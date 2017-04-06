Abbott on doing the right thing

Tony Abbott made a very valuable contribution to public values this week when he opined:
You should never do something wrong to achieve something that’s right.
Sounds very plausible. Yet … how to reconcile that no-compromise with inequity view with his actual decisions as PM?
When it comes to counter-terrorism everyone needs to be part of ‘Team Australia’ and I have to say that the Government’s proposals to change 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act have become a complication in that respect. I don’t want to do anything that puts our national unity at risk at this time and so those proposals are now off the table. This is a call that I have made. It is, if you like, a leadership call that I have made after discussion with the Cabinet today. In the end leadership is about preserving national unity on the essentials and that is why I have taken this decision.
Inquiring minds want to know.
Who knew Nikki Savva would get a guest column here?
Potential greatness, 18c changes, any day now. Feel the innovation flow and make you more agile!
Don’t be a tribalist dickhead.
There is no denying that Abbott was a brilliant opposition leader and talked a great game but then chickened out on nearly everything meaningful for conservatives in office other than repealing the carbon tax and stopping the boats. He even lifted taxes, ffs.
It’s perfectly right to call him out for again talking a big game when he didn’t walk the walk when he had the chance.
You can do that and think Nikki Savva is a hack all at the same time if you try hard enough! Walking, chewing gum and all that…
MT is PM and supports 18C.
Hasnt Abbott acknowledged he got the 18c call very very wrong?
We’ll never hear Turnbull acknowledge specific errors. Even today he could have shouldered some of the campaign blame. But no never nup.
Cui bono
In fact, Tony has admitted to learning many lessons and has been relatively humble as a result of that lost leadership.
Very unlike Malcolm in 2009 who threw a tanty by voting against his party and repeatedly attacked them for not supporting him.
Abbott couldn’t fight every fight on his own , carbon tax , stopping the boats , standing up to Russia and retrieving the bodies of murdered Australians , all things the media , the opposition and some on his own side said couldn’t be done . Abbott was OK , with a bitt of help and less white anting he would have been better , I would take OK over what we have now.
At first I was puzzled why people like Savva and Sinc still have this obsession with Abbott and still keep trying to badmouth him. I get it now, Abbott is still the bogey man because he is going to be there long after Turnbull and Shorten have left Parliament. So Abbott will be PM the government after the next, say around 2022.
So Abbott will be PM the government after the next, say around 2022.
It would be a vast improvement.
By no means perfect, but relative to Peanut Head or the Termite, definitely a step forward.
But hopefully we can do better via minor parties and independents putting pressure on whoever is leading the Coalition/Labor-Greens cartel.
I 100% agree with what Cui bono and TC have posted.
Quite agree.
The interesting question is whether that Cabinet discussion was along the lines of “if you chase 18C, Tony, we’ll dump you for Turnbull.”
If that’s the case then he’s learnt a valuable lesson.
And so has the Liberal Party as is sinks into its final death throes.
The last one to leave, blow out the tallow dip.
Abbott was wrong to step away from repealing 18c.
I’m glad his replacement fixed that mistake by repealing 18c.
Get over it Sinc you need to get out a bit no one i meet with likes MT and i move small business circles
The Savva Sinc one two combo is clearly becoming a regular feature.
As opposed to he of Potential Greatness ™.
Luckily the haircuts allows you to tell them apart.
Weird.
Who is this random powerless back bencher and why hasn’t Prime Minister Mao Trumble aka Mao Turnbull repealed sc18?
bwhaha
So let me get this right.
Abbott leads the LNP to a resounding electoral victory on, stop the boats, budget emergency, repeal 18c, and dissolve the carbon tax.
He was the leader when this started to fall apart, yes the boats were stopped, however Hockey lost the batteries to the fiscal calculator, Brandis managed a double somersault with half pike and twist, and Sissy Pyne effectively reworded the carbon tax.
If Abbott had some real testicles he would have forced preselection on all sitting members and then called a double D election.
Abbott and Turnbull are just the figureheads for a conservative party that has lost it’s way.
The bleed to ultra-conservative parties will continue until a root and branch review of the Libs is completed and voters know what they are voting for. At present, most voters think the Liberals are conservative, experience has shown they are not.
The winding up of horror stories against PHON in the MSN is probably meant to take some of the heat away from the problems in the Libs and the distaste it leaves in your mouth.
Think things are bad now, wait until the Slovenien Hag backstabs BullShitten just above his bra strap enabled by her loyal deputy the Thai massage afficiando to lead the Liars to a glorious election victory.
