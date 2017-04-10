Liberty Quote
Blessed are the young, for they shall inherit the national debt.— Herbert Hoover
-
-
Monday Forum: April 10, 2017
A little something from the OOT.
I’m trying to imagine john constantine singing “Three Little Maids from School”, decked out in a kimono while driving his combine harvester.
Can’t do it.
Morning Libby Zee, good morning TonyN, good morning JC.
Mine arrived in 1826, so I consider this an excellent idea!
1820. Do I get a prize?
Actually I wouldn’t mind something like native title. I would like a trump card against the ever growing expansion of national parks.
Recreation and industry are irrelevant considerations to green left inner city shut ins in government sinecures.
LOL. He has some of his late father’s talent, it seems.
Model A…
LOOKING SHIP-SHAPE! World’s most expensive warship FINALLY hits the water as US Navy tests out new £10billion supercarrier after being dogged by delays and ‘reliability issues’
Big ship. The copters on the flight deck look tiny.
How about special consideration for Canadians that came over in 1981!
calli already beat you to it Zyconoclast
Yes she did.
And as a tribute to her I give you this.
The USS Gerald R. Ford was pictured on the water for its first sea trials on Saturday … The ship, which was designed using 3D computer modelling, is capable of reaching speeds upwards of 34mph thanks to its two nuclear reactors.
But can’t fart and chew gum at the same time?
1820. Do I get a prize?
1836.
Anyone of the bush lawyers on the Cat help out? I know anything “written into the Constitution” has to be approved by referendum, but the original article referred to the South Australian Government negotiating a treaty with their “First Nations.” Doesn’t the Constitution say that only the Commonwealth can sign treaties?
Blast. Beat me by seven and nine years. Countess of Harcourt 1827 and Mermaid 1829.
I hold a rather dismal view.
The ALP and LNP are a cartel and the judicial appointments are nearly always one of their own.
To discipline someone on the bench would be to upset the apple cart.
They definitely have the power to dismiss magistrates. As for appointment, I have seen a few senior solicitors recommend an appointment committee with terms out of sync with Parliament – then the Premier and AG gets to choose from this. The problem is institutions get captured. Judges should get limited long terms of tenure. Say two lost of seven years and the third one they have to show they are extraordinarily good at their job. It wouldn’t really pout anyone out of a job and after say two lost of seven years, you should get “promoted” to a higher court if you’re good enough to stay on. The chances of someone being on the bench for longer than 35 years are zilch, unless they get to the bench at 35 (and stay in the state court system).
Even if that is a good idea, you won’t get far without either elections or at least the right to recall with popular initiative. If we have elections, I recommend approval voting for each panel. Perhaps after selection. The race for public office should be like the hunger games. May the odds never be in their favour!
My ‘Samuel’ arrived in 1804.
…the original article referred to the South Australian Government negotiating a treaty with their “First Nations.”
Not exactly – recognition of the original inhabitants was mentioned in letters patent issued by the King following the SA Act of 1834, which was later repealed after misadministration of the colony led to near bankruptcy. Nothing changes in SA!
Very few people are in the disbelief category and, not being tribal, most of those at least attempt to be objective about what is presented.
If the White Helments have been caught lying once, then it is simply prudent to assume that they will lie again and yes we do expect that the US intelligence services have much better intel.
Still if the US knew that Assad was storing chemical weapons at an airbase why did they stay their hand till he used them?
It could just as easily have been a conventional attack with civilian casualties repurposed as victims of a chem attack to shift world opinion. White Helmets could have simply waited for the next bombing raid to put into action their oh noes chem weapons plan. Timing is everything. Not exactly rocket science for them really.
Btw fake atrocities are fake so I don’t see how
is an accurate comparison .
Quite a few pioneer descendants here then; we should get a petition up!
APRIL 09, 2017
The next target
First, a roundup of some other people’s thoughts. …
http://voxday.blogspot.com.au/2017/04/the-next-target.html
It’s certainly interesting to hear that Kushner and Bannon are still de facto allies. And now, since others appear to have noticed the same things that I have and gone public with it, I’ll post what I wrote to a friend several days ago:
This appears to be wrong about the Syrian action a feint; the God-Emperor has come out very noisily against North Korea and expressed satisfaction with an operation that appears to have accomplished precisely nothing. It looks more like a warning to a third party. Therefore, I conclude that the Syrian strike may have achieved two goals for him.
