That a million supposed refugees have entered Europe on the back of a photo of a single drowned child is no different from the massive increase in tensions in the Middle East because Assad had used poison gas. The American response to what is going on in Syria should be based on national interests and not some picture that upsets some political leader. Sentimentality in politics is a vice. There will be no escalation into war with Russia and the pseudo-tensions of the moment will wash away but it’s a worry all the same.
Still, this was a decision by the entire administration so one can hope some serious strategic thought has gone into it. That Hillary was also calling for action does not give me any additional comfort. Paul Ryan thought it was a bad idea. But the one certainty is that across the world no one any longer thinks they are dealing with Obama.
Trump fills in on Obama’s cowardly red line.
Why is Trump embracing Establishment GOP foreign policy?
I have a cartoon in my head of Trump being sucked in to the dark, deep-state military-industrial complex vortex…hair first!
Only Bannon can save him, but he’s out of reach.
Let’s not forget that the drowned baby was the victim of his own selfish and greedy father, just like the babies of Khan Sheikhoum are the victims of their el Nusra war mongering fathers who think a war zone is a great place to have babies in (because these were all post civil war babies)
Lets see the drowned baby lot get all angwy and upset about this picture of a little Swedish child, (very graphic)
I don’t see Mike Pence there. Was he out of the country?
I think that the last person this display was staged for was Assad. As you say, governments around the world now know with certainty that Obama is no more.
Well played President Trump.
Those who contend that the USA has no national interests or security interests in the ME are short sighted.
To have let that atrocity pass with nothing more than a “strongly worded memo” response would have forever relegated the USA to the same status as (insert name of any uninfluential country…Canada/Australia perhaps? I have passports from both).
There were no other options other than the use of raw force that would make any impression in that part of the world.
The other benefits are the signals that the act has sent to the rest of the world as have been mentioned in posts above.
The USA may not want to be the world’s policeman, but the world needs a policeman and they are, warts and all, the only fit candidate.
Obama left office with a 60% approval rating at home (go figure!).
Trump is at 40%.
Considering a lot of his electoral support came from people sick and tired of Bush & Obama’s foreign adventurism who wanted a president who’d concentrate on domestic issues like jobs and immigration, Trump doesn’t have a lot of political capital to gamble with on the world stage.
And don’t think China & Russia haven’t factored his domestic plight in to their foreign policy calculations.
Just an observation.
At the very least the national interest is whether millions of Syrian ‘refugees’ should be allowed into the US.
Shocked at first but now can see why he did it and why he used the imagery of the little children – shuts his critics right up (particularly the MSM ). This allows a bridge – small one to the lunatic left while maintaining a conservative approach.
There were a lot of “alleged” and “suspected” things thrown about in the media and perhaps pwb has hit the nail on the head with his comment when the Celestial head honcho is staying with president Trump, North Korea is doing a bit of cage bar rattling, the Russians were warned well in advance, bugger all real damage was done and the missile manufacturing people have an order for 70 new cruise missiles.
I think it is different. The story of the drowned boy was not known (his father was a people-smuggler living in Turkey), and the emotional response from leftist Merkel was ridiculous – she invited everyone to rush into Europe! America, under the hopeless Obama, had drawn a line in the sand with Assad, and Assad gave Obummer the middle finger. Trump knows the facts surrounding the chemical warfare attacks and is sending the message that Trump’s America is not Obummer’s America.
Interesting geo-politics right now. I am surprised that Putin is acting the way he is with a change in the White House. Whereas China appears to be sending the message to Trump that good diplomacy will be the future over the next few years.
Donald Trump says he has ‘developed a friendship’ with Chinese president Xi Jinping as high stakes summit begins
In the entire 2016 election the candidates waged a brutal negative campaign from every possible angle. I think it must have been the most negative election ever. The Democrats still believe the election is on, and their subservient media run negative press against Trump every single day.
Except the day where he kills some random bystanders in Syria with an expensive rocket strike. Then the disgusting media lap dogs come onboard right quick.
Here in Australia we have a Prime Minister who sets up a multi-million dollar Royal Commision, based on biased edited tape recordings from a Youth Detention Centre, the day after it is broadcast, without any checks on the facts, or the history of the detainee.
At least Trump seemed to have sought advice and responded with a degree of restraint. It’s not the first time that the Assad regime has gassed it’s own citizens and because they had got away with it, assumed that they could just go on doing as they pleased.
“Sentimentality in politics is a vice. “
Surely much of politics is.
Having weaponry floating about the Mediterranean without any inclination to use them when a given line is crossed is entirely pointless and counter-productive on every front. Trump may yet draw Putin to modify his strong arm ways.
First reaction is sentimentality and revenge over deaths of little children, and the courage Trump showed.
AFter that you think about it and is a tremendously expensive message and what comes next.
The next time a picture is shown of a dead child in some war in some place, will it be Trump’s cue to become the world’s sheriff. And most definitely his voters wanted him to stay out of wars for the time being and concentrate on them.
