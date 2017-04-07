If you are interested in Australia’s energy future you can see it here in my home province of old: Ontario manufacturers eye greener pastures stateside as hydro rates go through the roof.
“The government treats us like bourgeois sweatshop operators who have to be stopped,” said Bamford, who has organized dozens of medium-sized companies into the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers of Ontario. “All the businesses are terrified of the government. My husband said, ‘Well, do you just want to pick up and go?’ And I said, ‘Well, I guess I gotta just stay and fight.’ I feel like I’m the Norma Rae of manufacturing.”
Automatic Coating’s electricity bill has more than doubled in the past decade. Its bill for last November was $49,209.68. The first line is for electricity: $6,577.93. The second line is much harder to explain: it is the euphemistic Global Adjustment charge: 217,165 kWh at 11.6 cents each for a total of $25,223.73.
The Global Adjustment contains many different costs, including Ontario’s payments to solar and wind energy makers at far more than the market rate, the cost to sell excess power to U.S. states at a loss, and even the cost of replacing light bulbs with LED bulbs.
They’re nutters every one – the ones in government and the ones who put them there – but they come in very large numbers. We’re crazy and we vote is not the line they use but it is the reality. They are now as disconnected from reality as we will all soon be from a secure source of affordable power.
Voters are not crazy, Steve…well, not if they’re not Greens voters. They are generally naive and trusting. Until that naivety and trust is abused by lying and inept politicians once too many times. Then voters become mad. When even the ABC is starting to question how the lights are going to be kept on in the renewables paradise, you know the tide has turned. The last ones to realise this, of course, will be the politicians.
Voters are not crazy, deindustrialisation through Grim Reaper electricity panics doesn’t bother those in our brand new crony services economy.
Promising free stuff as compensation buys other votes from welfare herds, and denouncing deniers at show trials demonstrates to everybody else how easily your social licence to have political rights can be swept away for failing to Komply with the Kleptocracy.
At least in the continental US – there’s a fair amount of competition between states built into the system.
Here — we’re very strongly linked into to the federal tax base, and states can’t easily compete for manufacturing industries, except by lobbying for more federal pork.
John Reid over at Blackjay did an interesting essay on the mentality of this kind of thing.No Cattle Have Been Slaughtered Yet.
It was written in January, since then I think some metaphoric cattle may have met their demise.
Yesterday I received spam from my electricity supplier “pleased to offer me a new electricity supply term” that would require a degree in advanced math to compare against other suppliers. No indication of course whether these new rates were higher or lower.
Easy to see why. Peak 1 rate up 8%; peak 2 up 17%; Controlled load (off-peak) up a staggering 41%! I thought wind and solar were supposed to be cheaper…
off-peak = night. ooops
The ALPBC is doing just enough to cover the co-op’s arse. They are still in Green-Left howler monkey mode. When Mainland Tasmania went black and Mr Gai Brodtmann said it wasn’t the transmission lines wot dun it he was practically driven from the Ultimo water cooler by the rest of the inmates.
Read this Bear and others. If Contrarian is right, the more you scale up with renewballs it has a reverse economies of scale effect. Electricity gets more expensive. At 100% renewball (theoretic) the cost of energy could be 50 times more than traditional cost.
Some are crazy, others are the same pricks who used to put banana skins in the diff and gearbox of an EH, and sell it to some mug for over the odds. Loons should be confined, spivs used for live baiting. Politicians, given their oleaginous nature, are a future fuel for high-temperature boiler steam generators.
Looks like the non-renewable generators are looking to stay viable by ramping up off-peak prices when they are not displaced by government ordered fiat. Which makes complete mockery of smart meters, time of day pricing and all the other true market strategies that should operate in a world where RET subsidized renewables can’t come in over legacy generators at any time the wind is blowing.