I further observe that the media is now widely reporting what I was already observing, which is that the US naval elements, which are always the core of any large-scale US military assault, are now stronger in the Pacific than they are in the Gulf.
Where I was clearly wrong was that I was expecting a feint followed quickly by a hard-hitting surprise attack. It appears, however, that the God-Emperor is going to attempt to negotiate first, while carrying a big stick in his hand. Of course, even with a strong US naval presence in the Sea of Japan, an attack from the north by the Chinese would probably come as a big surprise to the North Koreans.
Shouldn’t the God-Emperor put American interests first? Well, that’s just it. There are no American interests in Syria. But it’s simply not possible to say the same with any degree of certainty about the North Korean situation. If – if – China and Russia are both signing on, as appears to be the case, then it behooves us to not rush to any judgment until we know more about the situation.
Good day to youse all . you will notice I use the plural of you.
I was in a bar once a guy was leaving ,”see youse later” he called out ,he got to the door ,another guy said ” arent uou gonns say goodbye to me ? ” ,the first one said “I said youse ” meaning he had used the plural of “you,” ,a lesson in grammar I have rememberd since .
Yes!
It has implications regarding terra nullius and the common law.
Colonial governors entered treaties with Aborigines on account of being the sovereign’s direct representative. Queensland annexed colonies for the British (and I think the Brits weren’t even interested).
If the states had saving powers written into the constitution, then if the treaty was valid at the time, arguably it is valid but it is able to be repealed because of the 1967 referendum as well as general treaty and common law making powers (I suppose as part of the nationhood power as well).
If it hasn’t been repealed, there might be additional claims or arguments against any common law remaining from Mabo.
…maladministration, should be.
Everyone who arrived when Australia was a colony and anyone with a bit of Aboriginal DNA.
A decent project to establish an Australian Aboriginal DNA database should attract thousands of eager volunteers to provide samples.
Roger, ahem. Mine weren’t exactly pioneers. 😃
Well there you go.
1958.
SS Orion. Same ship my Dad went to Egypt in, in 1941.
Yes!
Carefully selected by the best brains the English judiciary had to offer, to be sent to the new colony?
From the discussion with SOG about the Ponds Institute climate survey.
SOG, those tables don’t appear on my screen. So I can’t comment.
You say that “it was almost certainly a phone survey” but that is my point – we don’t know how the survey was done or how the sample was selected.
The Ponds Institute has never, to my knowledge, released the results of any “survey” that did not confirm its leftist, greenie narrative. It’s just a propaganda sausage machine.
srr, moving a carrier force into the NW Pacific indicates intent. The question is did Trump do a trade with Xi ? Most important, did Trump agree to back off over the buildup in the South China Straights.
EXCLUSIVE: MASSIVE US INVASION OF SYRIA HAS ALREADY BEGUN
High level sources tell Infowars Trump administration set for full-scale Syria invasion
Infowars.com – APRIL 9, 2017
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-massi…ady-begun/
Breaking,not confirmed.
Calli, I hope you enjoyed your tribute from Zyconoclast. I certainly did. I’d be over the moon all day if I got a tribute like that. What a strong and happy time people had in the past, when men were men and women were glad of it.
That’s my memory of it too.
My Great-Great-Grandfather began his 14 year tour of exile in 1830. Liked it so much he stayed.
Breaking news, from the Oz.
Free the convicts! Yes, the one who established my surname in the colonies was sent down for an extended vacation for a bit of pick pocketing. His wife, however, came to work as a ladies maid.
Few, if any, of these institutes would release a survey contradicting their own views. Not much point.
1958.
Interloper!
Roger, ahem. Mine weren’t exactly pioneers.
Currency lass, eh, calli?
No one is really untouchable. It’s just a matter of positioning them where not touching them is no longer profitable for those who can do them the most damage.
They all know the game and rules they signed up for.
First of my mob” jumped ship” in Sydney, in 1821.
Vale John Clarke.
Christina’s lovely in that clip, Lizzie. What a talent.
The men reminded me of the fellas in Yass the other night on their Hauling the Hume adventure. Some were a little on the aged and rotund side, but all true blue types. And having blokey fun.
A world away from the ManBuns.