That was then. The situation has changed. It is too early for me to judge Trump on this.
Senile Ole Guy
Perhaps too early, but if the employment figures don’t pick up and wages don’t pick up, and manufacturing does not thrive, no amount of stepping in after pictures of dead kids will help him.
He promised those things. He got elected for them.
At least George W Trump bush cannot use Agent Orange against the Syrians.
The US has a long history of using chemical weapons and blaming other countries.
A short example…
https://mic.com/articles/62023/10-chemical-weapons-attacks-washington-doesn-t-want-you-to-talk-about#.Fc4U9WhCx
I am impressed by the size of the conference table!
Local P&C meetings have better furniture.
You’re missing the point Steve. There’s less to worry about now, not more.
The missile strike had faark all to do with poison gas and everything to do with sending an exceptionally effective message to everyone from Xi to Putin, to US enemies and allies alike, to Main Street and Wall Street, at an unbelievably low cost. Trump and Tillerson would have been thanking their stars a cheap opportunity arose. You should be cheering.
Living in Singapore for years I got interested in how a small island settlement had grown from malarial swamps off the edge of Malaya to a super income state and one of the greatest trading nations, pound for pound, ever to exist on the planet. The answer of Singapore’s location, sitting as it does on a unique way-point between China and India, was only part of the answer. The other part was that it had been made almost thoroughly safe for commerce and travel by the Royal Navy, when an Admiral Keppel sailed into the Borneo area and altered everyone’s opinion of the value of piracy. The arse fell out of the piracy market when Keppel, with a single 18-gun corvette, HMS Dido, sunk anything that even looked like threatening maritime peace. The Singapore Strait became renowned from that point on.
Yesterday was a great day for the US. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. It makes more dangerous shit far less likely.
“Nations have no permanent friends or allies, they only have permanent interests.”
Lord Palmerston
Exactly, Texas Jack.
More superb reasons here
The first is brilliant. Here dies the Trump is under the influence of Russians narrative.
No chance. The leftists understand that their narrative can manipulate Trump, so they will now do a whole lot more of it.
There is an article I cant find right now, about Singapore getting assistance from Israel on how to cope with being surrounded by muslims back in the 60s. Singapore is the local military super power, it’s strategy is to make it extremely expensive in body count for Malaysia or Indonesia to try to invade.
‘Only days earlier multiple members of Trump’s administration had said Assad’s ouster was no longer a U.S. priority’ (Washington Post). Chief among them was Tillerson.
‘U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday there was more discussion to be had on the way forward in Syria but that the status of President Bashar al-Assad would be decided by the Syrian people.’
http://in.reuters.com/article/mideast-crisis-syria-usa-tillerson-idINKBN1711QL
His statement emboldened Assad.
April Glaspie told Saddam just before he invaded Kuwait –
‘We have no opinion on your Arab-Arab conflicts, such as your dispute with Kuwait. Secretary Baker has directed me to emphasize the instruction, first given to Iraq in the 1960s, that the Kuwait issue is not associated with America.’
This is how neophyte diplomats send the wrong signals.
Trump fires on targets of the Assad regime which sends a message to Putin at the same time, while he is staring Xi in the face.
Meanwhile it is apparently news that Putin “agrees to keep the communication channels open“… what had they expected? That a show of force will forestall US-Russia negotiations? That is Obama logic: projecting that also the other guy hasn’t got a clue and his decisions are also governed by petulance and moral vanity.
Putin’s entire policy and negotiating position is built on the premise that the US does not have the stomach to use large scale military force. Without a credible threat of force, why would Putin give in, or even come to the table at all?
Now there is an increasingly credible threat of force.
Consequently, I think we will see an increasingly willing and cooperating Putin.
No point to your quote. From my above link:
My point is that the Chinese President has taken a totally different approach to Vladimir Putin. The Russian President will have to face up to reality soon and stop defending the indefensible.
+1 Harald. Exactly.
This of course all falls apart if Trump doesn’t follow this up with some additional actions like this, which is sadly very possible given that I don’t think he really has a clear strategy here one way or the other.
The most recent Russian assessment of the USA was that the US was not sufficiently stable and trustworthy to be able to make agreements with. However, they maintain “communications” in order to be doing their part rather than giving up. Their most recent nominal agreement was for Russia and America to exchange information about air strikes, simply to avoid hitting each other; but Russia now believes that the USA has reneged on that also, in as much as apparently the Syrian rebels had some for-knowledge of this recent strike. As a consequence, Russia don’t intend to share information about any future air activity.
In a nutshell, Russia do not currently believe that cooperation is even *POSSIBLE* under the situation.
59 Cruise missiles make a strong point. Anyway, the missiles are getting old and need to be used so the arsenal can be restocked with modern stuff.
So much misinformed commentary here by people who know SFA about this kind of operation.
