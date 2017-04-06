Big business doesn’t need you

Scott Morrison was out and about today begging big business for help.
“I have raised consistently with large business representatives the need to address the broader collective reputation issues large businesses have with the Australian public that are being cynically exploited by an opportunistic Labor Party,” Mr Morrison will say.
“If such issues are not addressed then the casualty will be growth, jobs and the public services that depend on a strong economy.
“Large business needs to apply itself collectively and urgently to this task of communicating their value, not for the sake of the government, but in the interests of the Australian economy, their employees and their own shareholders.”
Mr Morrison emphasises that the Coalition understands that large businesses employ millions of Australians, which is why it took its enterprise tax plan to Parliament and secured “far more than our critics believed we would”.
“This task cannot be pursued by the government in isolation.
“Business has a critical role to play in demonstrating to the Australian people that as their business grows, their employees will benefit. And that job starts with the conversations they have in their own businesses.”
That’s from the AFR – so I thought I’d go have a look at Morrison’s media page for the full text of the speech. This is what I saw:
I reckon Morrison has even less self-awareness than Tony Abbott.
As far as I can see it’s not the Labor party that is rubbishing the reputation of big business. It is the government. Here is Morrison, in the same speech:
In the past year, we’ve continued to toughen up on multinationals. Australia now has some of the toughest laws in the world to combat multinational tax avoidance.
We’re making sure multinationals pay their fair share of tax so that Australian citizens get the tax from the profits earned in Australia, from Australian consumers, that is needed to fund vital infrastructure and services.
The Australian Taxation Office has today confirmed that measures including our Multinational Tax Avoidance Legislation will enable us to claw back around $2.9 billion in additional tax liabilities this year. The Government has also succeeded in legislating our Diverted Profits Tax, further preventing multinationals from shifting profits made in Australia offshore to avoid paying tax.
The Diverted Profits Tax commences on 1 July, and is conservatively expected to raise $100 million in revenue a year from 2018–19.
This comes on top of other moves to set up a Tax Avoidance Taskforce, increase penalties, and strengthen whistleblower protections which are expected to raise almost $4 billion over the budget and forward estimates.
He’s going around telling everyone that big business are tax cheats while asking the same people to sell his lacklustre economic policies.
Morrison is like his boss: An utter f*ckwit.
The LNP needs to be wiped out, salted and plowed over.
Please sir, can I bring the salt and help? if not can I just watch?.
He does have a point. They need to stop focussing on all the ‘social licence ‘ , ‘corporate social responsibility’, ‘diversity’, etc. shit and get back to core business like returns for shareholders, customer service, etc.
Not this government.
Pardon me.
I thought it was a politicians job to argue for certain values.
Right here.
Right here is elitism.
So far removed from the people, he thinks the noisy minority in the MSM and other leftists, is the Australian Public.
The Liberals are lost and doomed.
Will they take us down with them?
If we let them.
Is that so we can years of Labor fuckwits in power, you dick head.
And learn how to spell plough, arsehole.
I can just see Trump asking business to defend themselves
It’s like asking the free market what’s on it’s mind..
Sorry treasurer, but they are too busy trying to keep up with compliance and regulation and paying tax.
Now you want them to do your job for you?
Scum.
Our treasurer is a fuckwit and the alternative will be worse.
Watching Morrison begging, Gillards ‘clip that ticket’ speech came to mind, but with added desperation. Lots of desperation.
I certainly don’t want Labor but the Liberal party at the moment is not worth voting for, so a cackhanded coalition of anyone but Labor is better than the Liberal party.
Crony big business needs mass importation of welfare dependant clients, Crony big business needs Crony big government and Crony big unions to crush agile and innovative small business, Crony big business thrives in the corrupt ‘pay-to-play’ kleptocracy that runs Australia.
Crony big business thrives on subsidies, rorts, accreditation, compliance, barriers to competition, oligopolies, too big to fail taxpayer bailouts, mass importation of tenant herds to beat the housing cycle, trillion dollar national debt to fuel consumption, Grim Reaper Electricity panics, and general leftist bastardry.
Anti-trust oligopoly busting, spinning out efficient companies from social justice corruptocracy dinosaur companies, chopping ‘too big to fail’companies down to bite size–all immediate requirements to halt the Zimbabweization of australia.
Sad but true, I hope trapdoor britches will not be needed, the last thing we need is Labor in power, the thought of Bill Shorten as Prime Minister chills my kidneys.
Crony Big Business can see the eternal shortfilth regime looming, pay to play means backing the Strong Horse.
