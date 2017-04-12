Housing Affordability Shmafordability

Housing affordability. Yeah right. Like many previous attempts at increasing taxes and government involvement in the market, the “housing affordability” debate it is an attempt to put lipstick on a pig.
Recall alco-pops. Was that about a tax grab or about some higher health policy objective? How about the mining tax? I seem to recall it was a tax and spend measure and not a tax and un-tax measure.
For the Labor Party, where once changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax were presented as “budget repair”, it is now about an urgent measure to deal with housing affordability. Ditto for the Government.
If it was really about housing affordability, any increased tax revenue from changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax would be returned elsewhere through other tax reductions. Has anyone heard of a tax reduction proposals to go with the proposed capital gains/negative gearing changes. The Labor Party’s proposal is matched by increased government spending, and if the Government were to propose changes, it too would probably be matched with increased government spending. Perhaps some new monument in South Australia for the Hon. Christopher Pyne, Minister for Pork Barreling, to announce. Multi-function Polis again anyone? How about a mass subsidised Tesla plant?
From the minutes of the 7 March RBA Monetary Policy Meeting:
Recent data continued to suggest that there had been a build-up of risks associated with the housing market. In some markets, conditions had been strong and prices were rising briskly, although in other markets prices were declining. In the eastern capital cities, a considerable additional supply of apartments was scheduled to come on stream over the next few years. Growth in rents had been the slowest for two decades. Borrowing for housing by investors had picked up over recent months and growth in household debt had been faster than that in household income. Supervisory measures had contributed to some strengthening of lending standards.
Emphasis added.
But hang on. According to the RBA’s own data, growth in household debt had been faster than that in household income since at least the late 1980s.
This growth paused around 2007-2007 and then took off again. Hmm. I wonder what happened around then? Was it a change in capital gains tax and negative gearing or was it a change in monetary policy? I wonder?
The main change in policy that has occurred in the last 10 years that might affect housing affordability has been monetary policy which was designed to punish savers and reward borrowers.
RBA or ALP?
Duh! You artificially lower interest rates and wonder why there is malinvestment. Pull the other one it’s got bells and whistles
Yes, a decade of monetary policy (aka artificially low interest rates) has certainly punished savers and rewarded borrowers. As a retiree and previously a modest negatively-geared real estate investor I can attest to that on both accounts. But I think the word ‘rewarded’ in this case should be treated with caution – if we have a significant housing correction these ‘lucky’ borrowers who have bought capital city domestic real estate at the current ludicrous prices with little or no deposit will be well and truly shafted as buyers head for the hills. I believe that the current downturn in Perth is the first example in this cycle, but I don’t see much media coverage of this. I wonder why?
The one law that is irrefutable is the law of unintended consequences or otherwise known as the lack of commonsense. The alcopops law resulted in my then university student kids discovering that a bottle of a rum and a 2 litre coke where so much cheaper than alcopops and had much more of a kick. Their buying habits certainly changed.
What evidence is there that monetary policy is conducted with a view toward distributional outcomes, as opposed to macroeconomic stabilization? A silly throw-away line.
I remember that Kevin Rudd upon becoming PM in 2007 made fixing the homeless problem a top priority. From 2012:
So the amount homeowners pay in interest on their mortgages is the same as it was in 1990, relative to income.
Oh noes BUBBLE we’re all going to dddiiiieeeee!
Town planners and other bureaucrats exercise their malevolent powers to add to costs and above all delay projects.
Development Applications should be dealt with in 28days, or else the town planners pay should be stopped until it is.
I have contempories of my vintage who moved to Sydney. Instead of setting for the burbs and starting small, they insist that the place is unaffordable. I really can’t argue with the evidence there.
However, they are in for a rude shock if they think their transition from renter to owner is somehow going to come to fruition by eliminating negative gearing tax rules on private property ownership (presumably corporate ownership of property will still allow for interest to be claimed as an expense?)
You sow the seeds for property ownership early on. Those seeds are not well scattered if they go to new cars, Bali holidays, endless technology and eating and drinking up a storm every weekend. Blaming others for their own wasted youth and seeking revenge via the taxation system is pretty messed up behaviour, but then again so is passing laws that insist that adults be allowed to talk to your kids about sexual perversion in classrooms. So here we are.
I don’t really mind if they pass negative gearing laws. It will be buying opportunity where fortunes will be made to those prepared with the right legal vehicles to skirt the laws and pick up the fire sales of those who don’t. Still not making any more land.
What evidence is there that monetary policy is conducted with a view toward distributional outcomes, as opposed to macroeconomic stabilization?
I think that Spart was referring to the consequences, not the intentions.
Let’s see….
What happens when demand exceeds supply? (Answers longer than one sentence, of five words or less, will be disqualified).
What happens when the “supply” is controlled by a monopoly, i.e., the “government”?
What effect does the entry of “aliens” from countries with “interesting” banking systems enter the market in force?
Pertinent to that last question is this one: What happens when “aliens” rock up and pay “lump-sum”, via a lo0cal intermediary, for productive grazing / farming land?
What effect does the entry of “aliens” from countries with “interesting” banking systems have when they enter the market in force?
Sheesh!
