Beer Politics

This is Bill Shorten attempting to skol a beer the other day. I say ‘attempting’, because in my books it can’t possibly count as a skol if you take more than 10 seconds and if Bob Hawke can do three in the meantime:
Judging by the vigor of Bill’s attempt, I think this may have been him five minutes later:
(Just kidding: that was actually Bill finding plenty of safe land space in Kirabati in 2015 to dance the night away – incredibly without falling into the rising seas that are supposedly engulfing the island).
This is Tony Abbott doing his skol in about 7 seconds in 2015:
This was Judith Ireland of the Sydney Morning Herald trying to lay on the sanctimony regarding Abbott, while still maintaining praise for Bob Hawke – on the basis that Abbott was promoting binge drinking, that we’ve supposedly ‘moved on’ and – worst of all – that men cheering a beer skol is apparently ‘hyped-up’ and ‘macho’:
Why Tony Abbott’s skol doesn’t sit quite right
And yet there’s something about the skol that doesn’t sit quite right. It’s not just that the Prime Minister is supposed to be a vocal advocate against binge drinking.
Or that our culture has (supposedly) moved on from Hawkie’s glory days, when being able to drink beer very quickly made you really awesome.
Perhaps it is that it was an unmistakably and assertively macho act – amid a chanting group of hyped-up dudes. And that it came from a Prime Minister who has been trying for the last 18 months to convince us that he is also the Minister for Women.
Firstly, I wonder how Judith was able to tell that everyone cheering Abbott on was male? I’ve looked at the video a few times now and can’t tell for the life of me. She must be really good at investigative journalism. Or not.
Secondly, I wonder what Judith and SMH will have to say about Bill?
Crickets. That will be the only sound you hear.
Why of course, he will be declared as genteel and not like that ruffian Abbott.
I have some draino
Shorten probably couldn’t remember if that was the beer he had dropped the rohypnol in or not.
Their senior labor figure has built a bulletproof career out of remembering exactly which beer has the extra shots of vodka in it.
Shorten’s a big girls blouse, but could you imagine Lord Waffleworth biting the arse out of a can of VB and popping the ring-pull?
Lol it goes to show the partisanship of the media and the hiding Abbott copped.
Poor Tits. Imagine living life as a fraud – selling out the wukkas just minutes after you had been rousing them up from the back of a flat top ute and then heading off to Raheen for dinner with Dick Pratt to discuss selling out the wukkas again.
If Peanut Head is going to be passed off as a man of the people the Liars spin merchants are going to have to do better than this. Tits and Waffleworth are literally the only thing keeping the other in a job.
Their turnfailure has been known to allow the champagne to linger nearly too long upon his palate, before using the spittoon at tastings.
If you go to her article, click on her name, you get “Judith Ireland is a special writer, weekends, for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based at Parliament House”. But I think a word is missing – “Judith Ireland is a special needs writer, weekends, for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based at Parliament House”. FIFY.
Why are you asking questions you already know the answers to?
Bil Shorten is just the latest in a line of Labor politicians in the mould fashioned by Gough Whitlam – they may have never done a day’s actual work in their lives, but they know what’s best for the wukkas.
Tits with a mini-bar. Looks like identifying as a limp chameleon has fooled the wukkas.