The only tidbit I’ll let out is that the Tomahawk’s used were the latest E model, not old stock that needed to be used.
Kates: this piece is incomprehensible.
Tel,
Cooperation in that context means “for Russia to get what it wants”.
Cooperation as I use the word means “force Putin back in his box”.
Where they say “not stable and trustworthy”, I would probably use “unpredictable” – a good thing on the battlefield.
Besides, that’s what they say and leak out. It’s not necessarily what they do.
Instructive is the example of the Russian jet shot down by Turkey as it violated Turkish airspace. That was 24 November 2015. Perhaps you remember Putin called Turkey “accomplices of terrorists”, and threatened “serious consequences”, etc.?
Not seen any. Moreover, on 1 Jan 2017 for example, only about a year after the jet was shot down, relations apparently had been patched up nicely as Turkey and Russia were conducting joint airstrikes and other military operations against ISIL. And I think the Russians are now taking care to fly on the right side of the border, even if it is just 17 seconds.
What they say is not that important; it’s what they do that matters. Let’s see. I bet there will be a change and this is why:
This attack by the US was clearly not what the Russians had wanted nor expected – hence the noise now.
Russian assessments of risk have likely changed, the noise is just the sound of the parameters shifting. That change probably requires a change in deployment on the Russian side, who may find their military exposed now to a (much) greater risk than previously assumed, and their targets may have become far more difficult and expensive to achieve.
Where’s Mad Dog?
Cooperation, by definition, means both sides get something. If one side has no expectation that the other will keep their word, or even act in a consistent manner, then what’s the point?
Suppose you are in a small cage with a bunch of hungry rats. You are going to attempt to cooperate with the rats… but they have no capacity to cooperate. The concept is meaningless in this context. It’s miss-applied. You might manage to kill some or all of the rats, or they might kill you, but at no stage could we call it “cooperation”.
That can only mean go to war and defeat Putin. You cannot intimidate someone who already believes you intend to destroy them and who also sees anything you say as yet another attempt to destroy them. They may still be afraid of you, but they won’t do what you ask.
No Tel,
What you do is change the input data of decisions: by your stance you change their expected cost, risk and benefit, so that when the other guy makes the decision, what you want him to do, is his best option.
“The way you solve things is by making it politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right things.”, as Friedman expressed it.
This is a variation of the same idea.
And yes, “cooperation” is often a bit of a euphemism when the context is armed conflict. It usually means that the other guy submits to your terms and demands because he ran out of alternatives. It is definitely not meaningless, thought. Just means something else. 🙂
Jupes,
This strike has the Warrior Monks fingerprints all over it and kills 2 birds with one stone. Not only does it show that Trump has the stomach to pull the trigger when required in Syria, it also shows the North Koreans that he is not just empty words like Obama was. No grandstanding over red lines in the sand. Just the sledgehammer from the sky without any risks to his own forces. Reinforcing the ability of the US to surgically hit strategic targets at will. BTW if any leftard asks why 59, ask them have they ever seen a modern military airbase. These fuckers are huge, we have Edinburgh here in Adelaide with two squadrons of P3s and the new Poseidon sub hunters and the buildings and infrastructure is so spread out so one missile cannot take out too much. Plus the TLAMs being conventional weapons, only carry a 450kg warhead so it is a case of two or more to take down an entire hangar properly and overcome the built in fire suppression systems.
The only tidbit I’ll let out is that the Tomahawk’s used were the latest E model, not old stock that needed to be used.
Ok I sit corrected. My expert opinion now is that that they might as well use these fancy E models because they are full of bugs that need ironing out.
The Al-Nusra ‘White Helmets’ stage many videos of attacks. I have seen raw unedited footage of them setting of a bomb, then a dozen people running into frame and lying down, then an ambulance arrive.
Now that they know Trump can be so easily baited into interventionism by images of dead children, this guarantees there will be future attacks on children. Ivanka pleading to save children because she got triggered by images on twitter, will result in more dead children.
We already had one a few hours ago, with another claim of Syrian airforce chlorine gas attack and pics of 2 dead children, complete with autopsy analysis.
Assad is not a reasonable man open to persuasion.
If he repeats, the US will have to use missiles to take him out.
Not an easy thing to do.
Looks like Trump does. Of course Fred Lenin knows better /sarc.
on the TV screen giving the brefing (with Mattis).
Trump was right to show that using chemical weapons, like elections, have consequences. But alas, blowing up the last structurally sound buildings in Syria just further dampens finding someone/anyone stupid enough to rebuild that complete shithole. I do wonder what Assad is actually hanging out for, I mean besides a pile of shit lunar landscape, what’s he president of ? Yet, just as importantly, what are the oxy-moron Shari Law “freedom fighters” now fight over ? – the 72 virgins rode out of town years ago leaving only bleeding wankers in a pile of rubble.
‘Al nusra White helmets’
Nusra ceased to exist last year