Well other than the fact that I was not commenting about the goodness or otherwise of Trump, great point!
And really Assad is solely responsible for IS as opposed to Clinton and Obama directly funding islamists and training them?
What was the value of the material aid provided by the US to islamist groups, millions or billions?
We all know the majority of that US aid went straight into the hands of islamic state and other hard line muslim groups, the only difference between one and the other being the name of their current leader.
No muslim shall ever take personal responsibility for their own actions either, not even Baghdadi, not in Dottystan.
It is Clinton and Obama that are responsible for the prolongation of the Syrian Civil War, not a desperate Assad buying oil from the enemy of his enemy, or whatever it is that you claim he did.
This argument is on par with your Bad Putin allows sharia law! even though it is in Chechnya and a very a very limited application of sharia law like the banning of alcohol and gambling while allowing polygamy and forcing women to wear hijab.
And don’t forget that you also claim that Sharia Law only means being governed by a theocracy, which Chechnya is clearly not (yet).
Are you okay? Punishing Assad along with his ISIS allies would be a prime example of that.
Putin allows Sharia law within the Russian Federation. He is no hero and has no interest in “protecting the West”.
Chechnya is a theocracy – Russia has not even suppressed the ongoing Islamist rebellion which covers huge swathes of the territory, minus the “official” government otherwise described as a “constitutional theocracy”.
Hah! I seen lots of people using youse back in my Westie childhood day. Irish traditions.
They still use youse a lot in Tasmania. Waitress said ‘what’ll youse have?’ to me and Hairy.
Made him feel right at home. We last heard it like that in Galway.
You don’t hear ‘I seen’ much anywhere outside Ireland these days. Or am I wrong?
Via Bolt (who is posting much this morning):
Brilliant plan, Lord Waffle, putting a tax on super after categorically ruling it out before the election. And I expect SSM and renewable energy are real vote winners, with the ‘over 50s’.
Chechnya? Sheer expediency. He hates Islam.
🙂 –
yeah, except they’re run by rules of the rigged game called, ‘How to Succeed at Destroying Your Life’.
it’s not the only game in Judiciary Town, but the others are only open to high rollers
It kept falling down the stairs!
Knew a two ringer nuc engineer who tended the kettle on a Big E speed run from Tokyo Bay to Yankee Station during that kerfuffle we don’t talk about.
Only the sea state and hull strength limited her speed.
Yes yes Assad the Alawite and islamic state sitting in a tree
That is A grade delusional.
Alawites are top of the list for the IS daleks.
No convert or dhimmi options.
In yet another disturbing example of the genocide facing Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East, on 12-13 May a group from Islamic State (IS) entered a town near the city of Hama in Syria, populated only by Christians and Alawites, killing an as yet unspecified number of men, women and children. Prior to the women being killed they were first raped. Meanwhile in Aleppo, fighting continued during the truce agreed between the Syrian government and non-jihadist rebels, resulting in yet more deaths and injuries.
Is it ego that drives people to feel that a banal comment they made on the last page of the previous Forum should be brought over to the first page of the new Forum?
Assad helped fund and give ISIS it’s start.
There is nothing delusional about that.
This is plainly verifiable fact.
Assad is a state sponsor of terrorism. He isn’t a hero because one of his Frankenstein monsters is now out of his control.
Not even likely.
Tome Holland at the Spectator 2014 on the various sects than live in Syria
Sad that John Clarke is dead, but describing him as a comedian is a stretch.
The Games was mildly amusing.
“Natural causes”, hey? In other words, we’re not telling you what killed him at such a young age.
One of our most brilliant satirists. He was even funnier before he became one of the lefty tribe’s border patrol banshees, a misadventure that has destroyed most of our humour and humourists.
Heart attack or stroke, probably the former.
I think he was better earlier.
Putin allows Sharia law within the Russian Federation.
Given that the republics are autonomous it’s perhaps more accurate to say he tolerates it.
Better than government by a wide margin.
Though it appears the Assad family become more muslim in order to cling to power.
by the way, I am not a fan of Assad I am just saying in a war of islamists versus the existing regime, I favour the regime and that is what I said in the balance of my post this morning, which you conveniently ignored, that there should and hopefully will not be a dictatorship called Syria when this war ended.
Why do I prefer the Assad regime?
Because if the islamists win and create their beloved El-sham then they will have a base to continue their assault on Dar El Harb ie us.
