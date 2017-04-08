That a million supposed refugees have entered Europe on the back of a photo of a single drowned child is no different from the massive increase in tensions in the Middle East because Assad had used poison gas. The American response to what is going on in Syria should be based on national interests and not some picture that upsets some political leader. Sentimentality in politics is a vice. There will be no escalation into war with Russia and the pseudo-tensions of the moment will wash away but it’s a worry all the same.

Still, this was a decision by the entire administration so one can hope some serious strategic thought has gone into it. That Hillary was also calling for action does not give me any additional comfort. Paul Ryan thought it was a bad idea. But the one certainty is that across the world no one any longer thinks they are dealing with Obama.