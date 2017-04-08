Cross Post: Georgina Downer on Syria

There are seminal moments in a US presidency, often sadly sparked by catastrophe. Recall the Srebrenica Massacre for Bill Clinton and 9/11 for George W Bush. Likewise, Tuesday’s horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria marked a turning point for Donald Trump’s nascent presidency and US global leadership more broadly.
So, struck by the tragic images of dead and dying children in Khan Sheikun in Syria, the next day an emotional Trump announced to the world that, as US President, he had a responsibility to respond to the attack that crossed “many, many lines, beyond a red line”.
And, unlike Barack Obama, who failed to take military action when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad carried out a chemical weapons attack in 2013 killing nearly 1500 of his own people, the US under Trump responded decisively.
Trump ordered a military strike against a Syrian government air base that was decisive and strategic. It took out Assad’s ability to launch further chemical weapons attacks, at least from that site. Further strikes on Syrian air bases will be necessary.
On any level of morality, Trump’s actions should be welcomed. The message is clear: Trump is a President prepared to take strong action against grotesque abuses in support of a rules-based international system.
But it is significant for other reasons. Firstly, within the all-important first 100 days of his presidency, when US presidents are supposed to enact policy and set the tone for their agenda, Trump has performed an about-face on foreign policy. His campaign rhetoric last year called for a winding back of US adventurism and regime change, and to construe more narrowly American national interest. He condemned US interventions into Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan as absolute failures, going well beyond what he considered were US interests.
He did, however, pledge to take a hardline approach to defeating radical Islam and Islamic State, given the threat they pose to American values and way of life.
What a difference a week makes. The rhetoric has gone, replaced by swift action. The speed with which Trump can change his mind is, well, typically Trumpian. This is a man ruled by instinct, not ideology.
Trump was unashamed when he admitted this week that he’s casting the US national interest far wider than he expected. That is no surprise when you consider he has surrounded himself with some of the most experienced and sound foreign and defence policy minds: Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to name only two. While Trump’s quickfire change in strategic posture might disappoint the doves and US isolationists such as Bernie Sanders, the Republican establishment has breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Leading Republican figures such as former presidential nominee John McCain and candidate Marco Rubio have praised Trump for his decisive action.
That is because Trump is reverting to longstanding US positions on its leadership role in upholding global peace and security. His recent robust statements on North Korea also indicate he has a much bigger appetite to take on international threats to peace, security and global prosperity than initially thought. For this, as a US ally, we can be thankful.
Trump’s strike against Assad put the US back on course after the fecklessness of the Obama years. Obama’s failure to act against Assad in 2013, despite saying use of chemical weapons would cross a “red line” for the US, had severe consequences for its standing in the world and enforcement of the global rules-based system.
Obama’s inaction in 2013 sent a message to Russia and China that the US would no longer be upholding that global order. So we saw Russia and China fill the vacuum. Russia annexed Crimea in Ukraine and took a leadership role in the Middle East, especially in Syria, while China built up islands in the South China Sea, becoming more and more aggressive in its behaviour towards the US and its allies in those waters.
TRUMP’S action against Assad marks a great turning point in US foreign policy. This will make countries like Russia and China hesitate when it comes to their own foreign policy actions. They will realise they are no longer dealing with a feckless leader like Obama, who withdrew troops from Iraq, creating a vacuum to be filled by Islamic State; who wanted to draw down troops in Afghanistan despite the ongoing security concerns there; who in Libya would provide only US logistical support, not leadership.
Rather, we may at last be seeing the return of an America prepared to uphold the rules-based international system and, importantly, stand up for humanity.
Georgina Downer is an adjunct fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs. This op-ed first appeared in the Herald Sun.
Slightly, in that firing 60 missiles is an intervention, though I can’t see Trump being a big ticket, ie, expensive interventionist as say he Bush’s were. He’ll make his points though will be mindful of he far he becomes entrenched.
Obama was listening to the realists who told him that if the U.S. did the work every time the major ME and gulf powers expected, it would become a disincentive for them to take responsibility for looking after their own interests and rebalance the region after the US had pivoted to asia. Obamas eyes were firmly set on where Americas future wealth lies, not in the ME. This far there is more continuity than not between trump and Obama. Both want Americas friends, Israel and Saudi, to dominate the regional balance of power.
Clinton and Bush both went after the wrong targets. Let’s hope Trump hasnt followed suit.
Syrias’ President Ass-Hat has been comprehensively Trumped!
” Obamas [sic] eyes were firmly set on where Americas [sic] future wealth lies” … Angels & Ministers of Grace Defend Us!
