Big business doesn’t need you

Scott Morrison was out and about today begging big business for help.

“I have raised consistently with large business representatives the need to address the broader collective reputation issues large businesses have with the Australian public that are being cynically exploited by an opportunistic Labor Party,” Mr Morrison will say. “If such issues are not addressed then the casualty will be growth, jobs and the public services that depend on a strong economy.

“Large business needs to apply itself collectively and urgently to this task of communicating their value, not for the sake of the government, but in the interests of the Australian economy, their employees and their own shareholders.” Mr Morrison emphasises that the Coalition understands that large businesses employ millions of Australians, which is why it took its enterprise tax plan to Parliament and secured “far more than our critics believed we would”. “This task cannot be pursued by the government in isolation. “Business has a critical role to play in demonstrating to the Australian people that as their business grows, their employees will benefit. And that job starts with the conversations they have in their own businesses.”

That’s from the AFR – so I thought I’d go have a look at Morrison’s media page for the full text of the speech. This is what I saw:

I reckon Morrison has even less self-awareness than Tony Abbott.

As far as I can see it’s not the Labor party that is rubbishing the reputation of big business. It is the government. Here is Morrison, in the same speech:

In the past year, we’ve continued to toughen up on multinationals. Australia now has some of the toughest laws in the world to combat multinational tax avoidance. We’re making sure multinationals pay their fair share of tax so that Australian citizens get the tax from the profits earned in Australia, from Australian consumers, that is needed to fund vital infrastructure and services. The Australian Taxation Office has today confirmed that measures including our Multinational Tax Avoidance Legislation will enable us to claw back around $2.9 billion in additional tax liabilities this year. The Government has also succeeded in legislating our Diverted Profits Tax, further preventing multinationals from shifting profits made in Australia offshore to avoid paying tax. The Diverted Profits Tax commences on 1 July, and is conservatively expected to raise $100 million in revenue a year from 2018–19. This comes on top of other moves to set up a Tax Avoidance Taskforce, increase penalties, and strengthen whistleblower protections which are expected to raise almost $4 billion over the budget and forward estimates.

He’s going around telling everyone that big business are tax cheats while asking the same people to sell his lacklustre economic policies.