Communism for Kids versus Economics for Infants

Just like the article says, this is MIT’s new publication ‘COMMUNISM FOR KIDS’. You can pick it up at Amazon where you can find the following blurb:
Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism. Offering relief for many who have been numbed by Marxist exegesis and given headaches by the earnest pompousness of socialist politics, it presents political theory in the simple terms of a children’s story, accompanied by illustrations of lovable little revolutionaries experiencing their political awakening.
It all unfolds like a story, with jealous princesses, fancy swords, displaced peasants, mean bosses, and tired workers–not to mention a Ouija board, a talking chair, and a big pot called “the state.” Before they know it, readers are learning about the economic history of feudalism, class struggles in capitalism, different ideas of communism, and more. Finally, competition between two factories leads to a crisis that the workers attempt to solve in six different ways (most of them borrowed from historic models of communist or socialist change). Each attempt fails, since true communism is not so easy after all. But it’s also not that hard. At last, the people take everything into their own hands and decide for themselves how to continue. Happy ending? Only the future will tell. With an epilogue that goes deeper into the theoretical issues behind the story, this book is perfect for all ages and all who desire a better world.
You would hope that it’s all intended to be ironic but given the way of the world, every word is meant just as it is written. “Happy ending?” they ask. Complete idiots which often comes with high IQ grade stupidity.
So I will just mention that I have written my own little book which is titled Economics for Infants, the first children’s book ever premised on the classical economics of Say’s Law and John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty.
More details to come.
[The story on The Children’s Guide to the Gulag comes via Instapundit]
Someone want to tell these kids that Okishio’s theorem mathematically proves through matrix/linear algebra theory that the “contradictions and internal crises of capitalism” cannot actually happen?
A noble cause, attacking the enemy’s most vital supply line of willing adherents.
Putting a new tool in the next generation’s mental toolbox so that one day they may use it to produce wealth.
And by that what I obviously mean is…
Good boy, Steve! Extra dessert for you.
This is translated into English from German I believe and relates to what I refer to as little ‘c’ communism. It is also what Gorbachev and others call Marxist Humanism. Its ties to what Marx called the Human development Society and education are covered here. http://invisibleserfscollar.com/naming-educators-as-the-levers-shifting-the-human-personality-to-marxs-moral-revolution/
Marxist Humanism and little c communism are what the Sustainable Development Goals of the Un and its Dignity for All by 2030 campaign are all about once we become familiar with the theory. MIT’s involvement makes far more sense once we know they are partners with the UN in its Earth Systems Science Partnership that is about the behavioral and social sciences, including education.
Also the necessary premise for the Human Development Society where “from each according to abilities and to each according to needs” would be the operating principle was that capitalism would have produced a necessary level of technological innovation. ICT is regarded as that magic technology worldwide and MIT is essentially homebase. China and Russia installed Communism on an agricultural base. Therefore, unfortunately, the theorists insist that their history does not invalidate what communism might ential if the theory can be implemented on the right technological base.
This remains a dangerous theory if not correctly understood. Letting it come in as ‘systems science’ for example is just as dangerous and much harder to see.
I actually dropped in from the US to alert Australians to this push from March to force a shift to Human Capability Theory in the name of supposed preparation for work. http://www.mitchellinstitute.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Preparing-young-people-for-the-future-of-work.pdf
Ironically to this post, Amartya Sen and Martha Nussbaum seem to have created HCT to implement the Marxist Humanist view of education globally without that being appreciated. The Capability Approach and Human Development is what the global change agents call this theory and they get together now quite a lot to plan how to implement it out of our collective sight for the most part.