-
Wednesday Forum: April 5, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Wow first!
Are we in solitary.
third for once
Hooray! The old fred nearly killed the hamsters.
Funf
What, specifically, is a stretcher jockey?
Poduim?
In like Flynn……………………….
Via Instapundit
Is it an ambo?
10th Light Horse Regiment
Been busy. Did I miss anything important on the old thread?
By important I mean news that doesn’t show up elsewhere.
Thanks for that one, Balders. Hugo Throssell, shot himself in sheer despair, while his wife, the great novelist, and Communist, Katherine Susannah Pritchard, was away, studying in the Soviet Union. There is a statue of the man himself, near the main street of Northam, today.
Only a heated discussion as to the sanitary habits of the indigenous of this country…
the presence of vitamin B12 in Marmite which appears to increase levels of a neurotransmitter in the brain called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The researchers also found that Marmite contains 116 times more B12 than peanut butter. B12 supplements have been suggested by some medical bodies as a way to protect the ageing brain.
Forget your Prairie Oysters, the best cure is Vegemite on toast. H/T The Specie
Yes Zulu. Tragically he thought his wife and young son could be better provided for with a war service pension.
I didn’t know they had any.
Unsanitary, yes . . .
MsDolittle
#2346680, posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm
peanut butter
The ultimate abomination.
How can a substance so vile can be classed as food I will never understand.
Vegemite on toast? Yummmy!
I think a stretcher jockey would be an ambo in the context of his comment.
But one cannot be sure.
It could be an undergarment for habitual wankers, like a certain PM.
Why are some people unkind to P?
Been busy. Did I miss anything important on the old thread?
Oh man! You missed Grog’s post:
Cat Stevens converted to Islam and has been known as Yusuf Islam for almost 40 years
Mayonnaise comes close second to peanut butter in the order of avoidance in my kitchen.
better provided for with a war service pension.
Oh no!
That’s hardly “news” MsDolittle. Am I missing something?
That’s true. But a while ago the Kenyan opened up various gates once closed in the intel apparatus. She could very make up a story to fit those new parameters and get off the hook. The one to go for is Brennan as he’s as guilty as sin.
Peanut butter only qualifies as a food when it is used in a chicken satay.
You live in WA, don’t you IT. Perth is full of drug fiends and failed property speculators living on the street. Yeah, bit of shush out of you Tiger.
Vegemite on toast? Yummmy!
+1 the best! Hate mayo…PB is ok but not in the same league as vegemite. I grew up in Asia and have no understanding of sweet tooth. The only lollies were mouth puckering, creepy, salted plums. Back in OZ I couldn’t believe the Christmas mince pie had no mince. WTF!
You know this, personally, do you, monty? Stop off on your way to Malmo, did you?
That’s hardly “news” MsDolittle. Am I missing something?
Nope, that’s about it. Sorry.
You don’t have much of a sense of humour, do you Zulu?
Who’s standing in less shit, when were all standing in the sewer.
Pointless , as arseholes continue doing their business, the entire sewer will overflow shortly.
Surely the original Yusef Islam /Cat Stevens question on the previous thread was a tongue in cheek reference to the 40 years of him using Yusef Islam only to see the “Cat Stevens” moniker re-emerge when he wants to sell tickets to his Australian tour.
Peanut butter only qualifies as a food when it is used in a chicken satay.
Now we’re cooking! Today I drove past a shop that boasted best Satay in Melbourne 1984. I know about the preservative powers of spices but that couldn’t be right.
Lucky his music is mostly solemn.
If you crack it for a groove in the aisle, he’ll have you beheaded.
If you go to the concert, and you must bust a move, jump around doing that weird hand clapping sand monkeys do.
He may show mercy.
Not when it comes to the champagne socialists that make up the Left in this country, monty, no. I treat them with the contempt they deserve.
The resident pet rock.
It wasn’t footy season.