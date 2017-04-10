The new tax being proposed by the Turnbull government

Chris Berg and I have made a submission to the Senate inquiry into the GST low value good bill. I’ll post a link as soon as it is posted at the APH website.
Our argument is basically that while this looks like an integrity measure and an extension of the GST that it is in fact a new tax. It has enough superficial similarity to the GST to hoodwink Australians (and the cross bench) into supporting it, but it is a new tax on internet commerce.
From our executive summary:
- The elimination of the low-value threshold for the Goods and Services Tax constitutes a new tax on inbound internet trade – that is, it will function as a tariff imposed on Australian consumers.
- The tax will raise very little revenue and will be expensive and complex to administer.
- The tax deviates substantially from the existing GST design.
- The tax is less a tax on consumption but on the reputation of foreign internet businesses.
- The tax is inconsistent with the government’s commitment to deregulation, the promotion of international trade, and its innovation agenda.
- The tax rejects principles that the Howard government established in terms of deregulation and the promotion of international trade.
- The tax will do nothing to address the issue of high retail prices in Australia.
- While masqueraded as a tax integrity measure, this tax is clearly intended to operate as a form of protectionism.
- The tax will reduce competitive pressure within the domestic Australian economy, and (as a consequence) expose Australian consumers to government sanctioned higher retail prices.
- The tax will lead to Australian consumers substituting away from large reputable electronic distribution platforms to more disreputable platforms leading to higher rates of internet fraud and possibility criminality. Product safety and consumer protection rights are likely to be compromised.
- The tax has few safeguards to ensure compliance and remittance of revenue to the Australian government.
- The tax contributes to increased levels of regime uncertainty within the Australian policy environment.
- Parliament should reject the Treasury Laws Amendment (GST Low Value Goods) Bill 2017.
Excellent points but this government, and our next government, are addicted to tax and spend.
And who knows what the senate will do?
SOG – Many voters are addicted to government handouts.
Funny
I am certain that Howard allowed that under $1000 threshold to allow Australians who could not afford to travel the same small amount of tax relief as that provided to people who could afford to travel.
I don’t imagine he saw a future of internet sites like Amazon, eBay and Alibaba where people could daily make multiple purchases of $999 and avoid GST.
If we have the internet tech to make international trading so easy and affordable, then we have the tech to make administration of the tax affordable.
Though I could not care less about revenue, maybe they could give all the net collection to WA.
Treasury Laws Amendment (GST Low Value Goods)(Shut Gerry Harvey up) Bill 2017.
And it is utterly dependent on overseas suppliers acting as tax collectors for a regime with no ability whatsoever to enforce those collections. Truly cretinous even by the stunningly retarded standards of this abomination of an excuse for a “liberal” government.
So, the new impost is intrinsically inefficient and will raise less revenue than the costs of collection, not to mention that it will annoy the hell out of a large swathe of erstwhile coalition voters.
They truly are beyond hopeless.
Yeah, but the evidence is that they don’t matter, and there are not many left, as the recent NewsPoll shows.