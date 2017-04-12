Not Even Trying To Hide It

Writing in what was once a credible publication, The New Republic, Noah Berlatsky admonishes Saint Bernie of the Left for his critiques of the US Liberal Elite.

You see Berlatsky, whose literary contributions include Wonder Woman: Bondage and Feminism in the Marston/Peter Comics, 1941-1948, believes that the real enemy in the US is not the Liberal Elite, but rather the rich and wealth – the apparent cause of all of America’s ills.

Echoing the policy positions of the Australian Greens, Berlatsky writes:

Maybe the left should think about going back to attacking a more tried and true bugaboo: the wealthy. and also Let’s start attacking the real enemy, using language that clarifies rather than obscures. They’re “the rich,” “the plutocrats,” “the wealthy.” Perhaps we should even revive a well-worn but still relevant epithet: “capitalist pigs.” Communism is dead. Long live the communists; or should I as the Social Justice Advocates.