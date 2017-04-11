Liberty Quote
Publicly-funded comedians and state-subsidised playwrights claim to be the edgy breakers of taboos as they denounce wars and government collusion with corporations. They never fear that government will respond by cutting their grants. Few admit that what makes liberal democracies liberal is that “power” will not throw you in prison, whether you speak the truth to it or not, and that taboos have been broken for so long that the most “edgy” thing an artist can do is to uphold them.— Nick Cohen
Tuesday Forum: April 11, 2017
317 Responses to Tuesday Forum: April 11, 2017
And we “got here” not in six days but in eight years of being asleep at the wheel of the golf cart.
Pour yourself another glass of Chateaux Defeat 2016, mUnter.
rickw,
I read that the US tried to copy the MG42, but a problem moving from metric to Imperial meant that the early version wouldn’t actually work.
Still, some bits of the M-60 loked like parts of the MG42, so they must have eventually sorted it out.
After the war they were loaded onto landing barges, along with millions of rounds of ammo, and dumped in the North Sea.
Fuckers.
Definitely, I would have invaded them for that. Shows what a bunch of twats the Brits are, after nearly having lost their island, they hand everything in.
I think the Forgotten Weapons guy on YouTube has a review on some bisley target rifle that was returned, mainly because the owner screwed a big brass plaque on the butt detailing his win with it.
Fuck me that hirsi ali is a real extremist. If she was any sort of feminist she wouldn’t let hubbie push her into his look at me I’m still relevant money making schemes. Her new piece of garbage wouldn’t even get a pass from me if one of my old students had written it. Calls for a new McCarthyism. Attacks non violent islam as the root cause of terrorism. Attacks moderates for plotting to take over the west. Whatever that is. Like trump she lies. Wants peaceful da’wah banned (da’wah is peaceful proselytisation) totally lies about the meaning of wasatiyyah claiming its a militant plot to take over the west, instead of the Middle Way of moderation in all things. They attack peaceful Muslims and peaceful islam as the root cause of violent jihad. Obviously willing to surrender all academic credibility for populism du jour and piles of cash from the ignorant and gullible. What a pair of loons they are trying to push these stupid conspiracy theories. Rich loons though!
Golly, I hope JC doesn’t drop by this evening.
I know how much he hates military history and whatnot cluttering up the blog.
The initial attempt was during the war. Took a long time to fix.
What Leigh said, Candy. Obambi’s cowardice over eight years created the vacuum in which evil slugs like Putin, Assad and Phat Phuc-Un took up residence.
Still, some bits of the M-60 loked like parts of the MG42, so they must have eventually sorted it out.
The M-60 is indeed based on the MG-42, reverse engineering of firearms is particularly fraught! It took them a long time to get the M60 sorted.
test pattern,
You obviously don’t believe President Erdogan of Turkey, a man with some personal knowledge of Islam, when he says that “There is no moderate Islam, there is no extreme Islam. There is just Islam.”
From Zulu Kilo Two Alpha at 7:33 pm:
My father expressed his admiration for the Sikh soldiers in the first dig, who served alongside his Light Horse crew on Gallipoli, and for the quality of their horsemanship in the following desert campaigns through Jordan and into the Holy Lands.
The North Koreans don’t want a war. If anything, Trump is calling their bluff. Not before time. No, Pyongyang is not a ‘rational player’ of the traditional M.A.D. kind; but the instinct for political self-preservation in North Korea is off the charts. There is no warfare scenario that sees North Korea win, maintain a consolation strategic balance or a status quo ante bellum. Major war means the Kims are slaughtered, his top echelon is slaughtered and North Korea ended. The Kims are basically conventional Korean shopkeepers running a corner store. The world’s crappiest store. They want to keep the family business going; they won’t take on the supermarkets.
If that’s true, she better get in line. Obama, the Democrats and every left-wing journalist in the world are insisting that the Wussians are everywhere and must be rooted out by any and all means.
The policy incompetence of TLS is a little easier to comprehend when you consider that she had an imbecile like Nicholas Reece yapping at her every day.
Hey splatterpattern
Have you taken your lithium at all today?
You’ve certainly come a long way from pretending to be a conservative, Oldsalt!
they won’t take on the supermarkets.
So why is Trump being a supermarket, CL?
