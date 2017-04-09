Now what and where does it go from here?

Where are the positives in bombing Syria?
Sort of diminishes the story that Russia had hacked the election to ensure that Trump would win.
Kind of cuts the feet beneath the Democrats since they are the type of people who actually think a purposeless attack on somebody we don’t like can actually achieve something.
Maybe reduces the use of gas as an offensive weapon in a theatre of war against civilian populations.
Seems to have genuinely upset the Iranians so at least there is something that has been achieved. That there are others that have said good words I discount – such as Britain, Israel and for heaven’s sake, Australia. They are allies and therefore are unlikely to have said a word of criticism in public.
It may have been popular enough to have brought some redemption to Trump and may lead to some improvement in the polls for both him and the Republicans.
It puts everyone on notice that Trump will actually take action rather than let things lie.
Here are the negatives.
It reminds me how lacking in common sense the foreign policy of democratic nations have become. If the same people who support this kind of action are the same as those who put up “Refugees Welcome” signs then the ability to reason about consequences is severely impaired. We are dealing with national interests and protecting our borders and way of life. This is as stupid as “the war on terror” when it is, as Trump used to say, a war on radical Islamic terrorism. Now we are in the midst of a battle to remove chemical weapons from battles. That’s fine as a tenth level issue. There are plenty of ways to kill people, even children. To wallow in how awful it is to see people die this way rather than in some other way is ridiculous. The Allied bombing of Germany killed many many children. It is not a primary war aim, or even secondary, to start worrying about the particular way one side is attacking and killing the other. The aim should be to win or get out. What exactly was Trump trying to do? Completely lost on me.
It utterly clouds the battle lines of the Middle East. Who are we with? Who do we want to see win? They are all repulsive but if the aim is not to see the Islamists seen off as a first priority then I have no idea why we are involved at all. It had occurred to me that there might be some kind of rapprochement between the Russians and US on this particular issue. Russia is no longer an ideological enemy. We have conflicting interests, which mainly focus on European security. But in the Middle East, how are our interests and theirs in fundamental conflict? ISIS first and then we can worry about the rest.
It clouds my initial hope that Trump would become a man who saw the long view and could push back on his enemies. Instead, it makes me think he may be no better than the man (and woman) in the street who bases such momentous decisions on his “feelings”. Really, one can genuinely be sickened at the way the war is being conducted, but national leaders should not be led around by sentiments such as these:
Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror. Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.
If you want to do something about limiting chemical warfare, this is probably not the time and certainly not the place to do it. If this is what Trump is about, he will be not become anywhere near the president I was hoping for. Better than Hillary would ever have been, but not the president I was hoping he would be.
It was thus interesting to read Georgina Downer’s guest post which really is an example of emotionalism without any obvious sense of the broader policy outcome to be achieved. Really, how beyond serious sense is this:
So, struck by the tragic images of dead and dying children in Khan Sheikun in Syria, the next day an emotional Trump announced to the world that, as US President, he had a responsibility to respond to the attack that crossed “many, many lines, beyond a red line”.
The last thing in the world I am looking for is a president driven by sentimental nonsense. Did no one foresee any of this?
Kremlin tells U.S. it’s ‘one step from war’ as Trump warns he will hit Syria AGAIN after his attack on Russia’s ally Assad triggers fears of World War Three
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev denounced Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin has now diverted warship the Admiral Grigorovich to protect the Syrian coast
And now what and where does it go from here?
Russian independent press (of which there is not much left but still) is suggesting that Russians decided not to shot down any of the missiles, and failed to warn Assad of the coming attack suggests that behind the rhetoric there is a tacit cooperation between the US and Russiam with USA bombing ISIS and russia providing ground support. Perhaps without Asad.
And that is a huge plus. Trump means business, no matter what the policy area. The days of being led by a milquetoast, apologetic ‘leader’ are over.
Trump is attempting to resurrect the meaning of some long lost adjectives. Resolute. Decisive. Reliable. Adjectives Obama thoroughly debased.
The US doesn’t have to be the worlds policeman. Sure. But the world is infinitely safer when it is, when it is projecting power effectively and signalling clear intent. By acting so quickly on the gas attack Trump lowered the probability of future potential military action in the Middle East and elsewhere somewhat. We can debate the degrees, but if the nation with by far the worlds biggest military arsenal presents a quivering mass the squandered loss in terms of weakening the projecting power of US force is too massive to keep repeating.
Obama played the dumbest hand with US power, continually hoping he could keep the insatiable need for decisive force off the front pages of the NY Times. No boots on the ground. Oh no, that would be to repeat the mistakes of Bush. Tick. No Tomahawk attacks. That’d seem too similar to Clinton wagging the dog when his girlfriend is in court explaining cum-stains on dresses. Tick. How the Nobel Prize winner then quietly got away with killing more people via drone attacks than any human in history is worthy of a serious boost to your obsessions with media foul play and bias; a post for another day perhaps Steve? But he got away with it, and in the process demonstrated as clear as night follows day that when push came to shove the US would be as weak as piss. It’s hardly the stuff of great legacies. The cost is nigh incalculable.
Availability cascade. A really dumb way to make policy. Recall Angela Merkel’s responding to pictures of a dead toddler on a beach by throwing open Europe’s borders and welfare systems to all comers. Now Trump responds to pictures of dead toddlers by illegally bombing Syrian airfields. ‘Too stupid to survive’ is the phrase that comes to mind.
That’s what terrifies me. Trump’s impulsiveness leaves him open to emotional manipulation of all kinds from all sources. ‘But look, Mr President, what a horrible picture! What horrible people! Let’s do something now!’
Syria, Ukraine, the Baltic States, the Persian Gulf, North Korea, the South China Sea. Flashpoints abound.
I walked into work stunned at the news of the missile attacks. We’re in a new and terrifying world now. And we’re only two months into his presidency.
May people said it is a watershed moment, and I wonder if it also signals the end of the alt-right (or nationalists) romance with Trump. Trump has always been non-ideological, and his association with alt-right’s always looked largely incidental.
Now both Le Pen and Faraj have condemned Trump’s bombings and so did the string of domestic ideologues. we shall see of estrangement of Bannon follows. It will show that common sense (and common people) prevail.
correction: we shall see IF estrangement of Bannon follows.
I always thought Trump was a used car salesman, after this I’m convinced. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
The world is one fooked up place at present, from its leaders to the dumb shits that vote for them. Prepare accordingly, it’s not looking good!
Not quite. This new boss may actually get the job done. In the Middle East, in the USA and across the world, as best his reach is. We should be thankful for Trump.
Anyone else had enough of “tragic images”, “disturbing footage” and “shocking optics” courtesy of our garbage media? We need to know who, what, when, how and where.
Really, it’s time to insist on hard proof, and the word of McCain’s White Helmet head-loppers, “our own people on the ground” and “intelligence” – all unspecified, of course – is not proof.
Turkey, NATO, the Gulf States, Al Nusra, Al Qaeda, ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood and the garbage media have too much to gain from these “tragic images”…and Assad, not known for stupidity, has everything to lose. That doesn’t mean he didn’t do it. It just means we should be asking for hard proof.
Are we kids, or what?