Why make the turnfailures last months comfortable, when their lefts executioners are already making lists of tories to put up against the wall after the revolution?.
I don’t often resort to name calling, but what exactly do you propose, retard? Do you have any answers, anything to contribute, or would you prefer we continue to tolerate our great nation being shredded by the mediocre pissants that have brought it practically to its knees?
Either get in the ring or stay at home with your knitting. You people annoy the fuck out of me.
Nigel Farage rightly calls this corporatism.
There is nothing wrong with big business.
It is only when it deals with corruptible institutions we get problems.
Like government.
If the government was not corruptible, big business would not be able to corrupt it.
So what is worse, no big business due to it being blamed for paying to play, (and other regulatory favours etc) or we blame those that take the money, and still have big business, but it playing on a level playing field?
Corporatism is the enemy.
It is a problem caused by corrupt governance.
So Muddy is rococo Liberal as well?
Morrison is a lightweight. Just like the Performing Stick Insect, Chrissy Payne and Waffles himself. The only possible argument for keeping them on is that the Liars will be worse – by an order of magnitude.
Two petty jabs at Abbott in one day, sinc is on fire.
Either your getting increasingly scared of an Abbott return before his potential greatness can reach his potential of peak waffliness or there is something you and Savva aren’t telling us.
Also clearly you haven’t been paying attention to anything Labour have said about big business, because if you had you would find them to be running an even more anti big business, pro government agenda. At least Morrison and also Dutton have called for big business to focus on what they do instead of social nonsense.
But then you are a supporter of much of that nonsense so I guess this article makes sense.
Muddy the liberals are a left wing socialist party.
Labor is a communist disaster.
All should now be salted from the earth.
There are some right wing alternatives on the horizon.
Liberals are not our only choice.
Let he who hath entered the ring, cast the first stone.
If their team turnbull coalition wins the next election through feckless fluke, they will forgive big business that backed the filth, and they will appoint filth to really nice jobs.
Once Australias Greatest Hater, the shortfilth wins, he will drag out all his long lists of non-persons to crush and the purges of Stalin will seem like kindergarten bullying in comparison.
Who do you expect Crony Big Business to fall in line with?.
Rococo Liberal,
Tony Abbott wouldn’t spell it plowed.
ALP back in power is powerful argument for getting out of this country
Well what have the business lobby been doing? There are a lot of them…..directors of government relations and such. Sure the actual guys running the companies should focus on that but these others, the lobbyists and PR knobs. How about getting your hands dirty guys. Muddy’s right.
I reckon Morrison has even less self-awareness than Tony Abbott.
Your man picked him for the spot.
Sinc, we asked for no more AbbottAbbottAbbott. That didn’t mean you should attribute the Libs’ dire probs to ScottScottScott as if he didn’t have a boss, and a particularly manipulative one.
Watching you snipe at every Lib except the actual leader is a bit like watching NATO bomb around McCain’s White Helmets and “moderate” rebels.
The Turnbull Spring is old and not getting better. One major reason is TurnbullTurnbullTurnbull – okay? This business of firing at his troops while deliberately missing the general is getting a bit lame.
We need to get rid of big business.
Big businesses thrive in heavily regulated crony capitalist economies.
They need to be smashed.
We really need you to come to grips with your wrongology Sinclair.
Many of us here have been wrong, besides our constant wrongologist, rake boy.
I was.
I changed my mind regarding SSM.
I started not caring if they married a hip height door handle, to understanding what this meant for our society.
I changed my mind.
I was wrong.
You can admit it too.
Because you have been so wrong about Malcom,
Very wrong.
And you know it.
In australia, we have the absolute jackpot of crony socialism running big business, crony socialism running the public service, crony socialism running the dinosaur media, crony socialism running the unions, crony socialism running the big law firms, Stalinist transvestites running the school system, pyromaniac Stalinists running the electricity system and luddite Stalinists running the gas system.
Just confiscate the guns, ban cash, absorb super, and compell the proles to attend conpulsory self-critique sessions before being allocated their rations.
Might the country lose nothing by being burnt to the ground sooner rather than later?.
Yeah.
Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor.
FMD. The stupidity it burns.
Morrison is a fine example of what’s wrong with political leadership. He has never been employed outside the public payroll. He has no interest in his current portfolio. And he thinks he can be PM if he just rolls everyone else.
Turnbull should sack him. Then put Cormann in the job. Or possibly Angus Taylor, who talks himself up an awful lot. After a while I think someone effective will emerge, but first all the fatheads need a moment in the bright lights of reality.
Kates for Treasurer: an ideal moment.