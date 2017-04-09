Let me begin where I last ended:
Just exactly what are America’s war aims in Syria? And how will I be able to tell when those war aims have been achieved? Here the issue is stated in the way I think of it and the kind of questions that need to be answered before sending the military into conflict:
The outstanding politico-military lesson is an old one: that one clarify one’s aim before one embarks upon a military operation; ruthlessly and objectively dissect and analyse where it will lead, what is to be gained from it, and what one will be faced with when it is over.
So the conclusions I have come to reading the comments to the previous post, which I found very helpful, and from others are these.
1) The missiles had virtually nothing to do with the use of poison gas on civilians. Useful as a focus and explanation, but not in any way the actual reason.
2) The actions have almost nothing to do with Syria itself. The Syrian conflict remains as it was. ISIS is getting pounded and will eventually be ground into dust. That’s what the Russians are doing and will continue to do. What happens to Assad is of no real concern to anyone.
3) The actual point was the restoration of American red lines as something others should start paying attention to. There are other issues everywhere, with North Korea, Iran and the South China Sea high on the list. When the United States now says they have a view on something, others are going to start paying attention. Obama has gone and a the defence of Western values is now back on the agenda.
4) Beyond the actual conflict, this is a statement in defence of Western values and our way of life. Trump is not just focusing on military matters and international conflicts but our freedoms and its political system. He is saying don’t mess with us, and dare I say it, because with all our flaws, we have the only way of life that can allow different peoples from different cultures with different backgrounds to live together in peace. But first you have to accept our rules, and if you don’t like them then find somewhere else to live. And that goes for the UN as well, whose hypocrisies are now anathema.
5) Strangely, this might well have been an action that has potentially cemented an American alliance with the Russians. This was never going to lead to World War III. But beyond that we may be heading to an American-Russian foreign policy condominium which would be a very good outcome. Who can tell on that one, but our interests there and elsewhere are often closely aligned. Because of the American left and its media enablers this confrontation in Syria may well have been the sole means to bring such an outcome into reality. Why not be an optimist?
Let me give the last word to Tom Cotton, who is destined to succeed Donald Trump in 2024.
The world now sees that President Trump does not share his predecessor’s reluctance to use force. And that’s why nations across the world have rallied to our side, while Russia and Iran are among the few to have condemned the attack.
The threat of the use of force — and its actual use when necessary — is an essential foundation for effective diplomacy. Mr. Obama’s lack of credibility is one reason the United States watched in isolation as Russia and Iran took the lead at recent Syrian peace conferences. It’s also why Iran got the better of us in the nuclear negotiations and North Korea has defied us for years.
With our credibility restored, the United States can get back on offense around the world. In Syria, Mr. Assad knows that we have many more Tomahawk missiles than he has airfields. So do his supporters in Moscow and Tehran.
You will notice if you read the article, other than a passing reference at the start to poison gas in Syria, the rest is about the re-establishment of American power. And there is nothing sentimental about that.
Nicely put, Mister Kates.
Something along the lines of what I was thinking.
The Child Bride was asking about the whole thing last night and I finished up saying that I would not be surprised to see a US/Russia co operation agreement in the medium future.
Russia seeing USA as an ally?
Steve, you need a Bex and a lie down.
I also like how Trump did it while he was hosting China’s leader.
But why should the US care in the least what happens in Syria, Iran, Korea or the South China Sea. With energy independence the US can focus on fixing problems at home. That’s what Trump was elected to do. Read about the worrying direction in which the EPA issue is trending. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t abandon his domestic agenda and fall back on the usual position of failed governments of creating a distraction overseas.
It took only three months to see that the Abbott government was going to be a dud (actually it was obvious beforehand). Are we going to see the same with Trump? If so, the war is lost. The Left have won.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/02/delingpole-epas-scott-pruitt-gets-eaten-alive-by-fox/
And these articles on the EPA:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/27/delingpole-scott-pruitt-is-failing-to-drain-the-swamp-at-the-epa/
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/28/delingpole-179-million-reasons-why-trump-can-never-destroy-the-epa/
How’s that ‘defence of western values’ playing out in Yemen, Steve?
