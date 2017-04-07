Mark Latham responds

Mark Latham has left a comment on the Get Real Janet thread setting out his version of events. I think it’s well worth its own thread.
Fascinating discussion. Let’s go to the background: on the Outsiders panel show on Sunday 12 March we ran through a series of zany things said on International Women’s Day the previous Wednesday. Five or six items. One of them was the Sydney Boys school prefect video, which had attracted significant media attention. The young men spoke the words of women in trying to help the feminist cause. The first speaker talked about having sex with a man. The video was designed to initially mislead, as only later did it become clear the speakers were quoting women.
I have spoken to scores of people who have said, upon first viewing of the video they thought the first speaker was speaking as a young gay man. That was my impression too. I made no value judgement about that, and never would. I simply thought it was a matter of fact. I don’t know why some people regard the word ‘gay’ as derogatory. I don’t. I was taught in the ALP in the 1980s to look through race, gender and sexuality as minor genetic/preference variations between people.
On the day before our show, the SMH ran a letter from the nearby Sydney Girls school students, attacking the ‘male video prefects’ as having no right to make a statement about feminism, saying they had a “toxic male culture” at their school.
On Outsiders we played the video to highlight that “men can’t win” – if you try to help with a well-intentioned (albeit strange and misleading) video, the feminists will bag you anyway.
Ross Cameron chipped in to say, words to the effect of, “These young fellas ought to be aware that the girls they are trying to impress will run off with a Western Sydney tradie in a ute.”
Very funny. In the laughter, I quipped, words to the effect of, “Well, I thought the first one was gay, so it won’t affect him”.
That’s all.
All I was saying was that the first speaker wouldn’t be impacted by Ross’s observation. There was no condemnation meant, nor should any have been taken. Indeed, that was the initial outcome.
The show would have had 30-40,000 viewers, including the ABC Media Watch, Buzzfeed, Fairfax etc gang who always watched, hoping to jump onto slip-ups. No one said a word about my comments until 17 days later, when other matters had arisen via ‘lawfare’. I still don’t know the reaction to all this from the first prefect speaker. Publicly, I have said if he’s upset at all by my words or by the controversy itself, then I apologise.
This is a feature of the Left’s confected outrage/PC industry: no problem at the time, but if they can delve back into history when a political target is vulnerable for other reasons, they will.
What happened to me was essentially a stitch up. None of the critics gave a crap about the school prefect. They had long been silent. It was all about closing down my (hopefully effective) critique of their ideology.
The mere mention of the word “gay” today is enough to have companies harassed and people sacked. The Left has turned it into a demon word, when I believe I have never used it that way.
True, I am a former Labor leader. I’m not a conservative, I’m a social democrat. And from that perspective, I oppose identity politics as a divisive, segregationist doctrine that weakens social trust and cohesiveness – the basic raw materials of community and the good society. You don’t have to be from the Right to oppose identity politics as an abomination. Peter Baldwin (ex senior minister and ALP Socialist left faction) has raised a critique similar to mine. You don’t have to be from the Right to oppose the extreme Left.
In summary, that’s what happened. If civility-conservatives think that’s fine, they might as well surrender the country and culture wars to the Identity Left right now. We should all go to the pub and have a Coopers instead.
They (and others) would be saying, in fact, no one can make an evidence-based quip about another person in the context of a very funny joke and very strange video.
In hindsight, I would have been better off joining the girls’ school in attacking the male prefects as toxic and calling for them to never speak about gender issues again.
Now ain’t that sad!!
And Don Rickles couldn’t work today.
Mark Latham’s account / commentary should be widely circulated. A lot of home truths in it that would come as no surprise to the great majority of the Cats I’d imagine. The Australian should take Mark on as a regular columnist.
It’s good to hear Latho’s view of things, and makes some relevant points. While it’s what he was probably told as being the ‘reason’ for his dismissal, I wonder what it was what really irked Sky the most? As Mark hasn’t gone into that, we don’t know.
Shows reader Mark does get around on these forums as well as being identified as listener Mark on some radio shows (Bolt / Price, Ben Fordham) as well as viewer Mark on shows such as PM live (not sure about that now though)
And that he contributes whether agree or not at least it’s a forum that allows him to air his views
And that’s a good thing
Andrew Bolt was so pathetic on this — Andrew said that Mark shouldn’t ‘attack’ children — just pathetic. Mark did not ‘attack’ children he merely pointed out how children were being used by adults in an agenda-driven nauseating feminist indulgence which is overdone to the point of absurdity – unfortunately that absurdity cannot be lampooned by the great cartoonist Bill Leak because he was attacked and hounded to death for telling the truth.
Yea, but people were upset on Twitter.
And that he contributes here
Mark Latham.
You were sacked by somebody looking to get a position with the ABC.
Is this the case?
You have a tremendous amount of support from the majority of Australians, it’s just this dickhead sucking up to the lefty scum of the ABC, from what I can make out.
Other than that, forward, onwards man, get stuck in.
If you need helpers for the show, coffee boys, script writers, panellists, investigative journalists with no journalism degree, (they are the best), and some with, sigh, you’ve got a virtual army right here.
These people are not feminist.
Not one of them would vote right wing.
Ever.
This is not about women, it’s about Marxism using women.
Cultural Marxism aims to divide us into victim groups.
Everyone accept for the terrible capitalist white man, who is the culprit.
