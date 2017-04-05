Wednesday Forum: April 5, 2017

Posted on 10:30 pm, April 5, 2017
38 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 5, 2017

  4. Tom
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Hooray! The old fred nearly killed the hamsters.

  6. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    What, specifically, is a stretcher jockey?

  8. struth
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    In like Flynn……………………….

  9. Snoopy
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Understand: There would have been no intelligence need for Susan Rice to ask for identities to be unmasked. If there had been a real need to reveal the identities — an intelligence need based on American interests — the unmasking would have been done by the investigating agencies.

    The national-security adviser is not an investigator. She is a White House staffer. The president’s staff is a consumer of intelligence, not a generator or collector of it. If Susan Rice was unmasking Americans, it was not to fulfill an intelligence need based on American interests; it was to fulfill a political desire based on Democratic-party interests.

    Via Instapundit

  11. Baldrick
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    10th Light Horse Regiment

    Throssell, Hugo Vivian Hope (1884–1933)
    At 1 a.m. by moonlight on 29 August 1915, the 10th Light Horse was brought into action to take a long trench, 100 yards (91 m) of which was held by Turkish troops on the summit of Hill 60 at Gallipoli. As a guard, Throssell killed five Turks while his men constructed a barricade across their part of the trench. When a fierce bomb fight began, ‘a kind of tennis over the traverse and sandbags’, Throssell and his soldiers held their bombs on short fuse until the last possible moment before hurling them at the enemy on the other side of the barricade. Throughout the remainder of the night both sides threw more than 3000 bombs, the Western Australians picking up the bombs thrown at them by the Turks and hurling them back. Towards dawn the Turks made three rushes at the Australian trench, but were stopped by showers of bombs and heavy rifle-fire. Throssell, who at one stage was in sole command, was wounded twice. His face covered in blood from bomb splinters in his forehead, he repeatedly yelled encouragement to his men. For his part in the battle Hugo Throssell was awarded the Victoria Cross. It was the first V.C. to be won by a Western Australian in the war.

  12. memoryvault
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Been busy. Did I miss anything important on the old thread?
    By important I mean news that doesn’t show up elsewhere.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Throssell, Hugo Vivian Hope (1884–1933)

    Thanks for that one, Balders. Hugo Throssell, shot himself in sheer despair, while his wife, the great novelist, and Communist, Katherine Susannah Pritchard, was away, studying in the Soviet Union. There is a statue of the man himself, near the main street of Northam, today.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Been busy. Did I miss anything important on the old thread?
    By important I mean news that doesn’t show up elsewhere.

    Only a heated discussion as to the sanitary habits of the indigenous of this country…

  15. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    the presence of vitamin B12 in Marmite which appears to increase levels of a neurotransmitter in the brain called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The researchers also found that Marmite contains 116 times more B12 than peanut butter. B12 supplements have been suggested by some medical bodies as a way to protect the ageing brain.

    Forget your Prairie Oysters, the best cure is Vegemite on toast. H/T The Specie

  16. Baldrick
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Hugo Throssell, shot himself in sheer despair

    Yes Zulu. Tragically he thought his wife and young son could be better provided for with a war service pension.

  17. memoryvault
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Only a heated discussion as to the sanitary habits of the indigenous of this country…

    I didn’t know they had any.
    Unsanitary, yes . . .

  18. Mark A
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm
    peanut butter
    The ultimate abomination.
    How can a substance so vile can be classed as food I will never understand.

    Vegemite on toast? Yummmy!

  19. struth
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    I think a stretcher jockey would be an ambo in the context of his comment.
    But one cannot be sure.

    It could be an undergarment for habitual wankers, like a certain PM.

  20. Libby Zee
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Why are some people unkind to P?

  21. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Been busy. Did I miss anything important on the old thread?

    Oh man! You missed Grog’s post:

    Cat Stevens converted to Islam and has been known as Yusuf Islam for almost 40 years

  22. Mark A
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Mayonnaise comes close second to peanut butter in the order of avoidance in my kitchen.

