What, then, do they want government for? Not to regulate commerce; not to educate the people; not to teach religion; not to administer charity; not to make roads and railways; but simply to defend the natural rights of man – to protect person and property – to prevent the aggressions of the powerful upon the weak – in a word, to administer justice. This is the natural, the original, office of a government. It was not intended to do less: it ought not to be allowed to do more.— Herbert Spencer
Q&A Forum: April 10, 2017
Panellists: Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications; Penny Wong, Opposition Leader in the Senate; Billy Bragg, Singer-songwriter and activist; Nikki Gemmell, Author; and Margaret Somerville, Professor of Bioethics, The University of Notre Dame Australia.
If Carpe is counting then 15 please.
can’t play tonight, waiting for the new arseless chaps to come from the blacksmiths.
That and i have work.
Will definitely be back next week.
Thank you.
watching Q&A is a self inflicted lobotomy
Oh god. Lantana was bloody awful.
Billy Bragg!
Sorry, I will go off and watch something genuinely informative, entertaining, educational or inspirational on Foxtel, YouTube or Netflix.
With Carpe busy. No reason to follow the silliness. Will check comments tomorrow.
Their wongfilth, still basking in her genocide of the obsolete australians that mage their living in the Murray Darling Basin.
Anybody ever asked her exactly what australia got out of the payoff Johnny Kahlbetzer was given on a plate by their wongfilth?.
Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications = wet
Penny Wong, Opposition Leader in the Senate = left Lesso
Billy Bragg, Singer-songwriter and activist = farkwit left
Nikki Gemmell, Author = prurient left
Margaret Somerville, Professor of Bioethics = academic leftist
I’m not going to bother.
As a precursor I see that Peter Greste of Al Jazeera (I got locked up) fame is hosting tonight’s Four Corners programme about ‘Facebook’. Ah well, Al Jazeera, ABC, all same-same.
Looks like I’m the reigning, undersputed, and defending champion.
Looks like I’m the reigning, undersputed, and defending champion.
Maaaate…if you can sit through it without throwing something, more power to you. Moi…I have grout which needs cleaning.
The panel makes this one to miss for me.
Does Billy Bragg get an invite every time he comes to Australia ?
As I have said before why are singers and comedians often on Q&A but we rarely see ex military (apart from MAJGEN Moylan) or sports people.
When is Andrew Hastie going to get a run and dont recall seeing Dutton there. They would make leftie heads explode.
The wong bloke and the bint in the red dress are too much for me. I will read the comments in the morning.
I can’t help having the feeling that if Obama had done the same thing this would be a completely different show.
Surprise surprise local Labor Party member gets in a Dorothy Dixer for Wong.
Fark Is this a new low for The Snowcone Variety Hour? Billy Bragg, kd wrong, The Australian’s in-house frightbat and a fat Lieboral lightweight.I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a pencil.
Looks like Snowcone has defeated the combined forces of the Monday Cat army.
was just about to hang out the washing, but am reluctant to go outside. The Hills hoist could be festooned with hanged geriatrics, according to the dirty book writer
Looks like someone has pulled the plug on the Q&A feed.
Looks like this thread has lowest comments ever for a Q&A show. Hopefully also reflected in poor ratings.
Wham bang!
The bloody nail gun and the Hills Hoist.
Judging by the twitter feed, not worth watching. I’ll leave the telly off.
For Christ’s sake, hasn’t Nikki’s bobbing head fallen off yet?!?
So to summarise (and pad the comment figures a little), people utilising negative gearing will be euthanised with a hills hoist or nail gun by red dress wearing bints and Charlie Chaplinesque lesbian pollies. Billy Bragg may or may not play at your funeral. After watching that I’m almost ready for an assisted offing…