They are femarxists.
That word I made up.
You don’t have to use it of course, find another one, but letting them get away with being called feminists is helping their dishonest cause.
I believe that Mark Latham, in that his comments were consciously lost in translation by the self appointed thought police. They could have expessed some level of doubt, but thats not their style.
Mark, ever since Civilizing Global Capital I’ve been a fan. If you ever get another run in the mainstream, please don’t throw it away on unnecessarily uncivil statements or slaging off whoever. You are too smart and your overall message too important to allow yourself to be sidelined defending a (relatively) unimportant principle. They do control the game at present. We need people like you to give voice to the counter arguments.
Thank you Mark for making background to the gaygate story clear.
The second last sentence in Latho’s response sums it up beautifully.
Child?!!!!
So we have child soldiers now? Who knew?
Yes, he’s a minor, but that is entirely different. Calling him a child is conflating 17 year olds with 3 year olds in order to convey non-existent innocence. He’s using the language of the left.
Yep – well ‘fem’ has lost all meaning too given the fluidity of it all these days
This issue requires a night on the piss. If you’re up for it Mark email Sinc. Cat drinks are usually fundamentally disrespectful and therefore fun.
Never thought it was anything other than how Mark describes it as above.
Describing someone as possibly being gay is no way derogatory in these ‘Safe School’ days.
As to the reason for Mark’s sudden demise: My money’s squarely on the ‘man toddler’ !!
Good luck with your new ‘Outsiders’ project, Mark. I’ll be watching with great interest.
Mark Latham’s Outsiders Support
https://support.marklathamsoutsiders.com/
I would fly to Sydney for Cat drinks if Latham was going to turn up. I grew up in a family of 11 and we offended each other every day at the breakfast, lunch and dinner table!!!!
Pickles promoting getting pickled.
Thanks for dropping in Mark, and for your perspective.
Your insights are hugely worthwhile, your implosions only equally astonishing.
Latho is further to the right than most of Turnbulls mob. Crikey this country is in strife.
Onya Mark. You can speak, you have guts, and you grow intellectually. Australia needs people like you. A man must honour those who nurtured and taught him, as you do, but I reckon you will get over the social democrat stuff sooner or later – Labor is not for working men anymore.
Nice one. Proves the point some of us made – stop being panty-waisted willy-wooftas and get stuck in!
Bending even an inch to Political Correctness (i.e. thoughtcrime) is surrendering to the Marxfilth.
And those who thought Mr. Latham ‘rude’ or ‘impolite’ – go sit in front of the mirror, because you need a good hard look at what milquetoasts you’ve become.
Oh – and then go to Lentil as Anything in Newtown and eat a free vegan meal, because you’re clearly one of them… and get a pink ‘pussy hat’.
Many thanks for the clarification.
Never was.
I wasn’t aware of the chronology – which makes it even more disgraceful.
The condemned is guilty of the crime of heresy – any old bit of evidence will do.
It truly is upside down world where you’ve got to pay respects to the gay community but you can’t say someone is gay. You have to support the right that questionable people go into your high school
To talk about penis tucking but referring to a student as gay is a sackable offence.
Please don’t stop ruffling feminist feathers, especially the gelded idiot blokes who are signing on for their claptrap.
The problem is that no one in any form of higher level management, be it industry or government, has a backbone to stand up to the SJWs that constitute an incredibly small part of the population. All that you have to do is to tell them to piss off and they will.
None of the SJWs are never interested in the TV programs, consumer products and what have you in any way, other than to try and find fault and further their cause. You don’t profit by bending over to these SJWs you lose. Nothing, and I mean nothing, infuriates and frustrates SJWs more than those who ignore them.
And there is no greater satisfaction than seeing their heads explode as you treat them with the contempt that they deserve.
Why doesnt excomrade latham claim he is indigenius ? He is darker than a lot of those who claim they are ,he could get away with bloody murder like that mostly white goodes ,might even get austrian of the century. Dont worry about him ,he is still sucking taxpayer money in a large pension .He has always been a loose canon ,wouldnt trust him as far as I could kick him .
Yep, he was used. The gays, trans, everyone is just a pawn to further the cause of the extremists of the looney left. They’ll hopefully figure it out well before they’re hurtled headlong into the footpath from the eighth storey from their jihadist brothers.
Isn’t it amazing.
Mark Latham – Mark Latham! – has in the last fortnight become a hero to conservative Australians, including many here.
I’m not making any comment on whether that’s a good or a bad thing
But who would have thought, remembering the crazy wild-eyed socialist loon of the 2004 campaign, that just a few years down the track we’d be singing his praises, on Catallaxy of all places.
This really is an astonishing world. A week is a long time in politics – look what thirteen years has wrought!
This! Total war. All the time.
PS – if an election were held tomorrow, I would vote for Mark Latham before Malcolm Turnbull. I think many others here would do the same.
Just think about that sentence for a second, and the sheer staggering seeming-impossibility of it.
Mark Latham. Would get my vote. And the votes of many here. Ahead of Malcolm Turnbull.
Impossible. Yet it’s true.
Right you are.
I must note that envy politics based around good old fashioned class divisions (da bosses vs da workers) are also designed to weaken social trust and cohesiveness. The only difference is that a new generation of cultural Marxists have found alternative hairline cracks where they can hammer in the wedge and create divisiveness where none existed before.
Same toolkit, different smithy.