Open Forum: April 8, 2017

    Oh no. Shootings in Sweden following from the truck attack. Trump vindicated again.

    I claim this thread in the name of the Greek hoplites, who fell, fighting for George Custer, at Dien Bien Phu..

    Trump has to bomb Stockholm. Consistency must be his message.

    Hnnnnn

    I mad the top ten.

    😇

    Trump has to bomb Stockholm. Consistency must be his message.

    “What’s happenin’ tonight in Sweden, I asks ya?” (crowd cheers)

    Ben McCormack leaves Redfern police station after being charged.
    ‘Stay away from kids’: Nine reporter’s strict bail conditions

    That should be a standard condition for all journalists.

    bugger,

    looks like I have a sticky “e” on da IPad.

    Just wond ring wh n the madn ss of Ramadan starts.

    Putin sends a missile warship to Syria. This is a big worry.

    yeh. As I said expected long ago, those who worship both Trump and Putin will now have to choose.

    is freedom for speech for losers?

    I’m coming to the conclusion that freedom for speech is for the powerless. It’s for losers. Let me explain.

    When traditionalists had actual power they didn’t believe in freedom of speech. They believed in censorship. Now that they have no power at all they’ve developed a hitherto unsuspected passion for free speech. 

    Half a century ago the New Left was wildly enthusiastic about freedom of speech – they had not yet consolidated their hold on power. Now that they have almost complete power they’ve discovered they don’t believe in freedom of speech after all.

    Freedom of speech is one of those ideas that became fashionable during the so-called Enlightenment. It was popular among sceptics and enemies of religion like Voltaire because at that time such intellectuals were still relatively powerless. Today you’ll hardly find a self-identified intellectual who believes in free speech. If Voltaire were alive today he’d be denouncing freedom of speech.

    Like most Enlightenment ideas it’s a mixture of naïvete, hypocrisy, self-delusion and folly.

    The truth is that freedom of speech is a strategy you use to undermine the existing power structure. It’s a strategy employed by political factions that do not have power. As soon as such a faction gains power it reverses its position on the subject.

    At the moment it makes sense for traditionalists and other dissidents to support free speech but it has to be realised that this strategy is an admission of political impotence.

    Politics is about power, not principles.

    yeh. As I said expected long ago, those who worship both Trump and Putin will now have to choose.

    Why can’t they love both?
    Polyamory is all the rage.

    Repost:
    ..
    Rev. Archibald
    #2348662, posted on April 8, 2017 at 12:18 am
    Excellent work from Dolittle tonight.
    Fantastic people.
    Bringing Melbourne cats together.
    Thanks for a great night.
    A wide ranging conversation. I could have just have sat back and listened quietly to these people all night.

    Sky News reporting that Swedish police have indicated that one person is in custody after the Stockholm attack.

    That should be a standard condition for all journalists.

    What a monstrous cesspit of Saviles they are.

    Is there are more discredited bunch of idiots on this planet, apart from ALP politicians, US democrats, EU euroweenies, Putinesque sockies and mass murdering third world kleptokrats (BIRM)?

    Trump has to bomb Stockholm Malmo. Consistency must be his message.

    Accuracy a must too…

    Can Stockholm have Stockholm syndrome?

    Australia’s next contribution to air attack in Syria will be a
    bunker buster.

    25th (Service) Battalion, Royal Fusiliers (Frontiersmen)

    Dartnell, William Thomas (1885–1915)
    Soldier, actor and clerk, was born on 6 April 1885 at Collingwood, Melbourne.
    Dartnell was in South Africa when World War I broke out. He went on to England and on 12 February 1915, using the name Wilbur Taylor Dartnell, joined the 25th (Service) Battalion, Royal Fusiliers (Frontiersmen), as a temporary lieutenant. The unit was raised especially for use against German troops in British East Africa. The Fusiliers reached Mombasa on 4 May and went at once to their military post on the Uganda railway.
    Dartnell was assigned on 1 September to a mounted infantry patrol and two days later, near Maktau, his party was ambushed. In the fighting that followed he was wounded in the leg and was being carried away when he realized that the badly wounded could not be removed. ‘Knowing that the enemy’s black troops murdered the wounded’ he ‘insisted on being left behind in the hopes of being able to save the lives of the other wounded men’. Though he was twice asked to leave he ordered his men to abandon him and began firing on the Germans who were within twenty-five yards of his post. When his body was found seven enemy dead lay around it. He was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross for giving his own life in a ‘gallant attempt to save others’.