We at the Climate Stability Institute are seeking government grants to continue educating the voters about the u.n.communist politicians/ soros / gore / goldman sachs / rudbull climate scam . Many career political muppets have been approached regarding this funding , they are however afraid to offend the gaia mob ,might end a lucrative career ,and since all if them are unemployable ,poverty stares them in the face .We shall continue the struggle to instill the Truth into climate politics ,after all Our Science is Really Settled you only have to look at the actuall figures ,we dont do modelling It can reach conclusions you want it to reach ,its like the lawtrade ,asking questions you already know the answer to,in other words lies and bullshit .the lawtrade has bludged on this for years. why not “science “?
Intermittent generation has a substantial land component for the location and the transmission.
In this it is more like farmland. As you employ all the best farmland you have to start using the more marginal farm land. That drags the marginal cost of production upwards the further you get away from the best land.
Of course, like farming, application of hydrocarbon energy improves productivity to any enterprise, especially energy generation.
All prosperity comes from economies of scale in production. All of it. Anything that doesn’t benefit from economies of scale makes you poorer, no exceptions.
Wind is especially susceptible to loss from the best locations. There is a very big difference between the best mountain ridges and passes and all the other locations. When you drop from a very poor capacity factor of 30% to 15% or lower, you’re probably getting into negative EROEI territory. Where your stupid industrial wind installation is making you poorer every day you fail to dynamite the stupid thing.
I heard today that Trumball is promising total commitment to energy security. I listened closer to the radio news bulletin to hear more – Trumball would ensure that INDIA has energy security as it grows into a regional power.
The Ontario consumers know through the the euphemistic Global Adjustment charge the extent to which they are being screwed. Australian consumers of course cannot be trusted to correctly interpret such information so it is withheld.
The interesting aspect is that if the state wants to control us by smart metered electricity etc, that is going to be hard to do if the energy supply is unreliable. Smart meters are not so smart when there is nothing going along the transmission lines etc. Data centres might need to upscale their back up power for blackouts – but if you kill off fossil fuels etc, then emergency backup power will disappear.
I don’t think any of them have thought this through to its logical outcome.
Just wait until tax revenues are impacted by small and medium size businesses failing or closing due to power costs.
Roger,
“Just wait until tax revenues are impacted by small and medium size businesses failing or closing due to power costs.”
You won’t be waiting long. The bigger ones are on the move already.
Peak 1 rate up 8%; peak 2 up 17%; Controlled load (off-peak) up a staggering 41%!
Just a clarification – Controlled load refers to electric Hot Water Services that are hard wired to a separate register on the meter. Thus the HWS can only be turned on at ‘Off-peak’ times. All the other consumption is billed at the Peak1/Peak2 rates, including weekends.
Looks like the non-renewable generators are looking to stay viable by ramping up off-peak prices when they are not displaced by government ordered fiat.
Agree.
Smart meters record in half hour intervals, which allows Tim-of-Use billing. However the Peak rates on a Time-of-Use tariff are typically 25-50% higher than the peak only tariff rates.
They are crazy to completely trash the electricity supply networks, as that is is noone’s self-interest. But fair enough about all the other “more free stuff” as that is self-interest.
So true, and not just about this.
One good thing about the Ontario system: they have gone to the trouble of working out the cost of all their market-hampering interventions and added that separately to the power bill. So you can actually see in black and white that more than half of your electricity bill has nothing to do with the cost of supplying you with electricity. Probably more like 70% once you factor in federal and state taxes, not listed here.
What is really amazing is that they go to all the trouble of working out the enormous cost to every single business of their lunatic measures, and then, instead of dropping these measures like a hot brick, they go ahead with them anyway and calmly inform the business owners of just how badly they are being screwed.
There wouldn’t be enough manufacturers left in Australia to form a Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers.
Kevin Rudd’s emissions trading scheme: $1 a year to save planet
“That is that they calculate that between now and about 2045 that you’d be looking at a total impact on the economy of somewhere between $600 and $800 million or something in the vicinity of $45 per person over that period of time or something like $1 per person per year.”
The majority of Australians believed that.
“The majority of Australians believed that.”
Including Truffles Turnbull.