Back to the drawing board please.
Spot on. When the first Tomahawk dropped in, the message was “Iran, you Chicom pricks, you with the bad haircut keeping a really fucked-up brain warm, and even you, Ivan, pull your fucking pointy heads in, or you’re next. Now please go and fuck yourselves very much. And by the way, next Frogfoot that does a low pass over one of our ships in the Black Sea had better be carrying shitloads of chaff and flares”.
What western values in Yemen? A flyblown shithole with no redeeming features, populated with atavistic loons who see girlfreinds where we see mint sauce. Like Somalia, seal the borders, and send in ammo.
What Habib said.
Dunno what happened to you yesterday Steve, but it’s good to see you are thinking rationally again.
An understanding between the USA and Russia would be a formidable deterrent to globalist u.n. communist world domination that and the collapse of the German EU dictatorship . The EU is an extesion of the old DDR Stasi state ,a hangover of the dinosaur marxist theories ,where it is back to the past for your future ,bit like the SA dinosaur alp/green/zylophone maggots .they should be shot at dawn the lot of them ,cleanse the world of soros globslist fascism .
They are mostly in defense of Wild Western value, like in the movies… you know shoot shit up and say “Yi Ha” a few times.
Who gives a fuck?
Other than maybe the odd bombing run over Raqqa and aircraft and special forces helping to recover Palmyra ( for the second time ), the Russians are mostly focused on helping the regime re-open and keep open the corridor between Damascus and Aleppo. Plus push the Al Qaeda franchisees and their associates away from the Alawite heartland in Latakia – where the main Russian naval and air bases are.
If you refer to the linked map, it will be noted that the hard yards of trying to encircle and cut off Raqqa are being done by the Kurds, with US support.
It is a LOT more complex. The Turks have been trying to carve out a Turkmen beach head in northern Syria to buffer against the Kurds and the regime ( both hated ). And taken some bad hits from ISIS in the process.
Certainly an arguably good point from this remove.
And will likely continue for the foreseeable future until the flow of money and weapons to one or more of the major factions dries up and enough fighting-age males have been killed ( David Goldman’s Thirty Years’ War analogy ).
Syria is a bankrupt, ruined failed state – Somalia on the Med.
It will defacto or recognisably be partitioned in to areas of influence. Or another brutal dictator has to amass sufficient force to crush the other factions and maintain the Sykes-Picot borders some how.
Syria will be a running sore of terrorism, crime and assorted ills on Europe’s door step for decades ( it is a miracle that some awful pandemic hasn’t erupted in Syria already – given the collapse of water, sewerage, power and medical services ).
One of the criticisms made of Trump supporters is they see what they want to see in Trump. There is some truth to that, but it equally goes to Trump’s critics.
Isolationist, protectionist, ‘trickle-down economics’ – these terms were used by lazy thinkers.
After this, Trump will be in line for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Now Steve gets it.
Back on track Mr Kates. The West is back in the lead. BTW, please explain why you think Tom Cotton is the next man for the job.
Donnie, you need to get focused on the real issues real fast. Time and control are slipping away:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/04/08/off-to-a-bumbling-start-at-interior/
Some extracts:
… the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) advised that “The rusty patched bumblebee is likely to be present in scattered locations that cover only 0.1% of the species’ historical range.” Thus, government agencies need only be consulted or issue a permit for developers to “take” (disturb, harm or kill) the bees in these limited areas.
… no one knows where that 0.1% area might be …
That’s partly because the Obama FWS issued the endangered species designation without developing any protocols for actually identifying the ground-dwelling bee’s nesting sites.
The decision gives eco-obstructionists another powerful weapon against projects they oppose.
