 13 year old girl from a disadvantaged background was as adult for the purposed of widespread public censor, but a 17 boy from a most privileged background , don’t you call him a name !
Janet is just another member of the sneerocracy telling the public face of the man with a white van to SHUT UP.
Yep Janet can criticize Latham and we can criticize Janet.
Latho’s sacking has nothing to do with a denial of free speech. As much as I was an avid viewer of him, while he is paid by Sky, they are free to choose what they deem as acceptable behaviour. My own feeling is that belittling the kid isn’t the reason he was sacked, sure its the reason given, though I suspect its more about causing discontent in the Sky presenter camp along with the financial and other trouble that comes with continued litigation, where only the lawyers benefit from it. That said, in his criticism of the student, why not go after the culture at teacher level that obviously put he and his peers up to it?
Is a 17yr old a child?
In NSW, the age of consent is 16yrs, so I expect that there are 17yr old fathers in our community.
You can join the army at age 17 and give your life for your country.
Most young people are either working or attending university at age 17.
If the young man put himself into the public sphere, then he was open to criticism.
If that is your argument then you just prove Albrechtsen’s point. If you only want to converse with like minded individuals then, by all means, trade all the insults you want, ridicule those with opposing opinions, cede the moral high ground to your opponents and consign your views to the political fringes. However, if you want to engage with the general community and perhaps carry the day with a little persuasion, a greater degree of self control is required.
Sure neo-Marxists dominate the debate today and they do so by regularly getting away with slander, innuendo and gross distortions, if not outright lies. Yet they can get away with all of this because they have been allowed to cement their grip on public morality and can employ the full force of the institutions they have hijacked to mobilize the weight of public opinion. As such, you cannot win by playing their game.
Insults are easy, self indulgent and lazy. They pander to your own base but will rarely carry the day. So if you really want to influence the public debate in a meaningful way, it would be good idea to exchange your invective for clear and cogent arguments. After all, Albrechtsen is not setting herself up as the arbiter of proper free speech in defence of our values, she is simply advising you how better to convince others of your values. It is really up to you whether you take that advice on board.
Steve. I am standing up for our own. Janet is not a lefty. Latham, on the other hand, is the former leader of the ALP. He called Janet a skanky ho under parliamentary privilege.
Quite rightly we booed Goodes off the national stage for his boorish behaviour. Latham has been sacked from more than one job for more or less poor behaviour.
It is poosible to campaign against political correctness without being a boor. I wish Latham would learn this lesson because when he isn’t being boorish or paying out his ALP friends he is often very insightful.