And in 2015 at the Islamic Monthly
John Clarke was original in many ways, and that’s quite hard to do.
Read a few of his scripts back in the day – dryly amusing.
Here is one of his characters, Fred Dagg:
With New Zealand in crisis during the 1970s, the very sensible Mr Dagg addressed a wide range of issues on national television. He was elegantly dressed and was often accompanied by a dog. Fred and The Old Sheila had seven sons, all called Trevor. Very good boys they were too. Especially Trevor.
In the 1975 New Zealand election, there was a 100% swing to the Dagg Party. Then in the 1980s some clown imported Market Economics, the belief that a beautiful day has no value if you can’t sell it.
Fred and Bruce Bayliss pulled the country’s infrastructure out of a ditch up near Taihape in 1987 and gave the government a lift back to town in the truck. They still owe Fred for the petrol
Who said Assad was a hero?
Stop making things up please dot
Having destroyed the mental health of girls by insisting they be men, ‘experts’ allot blame:
Hey dads, are you positive role models for your daughters?
Syria is a leftover of Brezhnev. Vichy didn’t help.
Biddulph is a climate hysteric too.
It’s amazing the problems experts can find when they have a book to flog.
In related news it has been announced that resupply duties have been subcontracted to Santa Klaus.
Please give us these facts. If I recall, ISIS was formed out of a whole bunch of Syrian Al-Quada rebel groups joining to form a caliphate, almost all these groups were initially funded by Saudi and Qatar (and possibly the CIA) to take down the Syrian Regime.
That was the genesis of ISIS, so its hard to see why Assad created the very groups he was fighting in the Syrian civil war. Possibly he did, but most of those groups were funded by outside actors (who gloated about it), not the Syrian state.
But the so called FSA has always been a fake creation of western media. According to Robert Fisk, possibly the most knowledgeable of all Syrian journalists, he could not find any evidence the FSA actually existed, there were only extremist Islamist groups fighting Assad.
*banal comment alert*
It’s like deja vu all over again.
Chuckle.
Clarke was hiking through the Grampians.
He died from exercising. He would still be alive today if he had stayed on the couch or gone to the pub.
So did Obama. Trump should bomb his Washington home.
Plainly verifiable.
From a centre-right newspaper.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/syria/11051566/How-Assad-helped-the-rise-of-his-foe-Isil.html
People always say this when somebody dies exercising.
The truth, however, is that if he wasn’t an exerciser he probably would have died ten years ago.
Works for me.
The issue for ‘The Games’ was that no matter what goonery they filmed, they were always beaten to the punch by SOCOG.
I can only give credit to the working level folk and the volunteers that the actual events went off so well, compared to the trainwreck that SOCOG presaged.
Why do I prefer the Assad regime?
Because if the islamists win and create their beloved El-sham then they will have a base to continue their assault on Dar El Harb ie us.
The Kirkpatrick Doctrine updated for the 21st C.:
Authoritarian regimes are preferable to totalitarian ones.
Democracy takes centuries to develop and cannot be imposed from without without risking chaos.
Assad is preferable to an Islamist caliphate, both from our point of view and his citizens. Therefore, don’t weaken him but draw clear, enforceable boundaries and take a long spoon if you have to sup with him.
A lot of bloodshed and misery could have been avoided if Bush43 had applied this to Saddam.
Vale John Clarke. You have to go sometime and I could imagine many worse ways than while bushwalking in the Grampians.
He was genuinely original and funny in his heyday. Some of the Fred Dagg skits are wonderful. Even the early Clarke and Dawe sketches were hilarious but the idea got tired about 15 years ago and certainly should have been put out of its misery at least a decade ago. The last decent thing he did was co-write and appear in The Games just before the Sydney Olympics.
I am guessing that the leftist media will be more sympathetic to the passing of this famous satirist compared to the other recently departed famous satirist, Bill Leak.
Roger
#2350686, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:32 am
Quite a few pioneer descendants here then; we should get a petition up!
If identifying as a “pioneer” is good enough to make the grade then I am happy to so do/do so.
I’m pretty sure that was a doco.
Except they left out the bit where NSW pollies and sundry other sharks got in for their cut.
That would have been two more series worth of material right there.
