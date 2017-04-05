Highway robbery

This is why nothing ever gets done any more:

U.S. President Donald Trump used a seven-foot-tall flow chart during a speech Tuesday to outline what he said was the onerous approval process surrounding highway construction in the United States.

And what I also meant to say was that while there is this massive constitutional crisis surrounding Obama’s surveillance of the Republicans during and after the election, Trump is just getting on with being the president. And possibly as remarkable as anything is that he is the great explainer. This is a real problem and now it is much more clear to everyone else.

