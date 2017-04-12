Housing Affordability Shmafordability

Housing affordability. Yeah right. Like many previous attempts at increasing taxes and government involvement in the market, the “housing affordability” debate it is an attempt to put lipstick on a pig.

Recall alco-pops. Was that about a tax grab or about some higher health policy objective? How about the mining tax? I seem to recall it was a tax and spend measure and not a tax and un-tax measure.

For the Labor Party, where once changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax were presented as “budget repair”, it is now about an urgent measure to deal with housing affordability. Ditto for the Government.

If it was really about housing affordability, any increased tax revenue from changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax would be returned elsewhere through other tax reductions. Has anyone heard of a tax reduction proposals to go with the proposed capital gains/negative gearing changes. The Labor Party’s proposal is matched by increased government spending, and if the Government were to propose changes, it too would probably be matched with increased government spending. Perhaps some new monument in South Australia for the Hon. Christopher Pyne, Minister for Pork Barreling, to announce. Multi-function Polis again anyone? How about a mass subsidised Tesla plant?

From the minutes of the 7 March RBA Monetary Policy Meeting:

Recent data continued to suggest that there had been a build-up of risks associated with the housing market. In some markets, conditions had been strong and prices were rising briskly, although in other markets prices were declining. In the eastern capital cities, a considerable additional supply of apartments was scheduled to come on stream over the next few years. Growth in rents had been the slowest for two decades. Borrowing for housing by investors had picked up over recent months and growth in household debt had been faster than that in household income. Supervisory measures had contributed to some strengthening of lending standards.

Emphasis added.

But hang on. According to the RBA’s own data, growth in household debt had been faster than that in household income since at least the late 1980s.

This growth paused around 2007-2007 and then took off again. Hmm. I wonder what happened around then? Was it a change in capital gains tax and negative gearing or was it a change in monetary policy? I wonder?

The main change in policy that has occurred in the last 10 years that might affect housing affordability has been monetary policy which was designed to punish savers and reward borrowers.