Amazing that Australians still believe that every other country in the last 30 years paid bribes to host the Games and then doled out juicy contracts to mates, but Sydney didn’t.
All you need to know is the bloke running the Games Infrastructure, Bob Leece (pronounced Fleece) went on to run that spectacular cash hosing job, BER in NSW.
One of the Queanbeyan servo murderers was out on bail for violent sexual assault with a weapon.
Another person is dead thanks to a leftist judge.
A thousand dollars says he was bailed because poor brown yoof.
All those responsible for bailing this individual should be jailed.
Dot/SRR
If I was putting up a motion to my local branch in relation to removing some of the VIC magistrates what levers am I going to pull? I need practical advice. There’s always more than one way of skinning a cat.
Leak raised the same issue in his final speech.
He re-invents the ‘gimp’ character as a teacher but what if the Education Department start employing gimps?
Where does he go then for a sense of the ridiculous?
Vale John Clarke.
The funniest thing he did was The Games parody back in 2000.
That was a long time ago.
Mark Steyn’s Week.
What I do love about Trump is that he isn’t telling us loose lipped chattering classes anything, except what he told us throughout his campaign; that he wouldn’t be telling anyone anything, but rather, simply doing the job and then letting us enjoy the results.
But he also doesn’t leave us alone and frightened in the dark without at least putting a nightlight on.
Like China, Korea featured A Lot in his Presidential campaign, yet despite that, most of the world seemed to miss the removal of South Korea’s dangerously deluded Leader, AND her handlers.
How much her mob helped N.Korea with their high tech expertise and traitorous ‘Western‘/UN contacts, well, we could reasonably surmise was enough to make N.K. a serious problem that needs sorting, sorting made more likely with Park being cut off along with footholds, Trump becoming POTUS, ah, and S. Korea’s Ban Ki-moon no longer being Secretary-General of the United Nations (In office – 1 January 2007 – 31 December 2016), along with this curious little detail – “widely considered to be a potential candidate for the 2017 South Korean presidential election, before announcing, on February 1, that he would not be running.”
So yeah, it looks like another case of mother duck flapping about at one end of the pond to draw the foxes attention, while her ducklings quietly paddle into the cover of the reeds at the other.
..
Your grammar is shocking.
The plural of “you” is “yiz”, not “youse”.
Thusly:
“See yiz latter”.
Oh great
Dot is relying on an opinion piece that speculates on what Assad might have hoped when he released political prisoners and why he was bombing one lot of jihadis and not the other. No matter that Raqqa is comparatively isolated and Damascus is like the capital.
Non islamist and there goes your opinion piece, shot down in flames.
This has got to be one of the funniest statements I have read on this blog!
Tears streaming……thank you Dr Fred Lenin
From the deceased thread …
What an idiot.
All he had to say is that he was smoking crack and had since contacted his doctor about rehab, and the Hun would never have printed the photo because … privacy and duty of care.
Dot stay out of the Middle East, please.
You were peddling the Free Syrian Army bulldust until recently.
Unless you’re a Kiwi.”
Then the correct term is “see yuss lutter”.
Morning All
1001th!
102th!
In the 3rd world where the concept of shame still exists, bribes are paid secretively. In Australia they are written into the contract and announced with great fanfare.
A lot of bloodshed and misery could have been avoided if Bush43 had applied this to Saddam.
As I understood it, Saddam’s killing rates were so great that everything that happened subsequently (at least till Obama pulled out the troops) was better in comparison. Also, that if you were an African American finishing high school you were safer joining the army and being deployed in Iraq than staying in Chicago or Philadelphia.
And don’t forget that, even with terrorist threats against them, millions of Iraqis turned out to vote for the provisional government, the constitution and the constitutional government. I know that accusations of “racism” are easy to throw around, but on what basis do middle class pinkos assert that the Iraqis shouldn’t have been given the chance for democracy that they obviously wanted?
The real problem with Iraq was that Obama was determined to be the great hero who solved everything by pulling out the US troops, thus opening the way for ISIS to turn the place into a disaster zone.
I have just learned that the federal government is proposing to introduce a prescription-tracking system, meant to stop people from getting multiple prescriptions of powerful drugs. I listened to a report about it here.
A similar system is said to already exist in Tasmania, where “30 to 50 times a day”, it prevents someone from getting that extra prescription. “Doctors know civil libertarians won’t be happy”, but a proponent of the scheme (from scriptwise.org.au) says that doctors have a “duty of care” to prevent people from overdosing.