A bit of chairty never goes astray, Sinc…it is possible Abbott changed his mind on 18c in good faith after receiving advice from the intelligence services. And it is also possible that he has changed his mind again when out of office after reappraising that advice. Thoughtful people are always open to reconsidering their positions and politicians will always be under pressure to be pragmatic and to accept the advice of their advisors. Credit to Turnbull for changing his mind on the urgency of 18c reform after Bill Leak’s death, too.
A bit of charity…
Great point, Sinclair.
Abbott made a “leadership call” about not repealing 18C.
That is one reason he is no longer the leader.
His successor is just an empty suit. I expect nothing from him that even resembles any leadership drcision from now until he meets his end at the hands of his totally disillusioned voter base.
Yep, that was the start of the rot (or hope against it)…I’m hope he has learnt to do the right thing and not try and appeal idiots and political zealots of the left.
But i am absolutely sure that useless Mal doesn’t know what right even means; the only thing in his life for the last 10 years seems to have been “how do i get to be PM…’cause i’m so smart and deserving”.
Pity he didn’t think what he wanted to do if he ever succeeded after years of white-anting everyone in the Libs to get there. He’s a totally useless tosser, can’t lead and as result we are stuck with him while no-one else will admit their mistakes in giving him a second failed run at liberal leadership
god help us!
Ooo look over there! A person who is no longer the P.M. said something!
Phew. For a moment I thought we might have to discuss the train wreck known as Mick Trumble.
Yes it is.
It’s beyond reasonable doubt that the ALP will form the next government, probably with a large majority and a ALP/Green controlled Senate. It is inconceivable that Turnbull will remain in parliament under these circumstances – and certainly not as Leader. He may well be replaced by his colleagues before a 2019 election.
At that point, Abbott is likely to be in the mix again as parliamentary Liberal Leader.
Rudd redux and Turnbull redux give us a reality check on the notion that political leopards can change their spots in exile. We therefore need to remain clear-sighted about Abbott’s past performances while he remains a significant force in parliament.
These career muppet politicians will never get rid of 18c once they make a law the law tradespersons are loath to repeal it , this could set precedent for more laws to be repealed , thus depriving the law trade of money from stupid litigation . Lawtradespersons should be barred from politics ,just look at the mess the useless articles have made of the best country in the world . All law faculties and students totally defunded why should we pay to train maggots to rip us off and anoy us .?
+ 100!
IMHO, under much pressure on many fronts, Tony Abbott put the repeal / amendment of RDA s18C on the back burner until such time as the prevailing HoR / Senate winds were more favourable to allow a clear path to legislation. He’d thought it through. It was not his preference, it was how things were (at the time).
Yes, Tony disappointed me sometimes, NDIS, Gonksi, NBN, 18C, taking on Labor’s costly policies, etc but he also made me proud, stop the boats, repeal carbon tax, Royal Commission into unions, numerous free trade agreements, represented Australia well overseas, his intellectual strength and fine speeches, etc.
Now that he has had time to look at everything objectively and figure out in his own mind what he has to do, I believe he will be excellent and bold enough to not placate to all and sundry.
He’s probably read the comments of people here and elsewhere to get firsthand what we all think of him – good and bad. There’s nothing like reading what people think of you to shock you into realizing where you have to change.
I’m glad that people are finally giving Abbott a bit of slack. It’s always easy to suggest what should have/ could have been done, when you’re not the one actually doing it. Abbott is a decent man, especially compared to Turnbull, and only those in the inner-sanctum would be privy to what went on in those days.
My take on Sinc’s Savva-like hatred of Abbott and bizarre support of Turnbull.
A few years ago Sinc went to an IPA event where Abbott assured everyone that he would repeal 18c. Sinc of course believed him. Why wouldn’t you?
When Abbott caved to the Muslims on 18c, Sinc felt betrayed. He took it personally. Fair enough. However while his opinion on Abbott is entirely justified, he has allowed it to fester resulting in irrational support to his successor.
I agree that Abbott was a huge disappointment as prime minister, but it is also true that Turnbull is far worse. While he might not have personally betrayed Sinc, Turnbull is fucking up this country quicker than Abbott could have done.
Sinc needs to rise above the personal and look at the big picture. Triggs is still boss of the AHRC and 18c is still on the books.
In a sane Oz this would be a nightmare .. but in today’s Oz it is, probably, the future .. sad, soooooooo sad!
Abbott chickened out.
Big fat chicken.
Face the truth, people.
And who in the Liberal party room led the argument against repealing 18C…yep, mister useless Mal; so anyone who is against Abbott for being gutless on this (inc me) must by association scorn useless Mal even more for being worse and arguing against it!