Obama’s eyes were firmly fixed on Obama’s reputation and his Nobel. His concern for America’s wealth went only as far as necessary to finance his signature disaster, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Umm, how do we know that the Syrians are responsible for the chemical attack?
Remember the ‘false flag’ attack in 2013?
Best not to jump to conclusions.
“Best not to jump to conclusions.”
Too late. The facts are once again being fixed to fit the policy.
“Syrias’ President Ass-Hat has been comprehensively Trumped!”
You gullible moron.
Trump forgot to consult you, morons, and you trusted him…
False flag? Who hoisted it? If, as is alleged by victims the attack was air delivered who has (had) the capability to do that? Several possibilities: Syria, Russia, Turkey, USA, Israel, Iran, Iraq(?), Jordan, KSA, who knows?
What is known is that the Assad had gas and had used it. He also had the means to deliver it in the manner described. Apparently US intelligence (I know, contradiction in terms) believed there to be gas storage facilities on the base and the missiles were targeted to avoid same.
It’s almost like they are begging for Ripley’s solution.
yeh indeed maybe it is people from PNG or Equador…
The fact that Syrian planes bombed the place is not in dispute. Only the source of the gas is.
How do we know a Sarin gas attack even occurred?
All the so-called “evidence” presented to date suggests people overcome by chlorine.
memoryvault
#2349406, posted on April 8, 2017 at 11:23 pm
I agree.
We know jack all.
If anything I’m apolitical, ie. I despise them all and never vote for them but I also credit politicians with some sense.
Why on earth would Assad do this?
Putin put him up to it say some, really, why?
They are a lot of things but not quite insane yet.
Nice post Georgina. Problem is –
Oh.
How could Assad possibly get his hands on WMD when every lefty on the planet knows that Sadaam had none?
Did the author write seminal when she meant emotional/irrational?
Back in the day, I went through the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Warfare course. The mnemonic for the symptoms of a Sarin gas attack was SLUD – Salivation, Larychamation, Urination, and Defecation. They are as far as the symptoms of a chlorine gas attack as you can get – I do agree with you that this resembles more the symptoms of a chlorine gas attack.
Absolutely true, MarkA. But equally applicable to all the other players.
NOBODY stood to gain from an actual chemical weapon attack.
But a lot of people stand to gain by discrediting Trump.
Goading him into a military response to a non-event would be just the trick.
“Rescuers” wearing breathing masks but not protective clothing, casualties being treated with oxygen rather than injections, those exposed being hosed down. All classic chlorine exposure treatments.
SFA to do with Sarin poisoning, everything to do with chlorine exposure.
I thought it was, above all, Trump sending a message to Putin. No more empty threats.
But what do i know?
Mark A
#2349409, posted on April 8, 2017 at 11:38 pm
If anything I’m apolitical, ie. I despise them all and never vote for them but I also credit politicians with some sense.
Not wanting to be a hypocrite, I would’ve voted for myself if I could dislodge that useless … in my branch of the Liberal party, but never could manage. Not for the lack of trying and good support too, alas not enough.
I’m happy to say I no longer have to bear the shame for what they do, resigned mid Feb this year.
The treatment for Sarin gas exposure was atropine, injected into the thigh muscle – it’s why self injecting ampules were to be issued……to a certain instructor in chemical warfare, who used to wake up dozy students, with the aid of said self injecting ampules, placed against the thigh muscle,, thank you, Lorenzo The Magnificent, the lesson sunk in..
Have a look here: https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/04/05/chemical-realities-russias-khan-sheikhoun-chemical-warehouse-attack-claims/
And here https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/04/05/khan-sheikhoun-chemical-attack-evidence-far/
MV did Churchill bomb London ?
You’re asking questions. Good!
False flag operations are run by the enemies of the people who initially cop the blame for them. Use that as your starting point.
From wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Destruction_of_Syria%27s_chemical_weapons#Declared_sites_and_chemical_weapons
‘On 23 June [2014], the head of OPCW, Ahmet Üzümcü, announced in The Hague that the last of Syria’s declared chemical weapons had been shipped out of the country for destruction.[1] The last 8% of the chemical stockpile was loaded onto ships at Latakia. The most toxic chemicals, including sarin precursors and sulphur mustard, were destroyed by 18 August aboard the US naval vessel MV Cape Ray.[105] The remaining were destroyed in the US, Great Britain and Finland.[1][106] On 4 January 2015, the OPCW confirmed that the destruction was completed.
Despite American criticisms of the delays, the OPCW has described Syria’s cooperation as “satisfactory”‘
Unlikely. They don’t have operatives in the field there.
On the other hand, the CIA, the Saudis, ISIS, the Turks …
You know, like in 2013.
Idiot.
Why ‘idiot’?