    We have a German au pair, which we pay more than that marxist filth greens leader.

    A German girl of east European decent, i was amused to discover she has a muslim (ex afghani) boyfriend.

    Ive mentioned nothing for 3 months til she pranged the car 2 days ago. Tonight on hearing about Stockholm she faced my anti muslim, anti europe wrath.
    My wife text me half way through “please stop”.

    Don’t stop. Punish her.

    P. S don’t let the evil bitch near your kids.

    What a great bunch of Cats came to my house. I think we pretty well got everything in the world sorted tonight. So LOOK OUT.

    When traditionalists had actual power they didn’t believe in freedom of speech.

    Really?
    FMD.
    Those that wrote the American constitution were who?

    Americans of all classes believe in freedom of speech.
    I love the word “traditionalist”
    I don’t think your recovered lefty has recovered enough.

    Good on you Ms Dolittle.

    Do you live in Melbourne IT?

    Neil Gorsuch confirmation expected within the hour. The new SCOTUS justice to be sworn in on Monday — provided Chuck Schumer doesn’t run him down with a truck.

    Americans of all classes believe in freedom of speech.
    I love the word “traditionalist”
    I don’t think your recovered lefty has recovered enough.

    Totally agree. You need to come to my next do in Melbourne. You won’t believe how much fun you will have with us.

    Tom and IT could you please come down for the next meet? Your input would be valued.

    Infidel Tiger – trump = cuck..
    You’re unhinged tiger. If trump is a cuck then who is your ideal leader? In realpolitik no one will be perfect .
    Being contrary for its own sake is shallow . I like the Cat , but the Michigan militia types are an oddity . The US has been a PC cucked , chained behemoth for decades now , good to see their obscene military investment being used to fuck up rogue arseholes like Assad . You gas kids , you get bombed. Who’s next ?

    And what about you Rabz?

    Tom and IT could you please come down for the next meet? Your input would be valued.

    Valuable Input = you will be bringing the drinks.

    We would like to get one going in QLD but they are flung far and wide.
    It may happen one day.

    I would love to come Ms Dolittle.
    Thank you.
    Can’t guarantee it being so far away, but it would be great , that’s for sure.
    Best of luck with all future events.

    Jimf’s kids might be next. OMG

    Dolittle, I’ll talk to my people.

    I would love to come Ms Dolittle.
    Thank you.
    Maybe we could Skype next time, I have massive bandwidth attached to business, so we could connect. We really need to build on the Cat network. I had so much fun tonight. Rev. A, Mater, JC and Tailgunner are all absolutely ace.

    Yes,we live in the internet age…surely we can use it to have an Oz-wide virtual meet-up?!
    MsDolittle- thanks again for your beautiful hospitality and having me in your amazing place.
    JC got me home safely,thanks again to you mate! Much appreciated 🙂

    Valuable Input = you will be bringing the drinks.

    Though not stipulated, all my guests kindly bring drinks. (OMG high quality!)..that’s the way we roll.

    JC delivered Tailgunner home safely? Now that was unexpected.

    Neil Gorsuch confirmation expected within the hour. The new SCOTUS justice to be sworn in on Monday

    There are rumours that Kennedy may be retiring this year. Oh my, now that would delicious news.

    Australia’s next contribution to air attack in Syria will be a
    bunker buster.

    I just knew who that would be before I opened it… and I was right.
    More of an Earthquake bomb I would have thought.

    This is a first world problem, but the screen on my phone has gone blank and right now I can use it because I can’t see what I’m doing very frustrating. The phone still works just that the screen is blank.

    Justice Gorsuch just confirmed. A good start.

    Rev. A, Doc really wants to come up and hopefully help you inspire your your crew to look at a double helix.

    – your, enuff already

    Mark Steyn: Trump hit a reset button for the world
    Fox News

