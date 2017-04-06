Abbott on doing the right thing

Tony Abbott made a very valuable contribution to public values this week when he opined:

You should never do something wrong to achieve something that’s right.

Sounds very plausible. Yet … how to reconcile that no-compromise with inequity view with his actual decisions as PM?

When it comes to counter-terrorism everyone needs to be part of ‘Team Australia’ and I have to say that the Government’s proposals to change 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act have become a complication in that respect. I don’t want to do anything that puts our national unity at risk at this time and so those proposals are now off the table. This is a call that I have made. It is, if you like, a leadership call that I have made after discussion with the Cabinet today. In the end leadership is about preserving national unity on the essentials and that is why I have taken this decision.

Inquiring minds want to know.