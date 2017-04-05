Highway robbery

Posted on 9:40 am, April 5, 2017 by Steve Kates

This is why nothing ever gets done any more:

U.S. President Donald Trump used a seven-foot-tall flow chart during a speech Tuesday to outline what he said was the onerous approval process surrounding highway construction in the United States.

And what I also meant to say was that while there is this massive constitutional crisis surrounding Obama’s surveillance of the Republicans during and after the election, Trump is just getting on with being the president. And possibly as remarkable as anything is that he is the great explainer. This is a real problem and now it is much more clear to everyone else.

[My thanks to Josh for sending the vid]

  2. .
    #2345911, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Great stuff. We have similarly dumb processes here. Shown by an RMS engineer.

  3. Bear Necessities
    #2345919, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Government likes either too much regulation or too little regulation (remember Rudd’s School Building and Pink Bats program as part of the Stimulus). It depends on how the government feels at the time.

  4. Motelier
    #2345921, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Pick any highway in Australia.

    My bet is you wouldn’t have to scratch too hard to find the same thing.

  5. srr
    #2345926, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Well done Steve and Josh 🙂

    I just got over being awestruck from over at TCT and posted it on the open thread.

  6. val majkus
    #2345938, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:31 am

    another video to watch:

    For the first time ever a president who actually understand the building, trade and construction industry delivered a speech to the men and women who build America’s highways, roads, bridges, buildings and national infrastructure. President Trump called out many of the trade union members by name. Lots of fun:

    …The era of economic surrender has come to an end. It’s come to an end. We have surrendered as a country to outside interests. The era of economic victory for our country has just begun. You will see.. Oh, you will see..