  23. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    better provided for with a war service pension.

    Oh no!

  24. memoryvault
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Cat Stevens converted to Islam and has been
    known as Yusuf Islam for almost 40 years

    That’s hardly “news” MsDolittle. Am I missing something?

  25. JC
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Snoopy
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Understand: There would have been no intelligence need for Susan Rice to ask for identities to be unmasked. If there had been a real need to reveal the identities — an intelligence need based on American interests — the unmasking would have been done by the investigating agencies.

    The national-security adviser is not an investigator. She is a White House staffer. The president’s staff is a consumer of intelligence, not a generator or collector of it. If Susan Rice was unmasking Americans, it was not to fulfill an intelligence need based on American interests; it was to fulfill a political desire based on Democratic-party interests.

    Via Instapundit

    That’s true. But a while ago the Kenyan opened up various gates once closed in the intel apparatus. She could very make up a story to fit those new parameters and get off the hook. The one to go for is Brennan as he’s as guilty as sin.

  26. memoryvault
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    How can a substance so vile can be classed as food I will never understand.

    Peanut butter only qualifies as a food when it is used in a chicken satay.

  27. m0nty
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Melbourne looks like a third world country. Hideously disfigured and freakish inhabitants who honestly all look like they came from outer space. I’ve never seen more people look down and out than I have in Melbourne and that’s in the good parts.

    You live in WA, don’t you IT. Perth is full of drug fiends and failed property speculators living on the street. Yeah, bit of shush out of you Tiger.

  28. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Vegemite on toast? Yummmy!

    +1 the best! Hate mayo…PB is ok but not in the same league as vegemite. I grew up in Asia and have no understanding of sweet tooth. The only lollies were mouth puckering, creepy, salted plums. Back in OZ I couldn’t believe the Christmas mince pie had no mince. WTF!

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    You live in WA, don’t you IT. Perth is full of drug fiends and failed property speculators living on the street. Yeah, bit of shush out of you Tiger.

    You know this, personally, do you, monty? Stop off on your way to Malmo, did you?

  30. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    That’s hardly “news” MsDolittle. Am I missing something?

    Nope, that’s about it. Sorry.

  31. m0nty
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    You don’t have much of a sense of humour, do you Zulu?

  32. struth
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    You live in WA, don’t you IT. Perth is full of drug fiends and failed property speculators living on the street. Yeah, bit of shush out of you Tiger.

    Who’s standing in less shit, when were all standing in the sewer.
    Pointless , as arseholes continue doing their business, the entire sewer will overflow shortly.

  33. Old School Conservative
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Surely the original Yusef Islam /Cat Stevens question on the previous thread was a tongue in cheek reference to the 40 years of him using Yusef Islam only to see the “Cat Stevens” moniker re-emerge when he wants to sell tickets to his Australian tour.

  34. MsDolittle
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Peanut butter only qualifies as a food when it is used in a chicken satay.
    Now we’re cooking! Today I drove past a shop that boasted best Satay in Melbourne 1984. I know about the preservative powers of spices but that couldn’t be right.

  35. struth
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Surely the original Yusef Islam /Cat Stevens question on the previous thread was a tongue in cheek reference to the 40 years of him using Yusef Islam only to see the “Cat Stevens” moniker re-emerge when he wants to sell tickets to his Australian tour.

    Lucky his music is mostly solemn.
    If you crack it for a groove in the aisle, he’ll have you beheaded.
    If you go to the concert, and you must bust a move, jump around doing that weird hand clapping sand monkeys do.
    He may show mercy.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    You don’t have much of a sense of humour, do you Zulu?

    Not when it comes to the champagne socialists that make up the Left in this country, monty, no. I treat them with the contempt they deserve.

  37. JC
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    m0nty
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    You don’t have much of a sense of humour, do you Zulu?

    The resident pet rock.

  38. struth
    posted on April 5, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I’ve never seen more people look down and out than I have in Melbourne and that’s in the good parts.

    It wasn’t footy season.