My first reaction was, things are usually different for people with a lot of money, will there be a legal loophole in this scheme for them? Or will the state’s power be great enough, that even Australia’s 1%, the people who are making the decisions that decide the country’s future, will be deemed personally irresponsible enough, that their medical choices have to be regulated by this system of oversight?
My second reaction was, I should go see if Catallaxy has any comments about this yet. This is the *only* Australian forum I know, where there is a predictable body of opinion in favor of individual liberty, even in cases where an expansion in the state’s knowledge of our lives is “for our own good” or “for the collective good” or “for the good of [some subsection of the population]”.
I find this case interesting for multiple reasons. Science and technology produce a steady stream of new techniques and products that people can use to alter their minds and bodies. Out of all the many reasons that politicians find to create new regulations and new systems of monitoring and control, the regulation of biological and psychological technologies is a major and growing contributor. An instance like this may be a bellwether of what’s coming.
Also, personally, I am by no means categorically against something like this. I’m just not sure what to think. I’m poor, I’ve used the public health system many times. But I do also see that the price of relying on the state to deliver medical services, or to assist in their delivery, is that the state then becomes motivated to intervene in people’s management of their lives. If medical costs are borne by the state, then the state has a *budgetary* interest in reducing the frequency of smoking, obesity, car accidents, people falling downstairs… and that’s why we now have public announcements about those topics, everywhere.
Yet another aspect of this situation, is that electronic prescription is a business. As with every aspect of life in our computer-network society, there are people ready to step in and replace the old ways of doing something – in this case, the written prescription – with a new way that is mediated by computer. So I wonder about the potential role of e-prescription lobbyists, working for businesses who hope to become government contractors, in motivating and designing a policy like this.
Melbourne’s oldest piece of public art, the bronze statue of Burke and Wills, is being removed from public view for “five or six years” because of the Metro construction project.
Why can’t they just put it somewhere else, instead of burying it for years until everyone forgets about it? How about:
Dead white males. Colonialism. Aboriginal dispossession. Traditional Western art.
With so many strikes against it, it’s a wonder that it lasted this long.
Convict on Minerva 1818 – to Van Diemens Land
Centre-right, as in neo-con interventionist? Like The Australian?
These papers are dedicated to casting Assad as the new Hitler, and everything he does is pure evil.
That’s one of the worst sourced articles I have ever seen, and the entire narrative for it comes from one person, Chris Doyle, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding.
With the benefit of knowing recent history, take a read again Dot, this guy claimed Assad was buying oil from ISIS. But when the Russians arrived in 2015 they started bombing 200 truck long oil convoys travelling into….Turkey. The US was finally shamed into bombing them later that week. Until then the US and allies (Australia) had ignored these ISIS oil convoys strewn across the desert. What took them so long? Finally last year the media had to admit all that ISIS oil was being sold through companies in Turkey linked to Edrogan’s son.
Analyst of the Syrian Civil War, Kyle Orton, argues that it was Saddam Hussein’s manufactured Faith Campaign – designed to cling on to power – that was the genesis of ISIS.
The Deplorable Barking Toad
#2350780, posted on April 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Interesting. From your name I would have picked you as June 1935 by the Bureau of Sugar Experiment Stations.
Sounds like a major expansion of the existing system for drugs containing codeine. Any computer thing the government gets into ends up stuffed or costing enormous amounts of money; usually both. This may well kill as many people as it saves, if people are prevented from filling their scripts.
If the AMA, or pharmacy guild, are in favour, then it is a way for them to get more money.
Vale Fred Dagg
My younger brother was part of the NSWPOL Olympic Games Directorate (ie the ‘permanent staff’ doing the planning & liasing for a few years before the games) and co located with the SOC. Seeing it from the inside he said a) he was sure they were being bugged to get plot lines for the show and b) it was a lot worse and they could have come up with another 6 seasons worth.
Will Carpe make Q&A bearable? Or do many just not bother?
First of all, the Victorian legislation website is a fucking joke…
I do not like your chances within the term of the current government.
You need the Attorney General of Victoria to set up a committee to look into misbehaviour. Then after an adverse finding, you can go about a resolution that clears both houses, presented to the governor-in-council.