… waiting in the obstructionist wings, right behind the rusty patched bumblebee, are two more bumblebee species whose potential habitats spread across 40 states.
Put together, we’re talking about nearly half of the United States!
This is the Pandora’s box that Secretary Zinke’s Department of the Interior has unleashed, by failing to keep a lid on the FWS actions or review the Obama Administration’s politically motivated, hurry-up designation.
… the same Obama USFWS has given wind turbine companies permits to kill hundreds of bald and golden eagles – and thousands of raptors, other birds and bats, many of them threatened or endangered – every year for the next 30 years.
Trump urgently needs to turn his attention to the enemy within.
Glad to see, like Paul Joseph Watson, you’ve finished ‘flouncing’ Steve, welcome back…
It’s hopefully all part of the MAGA package Steve.
I was chatting way to myself on the previous thread:
“Trump and Mad Dog have got this.”
I expect you are right. It has the added benefit of raising troop morale to be deployed in a meaningful way rather than drifting about the Mediterranean armed to the teeth whilst playing cards. It adds some purpose to the US military expenditure and will ultimately reassure the folks back home to have confidence in their government.
You will sleep better tonight Steve.
Cheers.
PS, you weren’t half as bad as some of the panty wetters commenting.
In Syria, Mr. Assad knows that we have many more Tomahawk missiles than he has airfields. So do his supporters in Moscow and Tehran.
So do al-Qaeda and ISIS.
I’m sure they’d love to see more Syrian airfields blown up given they are presently on the backfoot.
Wasn’t Trump’s goal in Syria to grind IS into the dust?
A group of US warships is headed to the Western Pacific Ocean near Korea, a US defence official has told the media.
Is there a war aim?
“Regime change in Syria is one of the top priorities of Donald Trump’s administration, US United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley says, doubling down on comments made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week.” …. Here we go again……..
‘Gunboat diplomacy’, more likely.
Erasing the caliphate even though essential won’t kill the movement or the ideology. They will go underground and focus all attention on soft targets. It’s going to get real ugly.
“If I become president, the era of nation building will be brought to a very swift and decisive end,” Trump vowed, adding it’s time to “chart a new course.” ~ Trump 2016
Meanwhile, across the border in Turkey Erdogan is quietly establishing a real Caliphate with a secure homeland and a proper political structure.
The “fun” hasn’t even started yet.
Regime change in Syria is one of the top priorities of Donald Trump’s administration, US United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley says…
That’s a real change – and Haley is rising in influence far quicker than anyone expected her too. Trump may have been sending a signal in Syria – well and good, negotiations are best undertaken from a position of strength. But I shudder to think that under his presidency it’s going to be business as usual for the neo-con state department. I suspect those who voted him into power would feel likewise; it is they, after all, who have to pay for wars with their blood and gold and he campaigned on reducing foreign military adventurism. Let’s hope he’s receiving sage advice from someone, since Bannon appears to be on the way out.
I’m not convinced that bringing about regime change in Syria is a good idea, unless it’s a regime we have installed and can control. Otherwise it’s better the devil we know, and that’s Assad. The Arabs evidently need a stern and cruel daddy to dominate them, otherwise they start massacring each other and demanding we take them in as refugees. ME countries would be far better off under the thumbs of relatively secular military dictatorships such as that of Egypt. We need to identify, bolster and defend the al-Sisi figures and their regimes. No more compassionate conservatives wanting to arm and train “the people” to overthrow their governments (ie Lindsay Graham and John McCain need to take a hike with their ambitions for Syria). No more neo-con nation building or starry-eyed Arab Spring idealism (it was a terrible idea to topple Gaddafi and allow a Muslim Brotherhood candidate to win an Egyptian election. In fact, an Egyptian election was a terrible idea!). The ME is a place where hard hearts and unsentimental strategic calculations are necessary.
Aren’t Nobel Peace Prizes only given to a president beforehand?