I love the idea of taking down North Korea. Boy, that will make a lot of western academics very, very angry!
That’s the kindest thing you could say. The dopey bastard who put the carrying handle on the body of the contraption, not on the barrel, and designed a spare barrel, featuring a duplicate gas cylinder and bipod with each spare barel, should have been tied to a bundle of faggots, soaked in pitch, set fire to, and shot over the castle walls from a trebuchet.
‘The wussians must be rooted..by any and all means’
Its twue. I can help. Know any black wussian women?
How does the M60 vary from the MAG 58?
So why is Trump being a supermarket, CL?
He promised not to get involved in wars, apart from fighting ISIS which probably 99% of the world wants.
But he did not say he would crush N. Korea. At least, I don’t remember him saying that as a policy.
MAG 58 was designed by someone who knew what he was doing. See above for my opinion of the designer of the M – 60.
That’s a good question.
I’d say he’s being a supermarket for two reasons: 1) it’s in America’s national interest to be seen to be a fearless caller of bluffs; 2) the MAGA imperative – with a Kerry Packer twist – needs a global theatre and you only get one fat cowardly dumb-dumb like Kim Jong-un in your lifetime.
But he also didn’t say he WOULDN’T crush North Korea. That’s the key difference with Syria. He scoffed at taking down Assad for years (hopefully he’ll stick with that line). But he never ruled out hitting the Kims.
Waleed proves halal certification is a scam
Just imagine a swift take-down of Kim, a few executions of the top leadership, and then…turning N.Korea into a massive foreign enterprise zone with wages at $0.50 per hour. Educated, literate, numerate population working for virtually nothing for the next 20 years. That is a pretty do-able scenario, with lots of ways to give the Chinese a piece of the action.
Let me get this straight.
If Fat Boy launches a few missiles Trump will sit on his hands because he pwomised he wouldn’t fight the other boys.
Okay.
Hopefully Fat Boy can be goaded into sinking a US carrier. That’s all we need him to do.
‘Military history and whatnot cluttering up the blog’
WW2 factoids. Reasonably well known company in Perth is now owned by maruha nichiro. During the war they were called nishi taiyo gyogyo. Accused of slave labour and espionage. They ran oilers supplying the jap fleet. One of their oilers was sunk in Kalimantan by capt. Francis Walker of the uss crevalle in 1944. 15 crew kia, 290 passengers listed as ‘fate unknown.’
Shut up testpattern. You support under-age marriage and child abuse.
I’d say he’s being a supermarket for two reasons: 1) it’s in America’s national interest to be seen to be a fearless caller of bluffs; 2) the MAGA imperative – with a Kerry Packer twist – needs a global theatre and you only get one fat cowardly dumb-dumb like Kim Jong-un in your lifetime.
I think CL we are all guessing at his motives. No-one knows, probably not even his advisors and Mrs Trump.
Perhaps VP Pence does. He is in an extra-ordinary position.
North Korean regime has been rattling sabres towards America since 1960’s.
Everyone has been trying to ignore them even though they are a major world drug distributor, supplier of rocketry technology to ME bad players, developing their own nuclear arms and now developing intercontinental ballistic missiles for delivery to places like America, even as far as Australia.
Trump has always said he will make America safe again.
Trump in one week has met with Egypt, Jordan and China.
If you think that Trump just got out of bed and said I think I’ll shoot some rockets into Siria for the hell of it and I’ll just move a small fleet closer to Nth Korea because I can then I’m sorry, but you know nothing about diplomacy nor strategy.
The interesting thing about that Waleed Aly video – apart from being another example of a prominent Muslim male beating up on a woman – is that Aly is confirmed to be a devout Muslim who only eats “Halal” food. He eats the gold bunny on that basis by his own admission. Good for him. But this being the case, why doesn’t he “perfectly skewer” or “smack down” a gay lobbyist comparing homosexual ‘relationships’ to real marriage? He must want to, as a devout ad traditional Muslim. Mmm.
You are either taking the piss, badly; or are nuts.
As the US armada begins to rendezvous off Nth Korea, Phat Boy will be running ragged to flush out those among his ‘loyal’ cadres who might be tempted to adopt funny ideas. Having lured the shadow of a hostile force onto his own doorstep, there will be many none best pleased with the upstart’s foolhardiness. A testing time indeed for trust, Kimmy old son.
