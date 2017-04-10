Q&A Forum: April 10, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 10, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
24 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 10, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2351178, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications; Penny Wong, Opposition Leader in the Senate; Billy Bragg, Singer-songwriter and activist; Nikki Gemmell, Author; and Margaret Somerville, Professor of Bioethics, The University of Notre Dame Australia.
    If Carpe is counting then 15 please.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2351179, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    can’t play tonight, waiting for the new arseless chaps to come from the blacksmiths.

    That and i have work.

    Will definitely be back next week.

  3. stackja
    #2351184, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Thank you.

  4. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2351185, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    watching Q&A is a self inflicted lobotomy

  5. .
    #2351186, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    In 2005, it was announced that Australian screenwriter Andrew Bovell, who penned the award-winning film drama, Lantana, was to adapt The Bride Stripped Bare for the screen.

    Oh god. Lantana was bloody awful.

    Billy Bragg!

    Sorry, I will go off and watch something genuinely informative, entertaining, educational or inspirational on Foxtel, YouTube or Netflix.

  6. stackja
    #2351190, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    With Carpe busy. No reason to follow the silliness. Will check comments tomorrow.

  7. john constantine
    #2351191, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Their wongfilth, still basking in her genocide of the obsolete australians that mage their living in the Murray Darling Basin.

    Anybody ever asked her exactly what australia got out of the payoff Johnny Kahlbetzer was given on a plate by their wongfilth?.

  8. bela bartok
    #2351192, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications = wet
    Penny Wong, Opposition Leader in the Senate = left Lesso
    Billy Bragg, Singer-songwriter and activist = farkwit left
    Nikki Gemmell, Author = prurient left
    Margaret Somerville, Professor of Bioethics = academic leftist

    I’m not going to bother.

  9. Uh oh
    #2351202, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    As a precursor I see that Peter Greste of Al Jazeera (I got locked up) fame is hosting tonight’s Four Corners programme about ‘Facebook’. Ah well, Al Jazeera, ABC, all same-same.

  10. classical_hero
    #2351203, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Looks like I’m the reigning, undersputed, and defending champion.

  11. mizaris
    #2351215, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Looks like I’m the reigning, undersputed, and defending champion.

    Maaaate…if you can sit through it without throwing something, more power to you. Moi…I have grout which needs cleaning.

  12. BrettW
    #2351218, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    The panel makes this one to miss for me.

    Does Billy Bragg get an invite every time he comes to Australia ?

    As I have said before why are singers and comedians often on Q&A but we rarely see ex military (apart from MAJGEN Moylan) or sports people.

    When is Andrew Hastie going to get a run and dont recall seeing Dutton there. They would make leftie heads explode.

  13. Sparkx
    #2351222, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    The wong bloke and the bint in the red dress are too much for me. I will read the comments in the morning.

  14. Spider
    #2351223, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I can’t help having the feeling that if Obama had done the same thing this would be a completely different show.

  15. Spider
    #2351225, posted on April 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Surprise surprise local Labor Party member gets in a Dorothy Dixer for Wong.

  16. H B Bear
    #2351240, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Fark Is this a new low for The Snowcone Variety Hour? Billy Bragg, kd wrong, The Australian’s in-house frightbat and a fat Lieboral lightweight.I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a pencil.

  17. H B Bear
    #2351248, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Looks like Snowcone has defeated the combined forces of the Monday Cat army.

  18. areff
    #2351249, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    was just about to hang out the washing, but am reluctant to go outside. The Hills hoist could be festooned with hanged geriatrics, according to the dirty book writer

  19. Spider
    #2351254, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Looks like someone has pulled the plug on the Q&A feed.

  20. BrettW
    #2351264, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Looks like this thread has lowest comments ever for a Q&A show. Hopefully also reflected in poor ratings.

  21. Goanna
    #2351267, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Wham bang!

    The bloody nail gun and the Hills Hoist.

  22. Cold-Hands
    #2351268, posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Judging by the twitter feed, not worth watching. I’ll leave the telly off.

  23. EvilElvis
    #2351317, posted on April 10, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    For Christ’s sake, hasn’t Nikki’s bobbing head fallen off yet?!?

  24. EvilElvis
    #2351329, posted on April 11, 2017 at 12:23 am

    So to summarise (and pad the comment figures a little), people utilising negative gearing will be euthanised with a hills hoist or nail gun by red dress wearing bints and Charlie Chaplinesque lesbian pollies. Billy Bragg may or may not play at your funeral. After watching that I’m almost ready for an assisted offing…