See sections 87 AAB and AAD of the Victorian Constitution.
From the Oz.
Politico has apparently appointed Graeme Bird as a consultant.
As I understood it, Saddam’s killing rates were so great that everything that happened subsequently (at least till Obama pulled out the troops) was better in comparison.
I find that very hard to believe.
I know that accusations of “racism” are easy to throw around, but on what basis do middle class pinkos assert that the Iraqis shouldn’t have been given the chance for democracy that they obviously wanted?
Who’s denying them a chance at democracy? It just wasn’t our business to deliver it.
…and the counterpoint come from Robert Fisk, a serial left wing contributor to The Guardian whose objection to Western policy stems from a disbelief in the Iranian nuclear programme.
Mitchell porter, in my view it is just another administrative and bureaucracy increasing cost in money and freedom imposed upon the people by totalitarian control freaks unnecessarily.
It will be obtuse to lives of people that exist outside of the sphere of suburban Joe Blogs, that bureaucrats believe everybody lives like, and will therefore cause more harm than good.
Doctors keep a good eye on how much they are prescribing through fear of litigation and basic responsibility and decency.
This is the golden rule for bureaucracy expansion.
Find a problem that requires expansion or make a problem up to justify expansion.
They are doing that with Mussies.
Importing them is creating a problem that grows bureaucracy and control, the likes of which is irresistible to government.
It’s why they treat aboriginal people different to others.
They can then grow a HRC to control those that speak out against the problem they created in the first place.
These subjects are vastly different to your prescription issue, but government is tediously predictable with this behaviour, no matter what the subject.
Just my two bobs worth.
and presumably – get out of Iraq and make way for the Quds Force.
“Vale John Clarke. You have to go sometime and I could imagine many worse ways than while bushwalking in the Grampians.”
Sad for his family and friends, but when the likes of Richard di Natale – ‘a leading light of satire’ – and Tony Burke – ‘ he used satire perfectly’ – start praising your ‘satire’, then you should know that you’ve turned propagandist, al la ‘Clarke and Dawe’.
Some – by no means all – of the Fred Dagg stuff was funny c.1979. ‘The Games’ had the same basic problem as ‘Utopia’, a tardy and plodding reenactment of reality.
I saw him c.2007 in the foyer of the Gorton Building, waiting to be sorted up to see someone important in the Department of the Environment. The smug look that he always carried on TV ‘satire’ actually seemed to be his natural expression.
He’s in bed with Hezbollah and the Iranian regime.
And formally at war with Israel.
I’m struggling to think of anything that might fall under the category of “good”.
Baddies vs baddies vs baddies.
Get the Christians and Yazidis out, and any other such groups, then wall the place off.
Hackers Are Emptying ATMs With a Single Drilled Hole and $15 Worth of Gear
Agile and innovative
All those responsible for bailing this individual should be jailed
Should that not be, All those responsible for failing this individual should be jailed?
Oh yeah I remember now, all care no responsibility etc if the “responsibility” should reside with us.
Wow, not only did Richard Spencer get punched again, but Antifa also poured glitter on him. That is cold. Could possibly be a war crime. I am almost on Spencer’s side. Almost.
So nearly a decade later and the fallout from the putrid mess that was the AWB’s Iraqi bribery scandal still oozes like treacle through the Courts.
The worst part of whole sordid affair was that the two Ministers who were absolutely culpable – Alexander Downer and Mark Vaile – got off totally scot-free thanks to JWH.
Iran secretly threatened to suspend nuke talks if Obama attacked Assad over chemical weapons use. Obama backed down.
Iirc at the time Obama said he had intelligence that deemed it was “highly probable” that Assad was responsible for that sarin attack outside Damascus in August, 2013.
Now even the NYT doesn’t think so; most likely an al-Qaeda linked cell sponsored by the Saudis with the aim of getting Obama to bomb or remove Assad.
The fog of war.
Too easy
But why should Christians and Yazidis be forced to give up their ancestral homelands, the Yazidi have religious ties to Mount Sinjar and Christians have said they want to return home too.
In any case where should the wall be? Around Syria or perhaps all of the Middle East, with a little carve out for Israel and the Christian enclave in Lebanon.
And what about the muslims already in the west?
Should we do a forced swamp like Greece and Turkey did last century?
There is no simple solution.
Would that there was.