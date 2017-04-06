“One of the most disturbing recent developments”

Nikki Saava at her finest:
One of the most amusing, or disturbing, recent developments has been the embrace of former Labor leader Mark Latham by sections of the hard right as their new darling. Almost as amusing and disturbing as their embrace of Donald Trump.
As I recall, she also prefers Malcolm to Tony. Is there anyone on the editorial page of The Oz with worse judgement than her?
I can agree on this one with Steve. What a waste of paper real estate.
“One of the most amusing, or disturbing, recent developments has been the embrace of former Labor leader Mark Latham by sections of the hard right …..”
I don’t buy Nikki Savva’s opinion – she doesn’t see that what the people see in Latham is his straight up comments that resonate with those who have embraced him lately and they are not necessarily only people from the “hard right” as she would like us to believe.
The cat isn’t the Hard Right.
Once the shortfilth/plibblefilth/greenfilth regime lawfares the cat into extinction [and re-educates those that openly posted] to the cheers of the obama loving team turnbull opposition, that will end the moderate libertarians and polite deniers and well spoken dissenters.
Then only the Hard Right will remain.
That will take a true Judge Dredd, zero tolerance, total police state effort to stamp out of existance.
If the “hard right” embrace Malcolm Turnbull she will love the “hard right”.
She’s very hurt that sections of the right side of politics don’t love M. Turnbull. I believe it causes her a lot of emotional pain.
I must agree – I do relish The Oz, but regard Ms Savva as the printed equivalent of Q&A – predictably biased and shedding no light on anything but her own prejudices and preferences.
well, there was that time when the Oz editorialised ‘vote for Kevin’ – my mother said ‘Are they mad?’
I think you are right. Certainly, in recent months she has devoted many words to praising Turnbull’s (few) talents and achievements. The only surprise I got with this most recent column is that she avoided the almost inevitable go at Abbott.
Yes, she used to be good value but has become a biased Turnbull cheerleader, astonished that the deplorables do not adore him.
I wish that Abbott had the speaking skills of Turnbull. Neither man is ideal. Does the Liberal Party have any politician who could really lead it, not just look pretty, which is what Turnbull does best?
“One of the most amusing, or disturbing, recent developments has been the embrace of former Labor leader Mark Latham by sections of the hard right …..”
Even more amusing, nay hysterical, is the rejection of Ayaan Hirsi Ali by the hard Left feminazis, and all their fellow scum.
Where does “right” end and “hard right” begin. Not sure where I fit.
Can’t even make up her mind. Amusing or disturbing – which is it?
Richo is much worse. From the moment he clambered up on that truck and drew the green left to his bosom we were doomed. Now we see his sage advices in print. Fuck that.
How long before Latham is routinely referred to as right-wing extremist, Mark Latham.
Like the media metamorphosis of Hirsi Ali.
It’s actually a shocking indictment when one thinks about it. What she’s saying is that it doesn’t matter what a person is espousing, you must look at his past to see if it’s something can acceptable. What a shocker.
I can just imagine Saava manning an anti-aircraft battery in Germany during WW2 whilst complaining about all those nasty and uncouth RAF types flying overhead who are dropping all those inconvenient bombs on Turnbull, sorry…dams and munitions factories.
Dear Nikki,
Will be voting in the Manly By Election this weekend and will be putting James Griffin Liberal last of 12 Candidates in the by-election, because of Back Stabbing Malcolm Turnbull and previous useless Manly Member Mike Baird who did nothing for his own electorate
You don’t need to know much about Savva to understand her bile and bias (and, yes, her conflict of interest, what with her husband opening car doors for Turnbull and being a supposed “staffer”, yet it was Credlin who was bagged unmercifully by Savva and “the team”..
The Savva hatred of Credlin and her smearing about an affair with Abbott is par for the course in the modern political media (see the Jacqueline Maley filth in the smh smearing Melania Trump, which is conveniently forgotten by Maley and EVERY “feminist” SJW as she carries on about Trump and others: see
but her protections of the incompetence of her own husband and the rest of the Turnbull hangers on is laughable by comparison
Well she has got to keep Malcolm in the top job or her husband loses his
Savva has always been such a lightweight I’m surprised her vacuum-filled, weather-beaten head doesn’t slip its moorings and head for the ionosphere. I’m still waiting for the old boot to declare her conflict of interest in that her apparently blind and deaf hubby is on staff for Lord Waffleworth, probably as a footstool.
PS Mark Latham, if you read the Cats blog, how does one contibute to your cause – not obvious on your sites – OldOzzie
von Wrongsolen is similarly reality challenged.