I’m struggling to name politicians in Australia that aren’t:
1. Conceited idiots (eg useless Mal who badly wants to be effective…but can’t lead anyone; he’s about him)
2. Dishonest as say whatever helps them today (e.g.. Short bill and socialist Xenophon)
3. Problem focused but not solution focused (eg Pauline…but good to highlight issues)
4. Risky for return to past failings (e.g. Abbott…hopefully he’s learned and not just wanting to be loved by people who hate him)
Publicity freaks (e.g. human headline…what a clown)
5.Potentially useful but sidelined (e.g. Cory B…talking sense is cause for ridicule in Australia)
Sort of make some think our system is broken (thanks Mal and Xenophon). However, one way to get rid of self interest and get a different breed of person may be to pay pollies the average Australian salary (2x for ministers) and let them claim all expenses (ATO rules apply). You’d them perhaps get successful people who want to contribute…cant be worse than what we have and there plenty of supply so salaries do not need to be so high to attract people.
Of course, in the real world we can just all try and look after ourselves as government drives the joint into the ground; but they’ll be well off with they entitlements
I called this affordability BS out over a year ago:
https://themarcusreview.com/2016/02/19/housing-affordability-crisis/
The home ownership rate in Australia has been steady at 70% for decades. The inner city hipsters are just disappointed that they can’t have their smashed avocado sandwiches AND own an inner city hovel.
If any government was serious about housing affordability they would cut immigration by 90% and stop non citizens from being able to buy houses.
The government though, is not serious about housing affordability because boomers don’t want their houses losing value. If house prices dropped by 50 percent overnight it would be greag from young people and a disaster for old people. Unfortunately government is run by boomers who do what’s best for the old while screwing over the future of this country.
Correct.
Combine this with some of the most restrictive and byzantine planning, zoning, environmental and development regulations in the developed world and you are 90%+ of the way to answering why housing is so expensive in this country.
This growth paused around 2007-2007 and then took off again. Hmm. I wonder what happened around then?
Some experts will, some experts won’t, some experts need a lota lovin, some experts don’t !!
When over 50% of the population use other people’s money for living expenses including mortgage repayments then we have a problem Houston. My guess is that by increasing the use of other people’s money and by directing it to a further 20% of the population then over 70% of the population will have instant housing affordability, what’s more, lenders much prefer lending to life-time recipients of other people’s money as part of their risk management.
The beauty of this scheme is that there is no need to increase the intake of other people’s money because liability is offset through the ownership of a printing press. Inflation can be discounted by printing larger domination notes on a regular basis just like they do in Africa and South America without anyone raising an eyebrow.
Simples !!
Anything the indescribable imbeciles in government attempt to do in respect of making housing more affordable will inevitably have the opposite effect.
There are remedies, but all of them are unpalatable to particular segments of society, especially our beloved politicians. They include:
Freeing up land releases
Slashing regulation and taxes on housing
Reducing the insane and unsustainable current rate of immigration
Banning all foreigners from buying any residential housing (they can currently buy new units, for example)
However, any politician(s) perceived to have driven down the cost of housing will be crucified by the electorate. Removing negative gearing and increasing the capital gains tax rate will not make housing more affordable*, but it will result in increased rents.
Morristeen’s latest “super used for a home deposit” brainfart is a classic example of the observation in the first sentence above. All it will do is increase demand while doing nothing to address the supply restrictions. End result? Prices increase even more.
As for removing negative gearing and CGT meddling, what are various labor/greenfilth politicians going to say to the idiots who voted for them when property is no more affordable and rents have increased?
“Gee, sorry suckers, we were wrong (again).”
I don’t think so.
*At the moment there are three factors driving property prices in the markets worth buying in (e.g. not Perth) – record low interest rates, restricted supply and high demand due to low interest rates and immigration
It’s great they are going to allow super to be used to fund housing. I mean what could go wrong by allowing a huge new pool of money into the market without changing supply?
FME. Sydney’s median price is going to hit $2m with these buffoons in charge.
Tigger: I mean what could go wrong by allowing a huge new pool of money into the market without changing supply?
Think: Weimar Republic effect.
Good thing I have a decent wheelbarrow.
Causes of housing bubble- 95% idiot government policies, ranging from 1st Home Grant to GST on building products to state and local government gouging and tying up developments and building approval. 5% half-witted promotion of a Ponzi scheme by TV shows no doubt copping a sling from the proceeds. This of course is creating the situation. 100% responsibility goes to the dimwits who think some mug is going to pay them more for the exact same thing that has depreciated, and of course the banks that enable such asinine and doomed behaviour. They at least get to snavel the asset when the punter goes tits up, however the stock may well be now worth far less than what’s owing- if the mortgage is insured, it’s the insurer who gets burnt. Either way, losses will be passed on to customers who played no part in the debacle.
The present gang of career politicl muppets will never find a solution to ANY problem . Think about it , what can a pack of tenth rate lawyers out for a dollar or union hangers on or pardee aparatchiks , Not a worker amongst them ,cut immigration ,especially of welfare beggars ,and stop non resident forigners fom buying land or homes .Deport welfre recipient “refugees” ,occupying government housing hs il rlease houing or localborn homeless . Make public housing tennants responsible for damage this ill soak up the dole charity of many ferals
RBA are a passenger at this point. Their damage is already done.