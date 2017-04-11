How does that slippery slope work?

So yesterday on the way home I was listening to Melbourne ABC radio.* They were interviewing Dr Bronwyn King (an oncologist) from Tobacco Free Portfolios.

It was only during a meeting with a representative of her superannuation fund in 2010 that Bronwyn learnt some of her money was flowing to tobacco companies through the default option of her superannuation fund. “I thought it was a very bad fit for me as a cancer doctor. I had watched hundreds of people die from tobacco-related disease,” Bronwyn reflects.

Okay – so she didn’t want to have tobacco stocks in her superannuation fund. Reasonable people can disagree on that sort of thing. I want my Super fund to maximise my income in retirement and I don’t particularly care how they do that. I expect my Super fund to make investment decisions based solely on the risk-return characteristics of the stocks, but I understand if others want to donate a portion of their retirement income to some good cause (of course, Super investment choices should have to be declared if and when people apply for aged care and other welfare benefits from the government). But that is another argument for another day. I digress …**

The compere then asked Dr King about how she decided which products and companies should be in a portfolio or not. Dr King had a three-point test:

Is the product intrinsically harmful when used as designed?

Is the product subject to a United Nations convention?

Is industry engagement entirely pointless?

I think this is a very subjective and after-the-fact set of criteria, but she seemed to think that the tobacco industry was exceptional in this regard – she actually used the word “exceptional”. The industry, she seemed to suggest, uniquely met all three criteria. Amusingly she quoted Mike Daube on the third point – Cats will remember that Daube is the guy who tried to ban the opera Carmen in Western Australia.

Anyway, next thing the compere opens the phone lines and we go to the first (and thankfully, last) caller. He seemed to suggest that tobacco was not exceptional and that sugar was just as dangerous as tobacco. This left Dr King is an awkward position and she mumbled some incoherent response before the compere ended the segment with many profuse thanks to Dr King and certainly no more calls on that topic (although later there were a few tweets read out).

I thought it was very funny that the very first caller called her out on the notion that tobacco is exceptional. This is how the nanny state and its operatives work, they start off by being entirely reasonable and then grind you down.

* When I drive the radio plays music – when Mrs D drives the radio plays the ABC.

**How will the world look when everyone’s Super portfolio had to be personalised to avoid, for example, tobacco, sugar, salt, alcohol, gambling, landmines, mining, banking, and any company that donates to [insert pet hate cause here]? The obvious solution is to have self-managed Super only – but not practical. (Or have no Super at all – but that’s never going to happen).