Guest Post: Arky Free Speech

Free speech is of utmost importance.
The so-called progressive left is very good at organising. Starting groups. Having meetings. Protests. Media attention.
Constantly beating the drum and never tiring at repeating the same basic message over and over again.
Us? Not so much.
When they wanted to be free to speak against the established order in the 1960s free speech was everything.
And anyone who wanted to put limits on speech was a “fascist”.
I think it is time to put free speech front and centre again. I would like to see the establishment of an new organisation solely dedicated to free speech.
For sure, are existing organisations that have that as one of many goals.
But I think that a dedicated organisation with the stated aim of removing Section 18C could be effective.
Like UKIP was effective.
Anyone agree? Anyone interested? Please comment. If there is interest I will flesh out more details in the comments.
It might be a long battle. But we can’t leave it to the major political parties.
First who to lead?
Count me in Arky
Part of the issues for conservatives and libertarians is the fragmentation of “the movement”. You have the IPA, MRC, Taxpayers’ Alliance, various websites such as this one and perhaps Sydney Trads. Then you have the Liberal Democrats – the only party that is unequivocally committed to free speech. And even crowd funding initiatives, like the one to pay legal fees for Callum Thwaites. This dilutes resources and leads to ‘participation fatigue’. So I reckon that the idea of setting up another body may be counter productive. Maybe you need to set it up as a project – based coalition that pulls together all of the key supporting organisations and have one of them act as the Secretariat.
That actually still pertains; it’s just that the progressives have become the established order/fascists and conservatives, libertarians and old school social democrats like Mark Latham find themselves fighting for the right to openly speak against them.
Pace Stephen, I think the diffuse nature of the movement, if it can be called that, arrayed against the new fascist order is an advantage. It doesn’t so much dilute resources as spread them across a broad front. Such a movement is harder to pin down and knock out. I think there’s room for a dedicated organisation pushing for the abolition of 18C in that coalition.
You’d need something to distinguish yourself – make it unique.
Too many of the organisations we have as viewed by its staff as part of their career path into Parliament. They appear overly focused on how many articles published, how many tv appearances, how many likes on Facebook and followers on Twitter – Kardashian targets – aimed to keep the donations coming in.
Fundamentally they are aiming to convince people they are right because they see the battle as an intellectual one. That’s why they are not good at getting results. There haven’t been any lately that I have noticed. We are just sliding backwards while the donations flow in (in part because the problem aren’t fixed – there is a perverse incentive).
My 2 cents: Be different.
Define what your objective is – just one. Then devise the best damn strategic plan to achieve that single result. A high level roadmap, if you will, so you can show progress. Fill out the details – the tactical bit – as you go. Fund raise in stages for specific parts of the plan.
There is participation fatigue alright, but that’s because of lack of results, more than too many organisations, if you ask me.
Good points. But I’m not much of a joiner.
The more that stand up the better. As Stephen says, there are several groups and people who try to stand up for free speech, this blog supports free speech. I support them all as much as they inspire support.
We really are through the looking glass when standing up for free speech makes one a “fascist” – as I was recently called when I argued that giving the state the power to regulate the opinions one can publicly express is inherently dangerous.
It’s akin to calling Gordon Gekko a Communist in its sheer absurdity. There is literally no position more opposed to fascism than freedom of speech.
But no. I’m a fascist.
And no further discussion was allowed, nor was I allowed the opportunity to defend myself – because you don’t argue with fascists, after all.
Sheep like to stick together. Herd animals.
My answer to 18C is New Zealand, Tahiti or Thailand. Let the fascists have Oz, if they really want yet another Venezuela.
Alas, Bruce, it is v. difficult to gain residency in Tahiti, Thailand is facing an Islamic insurgency and New Zealand is one election away from its own version of 18c courtesy its HRC. You can run, but you can’t hide.
But there already is an organization solely dedicated to free speech.
It’s called “comedy”.
The “Progressive” loons already took that over… and then they killed it.
Leak took little bit of it back… and look what happened to him.
Do the media report it?
Organising the mentally ill left is easier than herding (the inhabitants of this blog) Cats.
Only after the bombs go off…on the “world news” page. On the TV news? Forget it, unless its SBS.
Among its other problems, I should add.
Having absolute focus on that 1 single issue could be very powerful if you can harness support, you wouldn’t need to elaborate a position on other issues other than strictly through the prism of freedom of speech. Still allows for existing groups to ‘sign on’ for the mission, but you don’t need to find absolute common ground with them on everything else.
Agree, for broadest support, it’s probably important to adopt a ‘practical’ stance, not just an ‘academic’ one.
Anyway, my 2 cents for what it’s worth.
I am all for freedom of speech particularly speech I don’t agree with. Thanks Arky keeps the Cat posted, particularly as it you flesh this out, just watch for stretch marks though.
Roger: when you say Islamic insurgency what do you mean? And do you imagine that such a thing is even vaguely possible? Really????
It could be argued that free speech is what has lead to out current circumstance. 1000 Years of progress whilst speech was not entirely free and 60 years of gradual destruction once free speech was attained.
I put it to you that the greatest single threat to civilisation is the emotional speech of the left that so many identify with. Free speech meaning ALL speech is free has not been the boon that was promised.
Perhaps it’s time to limit some speech – at least in the public domain. The hallmark of civilisation is restraint and responsibility. If you don’t have those, you don’t have anything.
Thanks for the replies.
Good one YT.
..
Keep comments coming.
I’m taking notes.
Not downplaying the IPA either.
Their website should be on everyone’s regular reading list.
Sounds to me like more of fighting a battle ground of ideas. What needs to happen is a disinfestation of the public service and its forcing of cultural marxism down the throats of corporates and kids.
That requires a Trump like victory and disinfestation from top down and reversal of toxic policy and there is none so toxic as gender equality.
The alternative is civil war.
He means this today.
Bombs bring down scores of power poles in southern Thailand
Build a wall guys. Walls work.
Any feral who wants to make trouble gets booted over the wall.