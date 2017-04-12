Not Even Trying To Hide It

Writing in what was once a credible publication, The New Republic, Noah Berlatsky admonishes Saint Bernie of the Left for his critiques of the US Liberal Elite.
You see Berlatsky, whose literary contributions include Wonder Woman: Bondage and Feminism in the Marston/Peter Comics, 1941-1948, believes that the real enemy in the US is not the Liberal Elite, but rather the rich and wealth – the apparent cause of all of America’s ills.
Echoing the policy positions of the Australian Greens, Berlatsky writes:
Maybe the left should think about going back to attacking a more tried and true bugaboo: the wealthy.
and also
Let’s start attacking the real enemy, using language that clarifies rather than obscures. They’re “the rich,” “the plutocrats,” “the wealthy.” Perhaps we should even revive a well-worn but still relevant epithet: “capitalist pigs.”
Communism is dead. Long live the communists; or should I as the Social Justice Advocates.
I wait with bated breath for their attacks on Soros, Hollywood celebrities and other media elite, the Clintons, and all the other champagne socialists and communists.
Don’t hold your breath, purple is not an attractive face colour.
Nor is green.
Bernie Sanders messiah of the u.n.communist left well he got the mess bit right . Amazing how comrade sanders withdrew and left it to hilarity. What happened comrade ,? Did the decromat apparatchiks threaten to expose that crime you committed years ago , the ones they have the photos and documents about ?
An obvious conclusion with the indecent haste when he pulled the pin ,leaving his left supporters high and dry ,not one shred of loyalty or gratitiude for their work on his behalf ,the perfect C ommunist me me me . Whatever the mongrel did it must involve long jail time to frighten him that much
Now explain to me how one is different from the other. It appears that the wealthy are one of the chief proponents of the idiotic.
Sorry? The new republic a credible publication. What a pile of it. At its best it was a socialist tag, extremely fond of mussolini before the war.
The left don’t want to attack the wealthy anymore since the Green-left establishment are very well-off, many of them having amassed their fortunes out of the public purse. Green voters, on average, are the richest in the nation.
Which Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro said are the cause of all of Venezuela’s ills.
When lefties say something is the cause of all ills, take toilet paper if you go there.
If no one is wealthy everyone is poor.
Except the Nomenklatura, which those useless envy ridden filthbags all think they’ll be members of.
I think this is actually good thing. It would be better if the Left went back to advocating for the poor rather than that part of the middle class who are confused about their identity, but aren’t really in need of economic help.