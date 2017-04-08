Guest Post: Arky Free Speech

Free speech is of utmost importance.

The so-called progressive left is very good at organising. Starting groups. Having meetings. Protests. Media attention.

Constantly beating the drum and never tiring at repeating the same basic message over and over again.

Us? Not so much.

When they wanted to be free to speak against the established order in the 1960s free speech was everything.

And anyone who wanted to put limits on speech was a “fascist”.

I think it is time to put free speech front and centre again. I would like to see the establishment of an new organisation solely dedicated to free speech.

For sure, are existing organisations that have that as one of many goals.

But I think that a dedicated organisation with the stated aim of removing Section 18C could be effective.

Like UKIP was effective.

Anyone agree? Anyone interested? Please comment. If there is interest I will flesh out more details in the comments.

It might be a long battle. But we can’t leave it to the major political parties.