Did you read this splatterpattern?
http://mtanzania.co.tz/uwekezaji-usiozingatia-mazingira-haukubaliki-nemc/
Waleed only skewered the muslim halal certification schemers.
Hanson is a bunny who should have been clear people shouldn’t be paying for halal certified Easter eggs.
cohenite
#2352228, posted on April 11, 2017 at 10:09 pm
testpattern
#2352194, posted on April 11, 2017 at 9:37 pm
Fuck me that hirsi ali is a real extremist.
You are either taking the piss, badly; or are nuts.
———————————–
The latter I’m afraid, quite deranged at that.
He’s been at this for a while now despite polite and less polite requests to stop slandering the pair.
I actually preferred oldsalt.
splatterpattern is a muslim apologist who hasn’t been taking his lithium meds.
That would be a catastrophe. A tactical nuclear strike on Pyongyang would be a proportionate response. If Fatty Kim managed to sink a US supercarrier, (doubt it, but anyway…) he may as well shoot himself in the head. Same result but quicker.
..
Ominous.
Saw that Rev.
Very clever of Trump imho.
Amusingly, given Sinclair’s appropriate header image change, that Trump didn’t even show up for the White House Passover Seder.
If our hard-earned must be expropriated, then let it be spent bombing the shit out of pissant dictators. No nation building nonsense. Just bomb the fuckers back to the stone age and, upon leaving, suggest that a repeat visit can be avoided by selecting a more agreeable head of government.
.
Like most old teachers testes is sick in the head.
The world is now exposing the sickness of the left and like monty they respond by doubling down on inanities, trying to divert and lie.
The mirror is getting harder to avoid and total dishonest insanity is prefered rather than introspection…
He is disturbed.
Proof of our winning.
And we haven’t won anything in Australia.
Trump is sending them over the edge.
They’ve never heard their own voices having to justify their theories and now they are, it’s devastating to a sound mind.
Were you here when “Numbers Bob” and “Popular Front” were fighting it out at ten paces?
Trump was also a no-show at a recent Bahnisch barbecue. I hear the absence caused no end of consternation.
I remember numbers.
I thought that was testes.
One could barely finish one’s gluten-free sausage.
Yes, because there is a direct link between the two men.
A “tradition” that only began in 2008. No biggie.
Scroll by not worth watching past the first few frames
and here is the Russian version of the bold one, performing in front of dignitaries including Putin.
Happily he is not prone to gyrations.
Testes is “old salt” but, if they are two of “Numbers” sockpuppets, they are being fiendishly cunning about it. “Numbers” has has a couple of goes at sneaking back, but he always gives himself away, a bit like Grogarly. He tried as “Aristide” but posted a great link about the evils of conscription, and how conscripts were posted to Viet Nam, without being given a chance to “opt out.”
struth
#2352244, posted on April 11, 2017 at 10:48 pm
I remember numbers.
I thought that was testes.
Numbers had truly felt convictions, wrong, but still you have to feel for the man.
This (testes) despicable entity on the other hand…
You ding bat mOnty
He possibly spent the time with his J*wish Daughter, Son-in-Law and Grandchildren!
Ooooh look. J*ws in The White House
Fuck me that hirsi ali is a real extremist.
Unlike Joseph Islam, of course. Fancy condoning Salman Rushdie’s personal BBQ? Oh.. er… that’s right he was only joking… sure he was. Duplicitous fucker.
LOL! Too bad North Korea isn’t on Twitter, except for this much-loved troll account
https://twitter.com/DPRK_News
North Korea is a happy place with abundant fruit.
Exactly. They want food and demand it by extortion. They do this every time.
It was a private dinner held by Obambi for staff, friends and family. Why would Fatty Trump be interested in attending a Democrat function?
Here’s one for you splatterpattern,
Tell me who’s the racist.
I thought S Koreans dislike Americans almost as much as they hate the Japs.
Many of them prefer Kim to America.
The idea of a unified Korea under Northern leadership is fine.
Trump should just leave them to it.
North Korea is fighting well out of their league. Pyongyang could join Hiroshima and Nagasaki on a very select list (sarc/ )
Russia would have been up shit creek without Lend-Lease. Plenty of cannon fodder, but no trucks to drive the Katyushas around on.
Max, you do realise that would be the end of K-pop video clips?